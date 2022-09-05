Skip to main content
Bob Howard Nissan

Bob Howard Nissan
13200 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Nissan

4.5
Overall Rating
4.51 out of 5 stars(273)
Recommend: Yes (225) No (29)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales professionals

by Annette Ulibarri on 05/09/2022

Went in for a service my my Nissan and walked out with a Tahoe! Can’t thank Barrett, Austin and Mike for all the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

273 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A wonderful place that makes you feel like you are family!

by Annie on 05/13/2022

Bob Howard Nissan has been a wonderful place to not only purchase our Murano but the service department has been amazing! They are always friendly and helpful. Especially Angela! She is so kind and takes the time to explain everything to you and all with a smile!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Angel

by R coffey on 05/13/2022

Angela is always sweet and informative. She takes care of me every time I come to the dealership. I would recommend her customer service to anyone that come to visit Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent customer setvice

by TH on 05/11/2022

Very fast and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan repair

by Cindy Christensen on 05/11/2022

I was stranded in OKC with my car having issues. Angela in service was amazing! She kept me informed each day as to where my car was at in the process. The online access was super helpful! Thank you for caring about my car being safe to drive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car was at the dealership for 2 months

by ReeseBeast33 on 05/09/2022

Even if you need something minor done, don't come here. I've been without a car for 6 months. 4 months at the body shop then 2 more unnecessary months at the dealership when they didn't need to fix a lot. Very disappointed because I've been having to make car payments on a car that I haven't been able to use.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The right choice..

by Buddy Harjo on 05/04/2022

Overall a great experience. Absolutely no dislikes about anything. Sales and finance were wonderful and patient considering we arrived very close to closing time. Thank you Bob Howard Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality service

by S Gordon on 05/03/2022

Everything was explained and done accordingly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Woody is your man!

by Talamantes family on 05/03/2022

Our family purchased two cars on the same day and the process was so smooth and enjoyable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Z on 05/03/2022

Great prompt service at a great price! Chad is great to work with! All the team is very professional and respectful of your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The weather was bad but the service was great.

by Eddie on 05/03/2022

I was warmly welcomed by Chad. He verified my car’s issues. He was very personable on the phone and in person. I received everything I asked for. And Chad sincerely thanked me as I left. Outstanding job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Katrina Miller on 05/03/2022

Everyone is so nice and always give you the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Murano Clinic

by Susan K on 05/01/2022

This is a good service. Ive been using them for years. My advice; if you own a Nissan do not take it anyplace else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan Titan

by CC on 04/30/2022

Angela was great! She communicated wonderfully and helped me understand my warranty better. Although I spent a chunk of money to get it fixed, it was the best experience I’ve had with the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service in okc

by Anthony Williams on 04/29/2022

Fast, fair service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best in da biz

by Vic on 04/27/2022

Service staff was so helpful and nice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New FAST car

by JC on 04/26/2022

Kelly was great!!! Bought the car of my dreams, process was very smooth

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome!!!

by LaDonna on 04/24/2022

Antoinette was very friendly and provided excellent customer service with ease. The service was alot quicker than I expected especially for a Saturday afternoon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan Rogue high miles

by PaulHale on 04/23/2022

Chad, did an amazing job on getting me in and out in a timely manner. In addition, he helped me with my vehicle and worked with me on the proper order to get things fixed. Will definitely be using you all again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfaction in all the work I had done. I fill like I can always count on

by Mimi on 04/22/2022

I feel like they are very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service with a smile

by MS on 04/22/2022

Service was within a good time and they talked to Me about work recommended and no pressure tactic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Bob Howard Nissan invites you to visit our Car & Truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Nissan dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Bob Howard Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Oklahoma City.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

