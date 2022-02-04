Customer Reviews of Smicklas Chevrolet
GREAT Painless Experience Car Shopping
by 04/02/2022on
Joel was a great partner in helping us buy a vehicle. He was transparent, honest, and helpful. If you're in the market for a vehicle, go see Joel at Smicklas and trust he will hook you up! Also a huge shout out to Cody in the Finance department who worked to get us exact what we needed and didn't try to oversell us!
Great service department visit
by 04/08/2022on
I use Smicklas exclusively for my truck’s service needs. They are always professional.
Didn’t fix, wouldn’t listen to what was the problem was
by 04/07/2022on
Took my truck there, let them know my concern. They didn’t fix. Charged me $5500.00 still making a ticking noise
Excellent job.
by 04/06/2022on
Tony did an excellent job in taking care of my visit. Everything was done in a very timely manner. Thank you so much.
Great service
by 04/05/2022on
I took my car in to be serviced and got it done in a timely manner. The service men were polite and friendly. Great experience.
Quick and communicative
by 04/04/2022on
Tony and team were very quick to get my car in and address the problem. They also identified other problems that could have become big issues. They were great!
Great Service
by 04/04/2022on
The Service Adviser was very knowledgeable in giving advise as to what the problem might be. The whole process was very pleasant.
Smart Mouth Customer Service Rep
by 04/01/2022on
My only other experience with Smicklas was in 2021 and was fantastic- I gave them an A+ review. Today’s visit was quite different though. Not only did the price of an oil change increase by 60+%, but as I was talking about the increase to my service person (Randi), another rep about 10 feet away interrupted our conversation by stating [a bit too loud] “everything’s gone up! That’s why OUR prices have gone up”! Then he slaps his paperwork on the counter & walks off. His unsophisticated opinion on world economics was unsolicited, uneducated and rude. Will definitely find another Chevrolet dealership the next time I need service.
EXCELLENCE
by 04/01/2022on
EXCELLENCE & INTEGRITY !!!!!!! From start to finish with Smicklas's staff is the best way for me to share my experience. I have never felt so comfortable and confident with the excellent staff members at Smicklas's. They give room to shop or help you bring to life your Vehicle with LEONARD by creating, customizing what you are Visualizing then ordering it for you. Smicklas's is really really really here for the customer. or service. I give god all the honor glory and praise for everyone at Smicklas. (hard to find this level of service but Smicklas is that level of excellence Special thanks too KARA - General Manager, LASHONDA, LEONARD CARLIN, KENNETH and CRAIG THANK YOU SO MUCH.!
Good experience
by 04/01/2022on
They are working with me to get the best deal on oil and filter change. Tire rotation and complete general checkup. Agent was great and discussed several other questions I had.
An Unusual experience
by 04/01/2022on
I took my Corvette in for a service problem and thought new parts would solve the issue. Unfortunately, my car became a victim of the supply chain shortage. Tony Gaglio, my Service Advisor, provided regular updates on the delay and was always available to answer my questions. I felt Tony was doing everything he could to get my car fixed. I’ve dealt with Smicklas Chevrolet since the mid-eighties and have only had one bad experience with one employee. I would recommend Smicklas and Tony to anyone experiencing a service issue with their Chevrolet.
New car
by 03/31/2022on
They were great and easy to work with.
Oil change
by 03/30/2022on
Just move into the state and first time in for a oil change Colton was very helpful and answered all my questions that I asked him
Horrible. Never get your oil change done on time.
by 03/30/2022on
I dropped my car of Tuesday 3/29/22 I came the next day Wednesday 3/30/22 - no oil change had been performed. I was promised to get vehicle done 1st thing in the morning - very disappointed in the service. I left and took my car to bob Howard Chevrolet. They did my oil change in 45 min.
Dreams do come true!
by 03/30/2022on
Beyond all expectations! Everyone I came in contact with, I feel like are new friends.
No fuss, just honest hardworking people
by 03/30/2022on
professional, knowledgeable and made the car buying experience easy.
Smashed It.
by 03/29/2022on
Fast service and nice people.
Like brand new!
by 03/29/2022on
Every time I get my truck back from this location it feels as though its brand new. Friendly staff, always willing to listen to your concerns. I would recommend this location to anyone in need of good quality service.
Great service!
by 03/29/2022on
Service was fast and courteous!
Year 2023
by 03/29/2022on
Oil change on new truck washed rotated tires did it all in about I hr. Very satified
Oil change and a smile!
by 03/26/2022on
As always, Smicklas Chevy took care of me. Front end is extremely polite and up front with everything. I received text alerts that my car passed all inspections and no other work was required and the car was done sooner than I thought.
