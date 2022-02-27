Hudiburg Subaru
Customer Reviews of Hudiburg Subaru
Just fabulous
by 02/27/2022on
Everything from the very first phone call was easy and a very pleasant experience. They even drive to Tulsa to pick me up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just fabulous
by 02/27/2022on
Everything from the very first phone call was easy and a very pleasant experience. They even drive to Tulsa to pick me up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dr. Jeri Edmonds
by 03/29/2021on
Hudiburg Subaru is superlative in their handling of service to my Outback and taking care of me with courtesy, information, timely service and taking care of things the first time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad oil change
by 01/01/2019on
Took in for oil change oil cap not put back on, oil all over motor . They picked up with a tow truck and put oil in and cleaned motor. Then wanted me to drive 15 miles to get . They didn’t clean under the hood. Offered nothing , barely an apology
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
beware
by 10/22/2018on
We purchased a Subaru Outback from Hudiburg Subaru in OKC. We were charged for an extended warranty that we had declined. After seven weeks we have still been unable to resolve this matter. It is very frustrating to say the least. You would think that they would be interested in customer satisfaction. I don't know if it is because we don't live in Oklahoma or what. We have lived there before and we still have family and friends there. I would suggest people go to another dealership. Hudiburg has not returned phone calls and been slow to respond to emails.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No