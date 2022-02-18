Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Good day overall
by 02/18/2022on
No wasted time. Good people to deal with. No dealer markups. Very fair pricing. Marquis was great to deal with. Will buy from again.
WideBody Scat
by 02/28/2022on
I’ll never go anywhere else! Jason is the master tech advisor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good day overall
by 02/18/2022on
No wasted time. Good people to deal with. No dealer markups. Very fair pricing. Marquis was great to deal with. Will buy from again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Jeep
by 02/17/2022on
JJ gave us a great experience with your dealership, he kept in touch with updates on the jeep we ordered! He made everything go smoothly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Happy customer!
by 02/15/2022on
The dealership was very helpful in purchasing my truck from 850 miles away. They even picked me up at the airport once I arrived to sign papers and take delivery. I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Chris the service advisor
by 02/15/2022on
Chris is extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend going to him. He asks the right questions about the vehicle and makes good recommendations. You can tell he has a good amount of experience doing this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nicole
by 02/15/2022on
Nicole was wonderful. Very accommodating and willing to gelp
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 02/15/2022on
Great customer service, done in a timely manner. The service team was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Horrible
by 02/15/2022on
Very upset with my service from here was charged for services that I never received just overall a horrible experience
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Water pump drip.
by 02/13/2022on
No hesitation about replacing water pump on high mileage truck under original owner power train warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil consumption again!
by 02/12/2022on
I like that Jason who has serviced my jeep twice for the oil problem twice takes time to understand stand the problem I’m telling him about coming from a layman then works on the problem and responds in a conversation that I can understand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
In & out as always with excellent service
by 02/12/2022on
I came in for an oil change but Kevin made this quick service a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BH Jeep
by 02/12/2022on
Job done as requested
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Don't go here
by 02/11/2022on
Awful They will rip you off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Freda’s Jeep Compass
by 02/11/2022on
The visit was quick and convenient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service.
by 02/10/2022on
I always receive great service when I come to Bob Howard. They always make it easy to bring my vehicle in to be serviced in a timely manner. I would reccomend them to anyone looking to take care of their service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great deal, awesome customer service!
by 02/10/2022on
I contacted sales at Bob Howard dealership, somewhat interested but undecided on a new Jeep. My sales rep, Zack Forbes, was extremely courteous and very professional. The in-depth information Zack provided on the new Wranglers convinced me to come in for a test drive. Zack met me in the parking lot with a smile and a hand shake. Good first impression! Vehicle quality and handling were very impressive to say the least. Zack went over every feature and diligently explained the operation of the various systems. Zack's confidence in the value of Jeeps and first rate engineering sold me on a 2022 Wrangler Sport. Jeep has definitely maintained the time tested durability while upgrading a host of new features. Zack made me a great offer and true to his word, he honored that deal to the penny. That was a big plus for me! I greatly appreciate and insist on doing business with honest people. Zack walked me through the paperwork formalities, carefully explaining everything in detail. Always a chore but he made it very painless. The vehicle was delivered to me spotless in showroom condition. I came to the dealership by myself so Zack offered to drive my new Jeep home for me. Ever the consummate professional, Zack was accommodating to a fault. His demeanor and sincere desire to get me an excellent product for a great price made this a memorable experience. Zack Forbes is the kind of sales rep every customer hopes to do business with. Thank you Mr. Forbes for your outstanding customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Oops let me get my fries
by 02/10/2022on
I have always taken my jeep to this dealership for service I have bought several cars from this dealership and they always produce friendly service timely service however I wish they would bring the snacks back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Vehicle Care - Especially Technicians
by 02/10/2022on
If you can get one of the more experienced and knowledgeable Service Reps, you will be pleased. The Vehicle Technicians are THE BEST and, as long as you communicate and provide documentation of what is needed, your car, SUV, or truck will be repaired perfectly. We go there, well-prepared, and that helps with accurate and speedy repair. EXPENSIVE, but well worth it to get the job done right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They weren’t there but they came in a hurry
by 02/09/2022on
My fault. I was very late for my appointment I could blame it on traffic but not really. So I arrived at the dealership’s service department to find no one there but a large husky(dog). I guess it was a husky. It greeted me like any receptionist should. I said “are you the new service rep” no answer only a whimper. Pretty soon this service advisor came around the corner and greeted me. I apologized for being tardy. She said “no problem, we can take care of you right now what service did you want?” After explaining to her what I signed up for but didn’t want it she promptly took care of my car service needs while I waited in the very nice waiting room. I drank 2 cups of coffee. She came back about 40 minutes later. My car was ready. I did not feel penalized for being late. She looked me in The eye while explaining my bill. She gave me my keys and I was off. I like the understanding manner that she displayed. This was a very stressless experience. She handed me my bill and thanked me for coming in today. The rest of my day was calm. Thanks for making my day Nicole Notz. I think o will buy my next car from Bob Howard Chrysler Jeep Dodge
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing and simple
by 02/09/2022on
Kelso did a great job on sales and everything was super simple! I had already set financing up with someone else. Steven was quick to get me in and out signing my paperwork as I was in a hurry. Will def be giving Kelso a call back when I buy another vehicle. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
In and out under 2 hours
by 02/03/2022on
There absolutely no dislikes with this car buying experience. I was in out under 3 hours with a brand new car. Told them what I needed and they set the bar high. They went above and beyond to meet what I can pay monthly and still took care of me. Would recommend to friend family hell even someone I don’t like. Go down and get taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bob Howard Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram invites you to visit our car & truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep cars, trucks & SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealers.
ESPAÑOL
Bob Howard Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidor
1 Comments