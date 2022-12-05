Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Honda
Great Service
by 05/12/2022on
Mike did a great job and was super helpful! Will definitely be recommending to friends and family.
Easy in and out
by 05/13/2022on
Had an oil change and tire rotation. Service was quick and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/13/2022on
Service was completed ahead of schedule and Bob Howard applied a better coupon than I had without mentioning it - really appreciate that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Problem fixed!
by 05/13/2022on
Took my 14yro car in for service regarding the air conditioner. They quoted me over the phone a much higher price due to age & predicted diagnosis. Luckily it was a super easy fix for a fraction of the cost! They took the time to accurately look over the car and find the best solution, rather than just assuming the entire air conditioner needed to be replaced. Appreciate their time & effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 05/13/2022on
My service rep Don provided exceptional customer support and the service crew really went above and beyond to respond to concerns I had about my vehicle. I truly appreciate how gracious everyone was!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance Review
by 05/12/2022on
Overall my service was very good. The only complaint I could have is that it does take quite a long time for it to be completed. I think that could be a common thing these days with staff shortages though and would never trade quality for quicker results in any case.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will buy another car here.
by 05/11/2022on
Easy buying experience without any pushy upsales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you all and Gino.
by 05/11/2022on
My vehicle was checked out thoroughly which was much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/11/2022on
Service staff was very welcoming and nice. My vehicle was in and out very quickly. The maintenance services pricing was very reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Infinite G37
by 05/11/2022on
Trying to get you to purchase the car, very helpful. Attempting any other service like simply getting the carfax report, atrocious.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service!
by 05/11/2022on
Friendly place provided excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helped us out in a difficult market
by 05/10/2022on
This is a hard time to buy a car and Bob Howard staff, especially Hector and Robert, helped us out as best they could to get a good deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful service
by 05/10/2022on
Andrew took my service request on Sat afternoon for Mon morning. Gino took me to work and picked me up and handled the entire process for repairs and getting me back to my vehicle on time. Everything was perfect and no worries. I have bought at least 3 Hondas at this dealership and have always had excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a truck
by 05/09/2022on
Very easy process, came in pre approved and knew the truck I wanted. Signed some papers and picked it up later in the day. Very friendly service, only downfall is the truck didn’t even have a gallon of gas, I had to stop immediately after leaving to fuel up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change 5/9/22
by 05/09/2022on
Quick service, clean lobby.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always awesome
by 05/09/2022on
Drive up to service without appt because I needed 2 tires after a blow out. I was I. And out in less then an hour thanks to Kristian
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hood recall
by 05/09/2022on
Easy to work with, scheduled work and they got me in right on time and completed the work promptly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Air conditioner fix
by 05/09/2022on
Fixed my air affordably and within one day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Work
by 05/08/2022on
Great work overall, informative and called to give updates after vehicle was dropped off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall good!
by 05/07/2022on
Overall great service. Identified what was wrong and fixed it efficiently. Only thing I can think of that kept this from 5 stars is that there were applicable deals that I had to double check and ask about. It’s a small thing but if I hadn’t asked, it would have cost about $100 dollars more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got 'er Done!
by 05/07/2022on
Had a dead battery🤔, jump started, and Gino got me through in no time! New battery, all systems go!🤓 And I was ready to launch!🤗
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
