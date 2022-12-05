Skip to main content
13201 N Kelley Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73131
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Honda

4.6
Overall Rating
4.61 out of 5 stars(594)
Recommend: Yes (524) No (46)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Kirby Jobe on 05/12/2022

Mike did a great job and was super helpful! Will definitely be recommending to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

594 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy in and out

by Mike on 05/13/2022

Had an oil change and tire rotation. Service was quick and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by John S on 05/13/2022

Service was completed ahead of schedule and Bob Howard applied a better coupon than I had without mentioning it - really appreciate that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Problem fixed!

by Happy customer on 05/13/2022

Took my 14yro car in for service regarding the air conditioner. They quoted me over the phone a much higher price due to age & predicted diagnosis. Luckily it was a super easy fix for a fraction of the cost! They took the time to accurately look over the car and find the best solution, rather than just assuming the entire air conditioner needed to be replaced. Appreciate their time & effort.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by AJ Reed on 05/13/2022

My service rep Don provided exceptional customer support and the service crew really went above and beyond to respond to concerns I had about my vehicle. I truly appreciate how gracious everyone was!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance Review

by Lyle Hawk on 05/12/2022

Overall my service was very good. The only complaint I could have is that it does take quite a long time for it to be completed. I think that could be a common thing these days with staff shortages though and would never trade quality for quicker results in any case.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will buy another car here.

by Jeff M on 05/11/2022

Easy buying experience without any pushy upsales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you all and Gino.

by Cheryl on 05/11/2022

My vehicle was checked out thoroughly which was much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Carlton Parton on 05/11/2022

Service staff was very welcoming and nice. My vehicle was in and out very quickly. The maintenance services pricing was very reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 Infinite G37

by J McMillan on 05/11/2022

Trying to get you to purchase the car, very helpful. Attempting any other service like simply getting the carfax report, atrocious.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Christy on 05/11/2022

Friendly place provided excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helped us out in a difficult market

by Fidler on 05/10/2022

This is a hard time to buy a car and Bob Howard staff, especially Hector and Robert, helped us out as best they could to get a good deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service

by Jackie on 05/10/2022

Andrew took my service request on Sat afternoon for Mon morning. Gino took me to work and picked me up and handled the entire process for repairs and getting me back to my vehicle on time. Everything was perfect and no worries. I have bought at least 3 Hondas at this dealership and have always had excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a truck

by Juan G on 05/09/2022

Very easy process, came in pre approved and knew the truck I wanted. Signed some papers and picked it up later in the day. Very friendly service, only downfall is the truck didn’t even have a gallon of gas, I had to stop immediately after leaving to fuel up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change 5/9/22

by Beth on 05/09/2022

Quick service, clean lobby.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always awesome

by Janie on 05/09/2022

Drive up to service without appt because I needed 2 tires after a blow out. I was I. And out in less then an hour thanks to Kristian

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hood recall

by RJ King on 05/09/2022

Easy to work with, scheduled work and they got me in right on time and completed the work promptly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Air conditioner fix

by Satisfied customer on 05/09/2022

Fixed my air affordably and within one day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Work

by Kyle H on 05/08/2022

Great work overall, informative and called to give updates after vehicle was dropped off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Overall good!

by Conner Kline on 05/07/2022

Overall great service. Identified what was wrong and fixed it efficiently. Only thing I can think of that kept this from 5 stars is that there were applicable deals that I had to double check and ask about. It’s a small thing but if I hadn’t asked, it would have cost about $100 dollars more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Got 'er Done!

by Roger B on 05/07/2022

Had a dead battery🤔, jump started, and Gino got me through in no time! New battery, all systems go!🤓 And I was ready to launch!🤗

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Bob Howard Honda invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Honda cars & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Honda dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Bob Howard Honda le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Honda y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Honda en el área Oklahoma City.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

