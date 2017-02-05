Eskridge Honda
Customer Reviews of Eskridge Honda
Sales
by 05/02/2017on
We have brought several vehicles in the past from Scott Derrick and we just bought a new Pilot 2017 from him .He has always been a great help making a good deal .
New car department
by 09/20/2016on
We have purchased our 7 Hondas from Eskridge and would not EVER purchase from any other dealership. Every time we go either for service or purchase we are treated with the upmost respect and professionalism. Scott, our salesman was extremely knowledgable about our new car and took as much time as I needed to understand everything. They are AWESOME!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Better than average
by 07/10/2013on
I purchased 2 new cars over the last 4 years from this dealer. No high pressure. I appreciated that. Only problem came with finance manager. No problem with numbers, just personality conflict, I think.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The "Go To" Honda dealer
by 02/27/2009on
Have purchased '92 and '93 Accord, '96 Civic, and '04 CRV from Eskridge, all from the same salesman. Also have sent two friends who between them purchased three cars. Would I recommend Eskridge? Absolutely, and I plan to follow my own recommendation the next time I'm in the market. I've always found them to be straight forward and honest, and never have seen any of the typical razzle-dazzle most dealers try. They put an honest price on their products, are always competitive with prices other dealers sell for, and never leave you with that old through-the-ringer feeling. I'm currently in the market for a replacement for my 2001 Acura TL, and will likely purchase an Accord EX-L. Eskridge will be first (and probably last) on my list of dealers.
It was great.
by 12/12/2007on
My car was totalled but the insurance comjpany fixed it anyways. (it was within fifty dollars) Well when I got it back it had all kinds of problems. I looked at all makes and dealers in the okc/norman area before going to Eskridge. It was awesome. They offered me a lower APR then other honda dealers, and for the first time in my life, offered me a payment lower then what I had told them my max was. I would do business with them again, and have recomended them to family and friends.
2 certified pre-owned
1 Comments