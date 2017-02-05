4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Have purchased '92 and '93 Accord, '96 Civic, and '04 CRV from Eskridge, all from the same salesman. Also have sent two friends who between them purchased three cars. Would I recommend Eskridge? Absolutely, and I plan to follow my own recommendation the next time I'm in the market. I've always found them to be straight forward and honest, and never have seen any of the typical razzle-dazzle most dealers try. They put an honest price on their products, are always competitive with prices other dealers sell for, and never leave you with that old through-the-ringer feeling. I'm currently in the market for a replacement for my 2001 Acura TL, and will likely purchase an Accord EX-L. Eskridge will be first (and probably last) on my list of dealers. Read more