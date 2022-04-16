1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a new 2013 Traverse from David Stanley (DS). My family and I arrived at DS on 8/10/13 to test drive the Traverse. Chris B. was our salesperson and was decent. We told him what we wanted and he led us to the car I bought. There was no window sticker on the car nor in the car. He did not pressure us because I had done my research about the Traverse. After the test drive, we went ahead with purchasing the vehicle. We were seated in a room where Chris asked us questions regarding down payment and monthly payment range. We told him our down payment but never got to the monthly payment. He left and returned several minutes later with 2 options for a monthly payment depending on if we wanted to pay over 60 or 72 months. We wanted 60 months. Then, the sales manager, Garry F., entered stating that he could help us out with a better deal. He is loud and boisterous and has no regard for anyone other than himself. We heard stories about his personal life. He interrupted us when we spoke. He used a lot of jargon that we did not understand. After hearing about how much his annual salary is, he left the room to check our financing. When he returned, he explained that we would give up the offered rebate in order to get a better interest rate. That is also when the purchase price was first disclosed: $47,988. We had seen online that DS had 2 Traverses in stock for far less than that price but didn't know if this was 1 of them. Against better judgment, we did not mention this. Garry informed us that we would be financed at 3.9% interest by Ally despite my current credit status as they were buying a customer and realized I would make payments on time. After waiting for quite a while, we went to the finance department where HB B. assisted us. He often left the room for long periods. He told us Wells Fargo would be our lender with the 3.9% interest rate. When we asked why it wouldnt be Ally, he told us that Ally was going to charge 8%. When we asked about the rebate since we werent going with Ally, he ignored us. He gave us 2 payment options based on whether or not we wanted several add-ons but both were over 72 months. We decided to take the add-ons because it seemed like a pretty good deal. One add-on was an extended warranty that HB told us would cover the vehicle bumper to bumper for 6 years or 100,000 miles. He did not mention that there was a deductible. After spending over an hour in the finance department, we finally had all paperwork in front of us. Because our son was getting antsy, we hastily signed everything without carefully reading it. We were led to the front of the dealership and given the keys to my new Traverse. Once at home, I began reading through the manual and found the section discussing the Rear Seat Entertainment System. I didn't know if my car had this feature since I didn't have a window sticker and wasn't told for sure that it did. I returned to the DS website to see if I could find my car listed to see its features. Sure enough, there it was, the same car advertised with an MSRP of $43,950! I also read that DS has a best price guaranteed, or we make up the difference 110%. Based on this, I phoned DS on 8/12/13 and spoke with Dean Pritchard. He informed me that I do have the RSE system and should have received headphones and a remote control. As far as the price went, he would have to check with Garry and call me back. I received a call later that day from Garry who informed me that the internet price is the GM Employee Pricing and that I was not eligible. He also said that he would email me a copy of the breakdown to show how much I paid and why (never sent). I told him that I would be in on 8/13/13 to pick up the headphones and the remote control. My mother asked to accompany me to DS on 8/13/13 for moral support as she feels DS took advantage of me and over-charged me. When we arrived, Garry immediately handed me a piece of paper with very little on it saying that was the breakdown. There was no explanation of the form and I still do not understand what it says as there is no pricing information on it. The form also states that I should have had an interest rate of 2.9%. We asked to sit down to speak to Garry. As soon as I began to speak, he cut me off and would not let me finish. He was again very loud and argumentative. When my mother tried to speak to him, he also interrupted her. Finally, when he did let me speak and I showed him that the internet said that the MSRP was $43,950 (not employee pricing) so why was I charged $47,988, he left the room. He returned several minutes later and said that I was correct. However, he again could not explain in laymans terms why I was charged $4038 more than the MSRP. What I got out of it was that the lower interest rate of 3.9% required an increase in price and that basically I was paying 5.9% interest but I still dont know what the actual starting price of the car was. When I asked about that, he still refused to work with us and began using more foul language and getting very defensive. I also asked about the best price guarantee and was told that is before the sale and cannot be done after the sale. The way it is worded online would make any reasonable person assume that if you find the same product at a lower price, the difference will be refunded at 110%. At that point, my mother stated that we would be going to the news channels to talk about my experience. Garry immediately stood up, gathered his papers, and stormed out saying This conversation is over and you need to leave! My mother did step outside but I remained in the building, because I didnt yet have my headphones or remote control. My mother came back inside demanding to speak to Garrys immediate supervisor. At that point, he returned to the room and finally gave me a chance to speak. However, no matter what I said, he was still very defensive and began telling me how bad my credit is and that I was lucky I wasnt paying 17.9% interest. That figure was never discussed on Saturday. In fact, the highest rate I ever heard was 8%. When we tried to say that we realize that my credit is not great but that Im making more money now, he said, Dont talk to me about her paycheck! Ill show you the paystub in my pocket if you want to see what real money looks like! We asked several times to speak to his boss yet he would not allow that. I also asked for the window sticker. Garry said that he did not know where it was but that he could print out a sticker from the GM website but could not guarantee that it would be just like my car. At that point, Chris brought over the headphones and remote control. I gathered my things and we left DS. I realize that I should have read everything carefully before signing and I should have spoken up more when I felt that there were issues. I take full responsibility for that. However, DS is not in the clear in this transaction. First of all, according to the Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission, it is a violation of Federal law to not provide the factory MSRP window sticker on the car. Second, I was lied to multiple times by both Garry and HB. Garry tried to tell me that the $43,950 was GM employee pricing when it was actually the MSRP. He also lied to me about the interest rate. HB lied to me about the extended warranty saying that it was bumper to bumper. Upon further reading, the powertrain is excluded so that does not qualify as bumper to bumper. Read more