1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Had a less than satisfying experience with this dealership dealing with work required by recall notices 2, from Ford Motor Company. I called in advance to schedule an appointment. It would be a week before the Freestar would be scheduled. First I was called by an incorrect name which I was assured that would be corrected. I was then told the van would require an entire day. The night before the appointment I bring the van into the service area and is greeted with the same incorrect name as the week previous. At the time of the appointment I was told they would need a day to complete the work. Mind you the letter from Ford stated the same. However that day I was informed that the repairs would take 5 business days. The recall is to replace the torque converter. I was told that the entire transmission required to be rebuilt. I have worked on cars myself and have transmissions rebuilt. None took 5 working days. The offer was to allow me to rent a car at no charge for 2 days. Then some wise guy, I think he was the service manager, ask why it took me so long to bring the van in to comply with the recall. According to Ford there is no expiration date for this recall. And what business it of his is it? I called a week in advance to ensure they would have all parts available. DO NOT BUY ANY CARS OR TRUKS FROM THIS DEALER. They have no idea what customer service is all about. I am filing a complaint with Ford Motor Company and will seek legal action against this dealer. This van has only 110,000 miles yet I have had to replace the engine, at my cost and it shorted out the electrical system which I also paid to have fixed. The saying about Ford is correct Fix Or Repair Daily. Read more