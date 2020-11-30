1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealerships Finance Managers are not to be trusted. Too many "He said, She said games". Bottom line is that according to GM Financial the loan can be rewritten to include the taxes and fees "at the dealerships cost" and no extended warranty copies were provided by Phil or Neil and GM Financial is sending us copies of those. Neil told us both in his office that GM Financial would not fiance the loan if the taxes and fees were included and he couldn't keep it under $800 a month back on 2/12/2018. We asked Neil for a quote and he stated it could be $1,400 to $1,600. Based on his quote we agreed to the terms of the loan because we don't agree to blind contracts, we are not that stupid or ignorant. We found out after the fact from the Tag Agency that taxes and fees would be $1,800. When Neil was confronted yesterday he tried denying saying that to my husband and transferred him to the salesman who initially helped us, Leonard. And pretty much buckpassed him around. Oklahoma is a "One Party State" that means legally only one person has to agree to being recorded, me. With this stated that's why my tablet and phone were present at that dealership and especially with Neil and Phil. All positive reviews have been taken back. And a complaint has been turned in with Chevrolet Customer Service and a case number has been issued. Theres no excuse or apology acceptable for dishonesty and what would seem to appear as auto fraud. Read more