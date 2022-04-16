David Stanley Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of David Stanley Chevrolet
Painless purchase
by 04/16/2022on
The sales and finance personnel were very fast. Once we agreed on the terms, the process was smooth and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/02/2022on
My Silverado was do for an Oil Change, called set up and appointment with team member Cynthia she was professional in assisting me she went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care off, clean facility and very professional service department highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David Stanley service review
by 05/18/2019on
My truck was serviced in the timeframe that was scheduled and were professional and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Chevy Cruze Used Lemon
by 02/06/2019on
Paid cash for a 2014 Chevy Cruze with 79000 miles. During the initial test drive the vehicle displayed "AC Off Due to High Engine Temp". The salesman assured me that whatever the engine cooling issue is, it would be taken care of by 3PM the next day. The vehicle has now been in for repairs 4 times for a total of 20 days but the problem still exist. The dealership only solution is to refill the coolant reservoir as they continue to deny any problem with the vehicle. I have to keep a gallon jug of coolant in the vehicle as the coolant reservoir runs dry after 250 miles. The vehicle smells like coolant and white smoke comes from the exhaust when I start the engine. They have lied to me from day one and they have no intention of repairing this used lemon they sold me. I would not recommend this dealership to my worst enemy....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible experience
by 12/30/2018on
Terrible bought a 48,000 dollar truck got it home and broke down. Been waiting almost 3 weeks for them to fix it and still fighting with them to make it right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
$500 Oil Change
by 12/09/2018on
Car was leaking oil. Its a chevy, brought to chevy mechanics. They shotgunned part replacement hoping they fix it. Nope. Still leaks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 08/12/2018on
Great people great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classic bait and switch
by 08/31/2017on
If I could give "0" stars I would. David Stanley in OKC failed to honor the price listed on the their own website. I drove 2 hours to see the 2012 Charger they currently have on your page for $24,250 and they wouldn't sell it to me for less than $25,350. I even explained this to them and they decided to "stick to the price you were quoted" ($1100 OVER the price anyone could buy it from them!) per Kevin Byrd on the phone. To be fair, he was the best to deal with during the entire encounter. They will say I offered less and I did, but they never offered below $1100 OVER the price I was given before taking a trip to their store. I feel lied to, disrespected, cheated and completely discounted. This is what gives "used car salesman" such a negative connotation. Very disappointed! So, use them if you want the bait and switch treatment, otherwise buy from someone else!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service staff.
by 12/10/2016on
I was pleased with the service manager and the staff I met. Would definately return for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Casey
by 10/31/2016on
From the moment we pulled on the lot and met Casey it was great. Casey was very knowledgeable about what we wanted and needed. He was very easy to talk to and knew what would work best for us and our situation. He was definitely a God send for us.
Exceptional
by 10/01/2016on
Dillon was very helpful, however he gave us the wrong remote for the car we bought. Very pleased with the way financing was handled. I did not think it was possible, but we got approved with payments we can handle, and we will be working to pay this car off before the 72 months.
Best Ever
by 09/15/2016on
I have purchased several vehicles over the years. I knew more about the vehicle I purchased when I left than the car I traded in after 3 years.
Went out of their way to help
by 07/20/2016on
Used sales team was awesome. They worked long and hard until they were able to get me the best deal with the best car that I would truly be happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rating
by 07/08/2016on
Exceptional job by this crew on my pickup, I had bought a 2014 Chevy from this dealership and the team that sold it to me in 2013 had lied to me so I hope this one will be better so far so good
Good
by 06/27/2016on
It was a good experience with buying a vehicle, she knew what we were looking for before hand so they had it ready for us to see when we got there. Friendly and very helpful, only bad part was the wait for financing, may have been a busy day but still waited almost an hour and half for us to even get in there. Other than that I would recommend them, if you have a specific vehicle you are looking for you should contact them before you go, makes it so much easier!
Worst Experience Ever!
by 08/14/2013on
I purchased a new 2013 Traverse from David Stanley (DS). My family and I arrived at DS on 8/10/13 to test drive the Traverse. Chris B. was our salesperson and was decent. We told him what we wanted and he led us to the car I bought. There was no window sticker on the car nor in the car. He did not pressure us because I had done my research about the Traverse. After the test drive, we went ahead with purchasing the vehicle. We were seated in a room where Chris asked us questions regarding down payment and monthly payment range. We told him our down payment but never got to the monthly payment. He left and returned several minutes later with 2 options for a monthly payment depending on if we wanted to pay over 60 or 72 months. We wanted 60 months. Then, the sales manager, Garry F., entered stating that he could help us out with a better deal. He is loud and boisterous and has no regard for anyone other than himself. We heard stories about his personal life. He interrupted us when we spoke. He used a lot of jargon that we did not understand. After hearing about how much his annual salary is, he left the room to check our financing. When he returned, he explained that we would give up the offered rebate in order to get a better interest rate. That is also when the purchase price was first disclosed: $47,988. We had seen online that DS had 2 Traverses in stock for far less than that price but didn't know if this was 1 of them. Against better judgment, we did not mention this. Garry informed us that we would be financed at 3.9% interest by Ally despite my current credit status as they were buying a customer and realized I would make payments on time. After waiting for quite a while, we went to the finance department where HB B. assisted us. He often left the room for long periods. He told us Wells Fargo would be our lender with the 3.9% interest rate. When we asked why it wouldnt be Ally, he told us that Ally was going to charge 8%. When we asked about the rebate since we werent going with Ally, he ignored us. He gave us 2 payment options based on whether or not we wanted several add-ons but both were over 72 months. We decided to take the add-ons because it seemed like a pretty good deal. One add-on was an extended warranty that HB told us would cover the vehicle bumper to bumper for 6 years or 100,000 miles. He did not mention that there was a deductible. After spending over an hour in the finance department, we finally had all paperwork in front of us. Because our son was getting antsy, we hastily signed everything without carefully reading it. We were led to the front of the dealership and given the keys to my new Traverse. Once at home, I began reading through the manual and found the section discussing the Rear Seat Entertainment System. I didn't know if my car had this feature since I didn't have a window sticker and wasn't told for sure that it did. I returned to the DS website to see if I could find my car listed to see its features. Sure enough, there it was, the same car advertised with an MSRP of $43,950! I also read that DS has a best price guaranteed, or we make up the difference 110%. Based on this, I phoned DS on 8/12/13 and spoke with Dean Pritchard. He informed me that I do have the RSE system and should have received headphones and a remote control. As far as the price went, he would have to check with Garry and call me back. I received a call later that day from Garry who informed me that the internet price is the GM Employee Pricing and that I was not eligible. He also said that he would email me a copy of the breakdown to show how much I paid and why (never sent). I told him that I would be in on 8/13/13 to pick up the headphones and the remote control. My mother asked to accompany me to DS on 8/13/13 for moral support as she feels DS took advantage of me and over-charged me. When we arrived, Garry immediately handed me a piece of paper with very little on it saying that was the breakdown. There was no explanation of the form and I still do not understand what it says as there is no pricing information on it. The form also states that I should have had an interest rate of 2.9%. We asked to sit down to speak to Garry. As soon as I began to speak, he cut me off and would not let me finish. He was again very loud and argumentative. When my mother tried to speak to him, he also interrupted her. Finally, when he did let me speak and I showed him that the internet said that the MSRP was $43,950 (not employee pricing) so why was I charged $47,988, he left the room. He returned several minutes later and said that I was correct. However, he again could not explain in laymans terms why I was charged $4038 more than the MSRP. What I got out of it was that the lower interest rate of 3.9% required an increase in price and that basically I was paying 5.9% interest but I still dont know what the actual starting price of the car was. When I asked about that, he still refused to work with us and began using more foul language and getting very defensive. I also asked about the best price guarantee and was told that is before the sale and cannot be done after the sale. The way it is worded online would make any reasonable person assume that if you find the same product at a lower price, the difference will be refunded at 110%. At that point, my mother stated that we would be going to the news channels to talk about my experience. Garry immediately stood up, gathered his papers, and stormed out saying This conversation is over and you need to leave! My mother did step outside but I remained in the building, because I didnt yet have my headphones or remote control. My mother came back inside demanding to speak to Garrys immediate supervisor. At that point, he returned to the room and finally gave me a chance to speak. However, no matter what I said, he was still very defensive and began telling me how bad my credit is and that I was lucky I wasnt paying 17.9% interest. That figure was never discussed on Saturday. In fact, the highest rate I ever heard was 8%. When we tried to say that we realize that my credit is not great but that Im making more money now, he said, Dont talk to me about her paycheck! Ill show you the paystub in my pocket if you want to see what real money looks like! We asked several times to speak to his boss yet he would not allow that. I also asked for the window sticker. Garry said that he did not know where it was but that he could print out a sticker from the GM website but could not guarantee that it would be just like my car. At that point, Chris brought over the headphones and remote control. I gathered my things and we left DS. I realize that I should have read everything carefully before signing and I should have spoken up more when I felt that there were issues. I take full responsibility for that. However, DS is not in the clear in this transaction. First of all, according to the Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission, it is a violation of Federal law to not provide the factory MSRP window sticker on the car. Second, I was lied to multiple times by both Garry and HB. Garry tried to tell me that the $43,950 was GM employee pricing when it was actually the MSRP. He also lied to me about the interest rate. HB lied to me about the extended warranty saying that it was bumper to bumper. Upon further reading, the powertrain is excluded so that does not qualify as bumper to bumper.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM BILLY THOMPSON AT DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET
by 05/05/2010on
BILLY THOMPSON is the biggest [violative content deleted] I have ever had the pleasure of dealing with as a car sales man and with customer service. he will lie lie lie and the funny part is he isn't even good at lying. When you call him on it, he blames other people and when you talk to other people in the service department you hear more lies. Billy and everyone else at David Stanley say they will call you back and never do. This guys nick name is BILLY THE [violative content deleted]. He even had the audacity to call my Fiance a [violative content deleted] TO HIS MANAGER BRIAN, and nothing was done about it as if its normal day in the office and perfectly acceptable to treat customers this way. If I could give this place a zero rating I would. Oh by the way almost a month later I'm still waiting on touch up paint promised me. A MONTH LATER AND STILL DON'T HAVE A 11 DOLLAR BOTTLE OF PAINT AND HEARD EVERY EXCUSE IN THE BOOK. DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE HERE.
HORRIBLE DEALERSHIP!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!
by 07/06/2009on
I would absolutely NOT recommend buying ANY vehicle from David Stanley Chevrolet!!! My fiance and I just purchased our new 2009 Chevy Silverado from them this past weekend (7/3/09). His cousin (who used to sell cars) brokered the deal for us. When we went in the next day to fill out the paperwork, we did not know that they had raised the price of the truck $1,000 from what they had quoted his cousin the day before. We found out only after we went to his cousin's house with the new truck. His cousin was extremely angry that they lied to us and we all went back up there to see if they would correct the problem. Our salesperson, Brad Cook, told us to wait in his office and that he would be right with us. Thirty minutes later, we had to page him to even have him come speak to us. He brought in the sales manager who told us that the deal was done and my fiance's cousin told him to go get the paperwork because we weren't happy. He wanted him to go over the numbers again but they refused, saying car sales is "funny numbers" and they don't stay the same from day to day. They then went and got the finance manager who treated us horribly. He said $1,000 isn't much money and we shouldn't even be worried about it. He told us my fiance's cousin that he wasn't speaking to him because he hadn't signed the paperwork. He didn't care if he brokered the deal, he wasn't on the paperwork and he could get out of the office. And then he had the audacity to tell my fiance (who is almost 30), to grow up, and fight his own battles. My fiance told him he wanted his keys back from his trade in, since by law, we have 72 hours to return the vehicle. The finance manager told us we didn't know what we were talking about and REFUSED to give us our keys back. He then told us to contact their attorneys on Monday and walked out of the office. I have a problem with them lying to us about the cost of the vehicle, but I have an even bigger problem with the way they treated us after we purchased a $34,000 truck from them. If they had been helpful, even if they were unsuccessful in solving our problem, I would not have cared. But to be treated so poorly just speaks volumes of the way David Stanley cares for their customers. The second we got home, I peeled the David Stanley sticker off the back of the truck. My fiance is so proud of his new truck, and really, I'll pay the extra $1,000 just to see the smile on his face every time he climbs in. But we will NEVER buy another vehicle from David Stanley Chevrolet...or quite possibly the entire David Stanley family of dealerships. BUYER BEWARE!!!!