Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Smicklas Chevrolet

Smicklas Chevrolet

Smicklas Chevrolet
Visit dealer’s website 
8900 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Smicklas Chevrolet

4.3
Overall Rating
4.25 out of 5 stars(304)
Recommend: Yes (205) No (48)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT Painless Experience Car Shopping

by Matthew S on 04/02/2022

Joel was a great partner in helping us buy a vehicle. He was transparent, honest, and helpful. If you're in the market for a vehicle, go see Joel at Smicklas and trust he will hook you up! Also a huge shout out to Cody in the Finance department who worked to get us exact what we needed and didn't try to oversell us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
304 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service department visit

by Rich on 04/08/2022

I use Smicklas exclusively for my truck’s service needs. They are always professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Didn’t fix, wouldn’t listen to what was the problem was

by Mark Jordan on 04/07/2022

Took my truck there, let them know my concern. They didn’t fix. Charged me $5500.00 still making a ticking noise

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent job.

by Jose A on 04/06/2022

Tony did an excellent job in taking care of my visit. Everything was done in a very timely manner. Thank you so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Jarenda Garner on 04/05/2022

I took my car in to be serviced and got it done in a timely manner. The service men were polite and friendly. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and communicative

by Jen on 04/04/2022

Tony and team were very quick to get my car in and address the problem. They also identified other problems that could have become big issues. They were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Happy Man on 04/04/2022

The Service Adviser was very knowledgeable in giving advise as to what the problem might be. The whole process was very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT Painless Experience Car Shopping

by Matthew S on 04/02/2022

Joel was a great partner in helping us buy a vehicle. He was transparent, honest, and helpful. If you're in the market for a vehicle, go see Joel at Smicklas and trust he will hook you up! Also a huge shout out to Cody in the Finance department who worked to get us exact what we needed and didn't try to oversell us!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Smart Mouth Customer Service Rep

by Lisa V on 04/01/2022

My only other experience with Smicklas was in 2021 and was fantastic- I gave them an A+ review. Today’s visit was quite different though. Not only did the price of an oil change increase by 60+%, but as I was talking about the increase to my service person (Randi), another rep about 10 feet away interrupted our conversation by stating [a bit too loud] “everything’s gone up! That’s why OUR prices have gone up”! Then he slaps his paperwork on the counter & walks off. His unsophisticated opinion on world economics was unsolicited, uneducated and rude. Will definitely find another Chevrolet dealership the next time I need service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXCELLENCE

by Serena on 04/01/2022

EXCELLENCE & INTEGRITY !!!!!!! From start to finish with Smicklas's staff is the best way for me to share my experience. I have never felt so comfortable and confident with the excellent staff members at Smicklas's. They give room to shop or help you bring to life your Vehicle with LEONARD by creating, customizing what you are Visualizing then ordering it for you. Smicklas's is really really really here for the customer. or service. I give god all the honor glory and praise for everyone at Smicklas. (hard to find this level of service but Smicklas is that level of excellence Special thanks too KARA - General Manager, LASHONDA, LEONARD CARLIN, KENNETH and CRAIG THANK YOU SO MUCH.!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good experience

by Neil613 on 04/01/2022

They are working with me to get the best deal on oil and filter change. Tire rotation and complete general checkup. Agent was great and discussed several other questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

An Unusual experience

by Larry Cincotta on 04/01/2022

I took my Corvette in for a service problem and thought new parts would solve the issue. Unfortunately, my car became a victim of the supply chain shortage. Tony Gaglio, my Service Advisor, provided regular updates on the delay and was always available to answer my questions. I felt Tony was doing everything he could to get my car fixed. I’ve dealt with Smicklas Chevrolet since the mid-eighties and have only had one bad experience with one employee. I would recommend Smicklas and Tony to anyone experiencing a service issue with their Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Kristi on 03/31/2022

They were great and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Anthony on 03/30/2022

Just move into the state and first time in for a oil change Colton was very helpful and answered all my questions that I asked him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Horrible. Never get your oil change done on time.

by L George on 03/30/2022

I dropped my car of Tuesday 3/29/22 I came the next day Wednesday 3/30/22 - no oil change had been performed. I was promised to get vehicle done 1st thing in the morning - very disappointed in the service. I left and took my car to bob Howard Chevrolet. They did my oil change in 45 min.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dreams do come true!

by Darin Maib on 03/30/2022

Beyond all expectations! Everyone I came in contact with, I feel like are new friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No fuss, just honest hardworking people

by Michael Kee on 03/30/2022

professional, knowledgeable and made the car buying experience easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Smashed It.

by Bones on 03/29/2022

Fast service and nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Like brand new!

by Brian M on 03/29/2022

Every time I get my truck back from this location it feels as though its brand new. Friendly staff, always willing to listen to your concerns. I would recommend this location to anyone in need of good quality service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Holley on 03/29/2022

Service was fast and courteous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Year 2023

by Mark helberg on 03/29/2022

Oil change on new truck washed rotated tires did it all in about I hr. Very satified

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and a smile!

by Joseph Krisher on 03/26/2022

As always, Smicklas Chevy took care of me. Front end is extremely polite and up front with everything. I received text alerts that my car passed all inspections and no other work was required and the car was done sooner than I thought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

Smicklas Chevrolet invites you to visit our car and truck dealership in Oklahoma City, OK. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Oklahoma City area's most trusted Chevrolet dealers.

ESPAÑOL

Smicklas Chevrolet le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados en Oklahoma City, OK. Visítanos hoy para carros Chevy y trocas, camionetas y SUVs, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches Chevrolet en el área Oklahoma City.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes