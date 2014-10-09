Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
7420 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Today 8:00 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I didn't buy at this time

by casper28 on 09/10/2014

Although I didn't buy from them at this time, they were very helpful and took the time to go over my options with me. I bought a vehicle a while back somewhere else and wish if dealt with Bob Moore. They offered my options on how I could trade out of it. We're very helpful but not overly pushy. When I do trade it'll be here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for