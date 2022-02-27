1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a Subaru Outback from Hudiburg Subaru in OKC. We were charged for an extended warranty that we had declined. After seven weeks we have still been unable to resolve this matter. It is very frustrating to say the least. You would think that they would be interested in customer satisfaction. I don't know if it is because we don't live in Oklahoma or what. We have lived there before and we still have family and friends there. I would suggest people go to another dealership. Hudiburg has not returned phone calls and been slow to respond to emails. Read more