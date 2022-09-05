Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Nissan
Great Sales professionals
by 05/09/2022on
Went in for a service my my Nissan and walked out with a Tahoe! Can’t thank Barrett, Austin and Mike for all the help!
A wonderful place that makes you feel like you are family!
by 05/13/2022on
Bob Howard Nissan has been a wonderful place to not only purchase our Murano but the service department has been amazing! They are always friendly and helpful. Especially Angela! She is so kind and takes the time to explain everything to you and all with a smile!
Angel
by 05/13/2022on
Angela is always sweet and informative. She takes care of me every time I come to the dealership. I would recommend her customer service to anyone that come to visit Nissan.
Excellent customer setvice
by 05/11/2022on
Very fast and courteous
Nissan repair
by 05/11/2022on
I was stranded in OKC with my car having issues. Angela in service was amazing! She kept me informed each day as to where my car was at in the process. The online access was super helpful! Thank you for caring about my car being safe to drive!
Car was at the dealership for 2 months
by 05/09/2022on
Even if you need something minor done, don't come here. I've been without a car for 6 months. 4 months at the body shop then 2 more unnecessary months at the dealership when they didn't need to fix a lot. Very disappointed because I've been having to make car payments on a car that I haven't been able to use.
Great Sales professionals
by 05/09/2022on
Went in for a service my my Nissan and walked out with a Tahoe! Can’t thank Barrett, Austin and Mike for all the help!
The right choice..
by 05/04/2022on
Overall a great experience. Absolutely no dislikes about anything. Sales and finance were wonderful and patient considering we arrived very close to closing time. Thank you Bob Howard Nissan!
Quality service
by 05/03/2022on
Everything was explained and done accordingly.
Woody is your man!
by 05/03/2022on
Our family purchased two cars on the same day and the process was so smooth and enjoyable!
Great Service!
by 05/03/2022on
Great prompt service at a great price! Chad is great to work with! All the team is very professional and respectful of your time.
The weather was bad but the service was great.
by 05/03/2022on
I was warmly welcomed by Chad. He verified my car’s issues. He was very personable on the phone and in person. I received everything I asked for. And Chad sincerely thanked me as I left. Outstanding job.
Great service!
by 05/03/2022on
Everyone is so nice and always give you the best deal.
Murano Clinic
by 05/01/2022on
This is a good service. Ive been using them for years. My advice; if you own a Nissan do not take it anyplace else.
Nissan Titan
by 04/30/2022on
Angela was great! She communicated wonderfully and helped me understand my warranty better. Although I spent a chunk of money to get it fixed, it was the best experience I’ve had with the service department.
Best service in okc
by 04/29/2022on
Fast, fair service
Best in da biz
by 04/27/2022on
Service staff was so helpful and nice!
New FAST car
by 04/26/2022on
Kelly was great!!! Bought the car of my dreams, process was very smooth
Awesome!!!
by 04/24/2022on
Antoinette was very friendly and provided excellent customer service with ease. The service was alot quicker than I expected especially for a Saturday afternoon.
Nissan Rogue high miles
by 04/23/2022on
Chad, did an amazing job on getting me in and out in a timely manner. In addition, he helped me with my vehicle and worked with me on the proper order to get things fixed. Will definitely be using you all again
Satisfaction in all the work I had done. I fill like I can always count on
by 04/22/2022on
I feel like they are very helpful
Service with a smile
by 04/22/2022on
Service was within a good time and they talked to Me about work recommended and no pressure tactic
Bob Howard Nissan invites you to visit our Car & Truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Nissan Cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Nissan dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Bob Howard Nissan le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Nissan y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Nissan en el área Oklahoma City.
