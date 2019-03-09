1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called at the dealership and made deal, agreed to on price. I got the price down, when i told them i got better deal from [another dealership]. I talk to Dave, sales person from Porsche/infinti, agrred to pick the car in the evening. Myslef and wife went to pcik the car. He took me to show me the car, it was not parked with the other, insted, someone was testdriving the car and it had 72 miles, and not cleaned. At that moment i should have walked away from that dealership. finally I agree to buy, but they went up on price. The finance manager was [violative content deleted]... very very poor service person for Infinti. then few months later, I had problem with the car. The service person wanted to tell me that it is just normal and don't worry. then i called agin, same answer. At this point, i decided to go and get a different brand. I went and purchased 2009GL450, when i went to pick up the car, it was cleaned and parked inside the dealership, it had 8miles, no one test drove it. I love Infinit cars and trucks (exception is QX56, I owned Armada..lolz) Again I went to test drove the FX35/50, there was a different, so I am walking out with the sales person, I told previously I have purchased a G35, then he said then why don't go talk that sales person and he just walked out... since there is only one dealership in oklahoma city they think they can do what ever they want to... there is also fine other manufactures and delers are aroubd the country... [violative content deleted] Read more