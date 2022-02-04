5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

EXCELLENCE & INTEGRITY !!!!!!! From start to finish with Smicklas's staff is the best way for me to share my experience. I have never felt so comfortable and confident with the excellent staff members at Smicklas's. They give room to shop or help you bring to life your Vehicle with LEONARD by creating, customizing what you are Visualizing then ordering it for you. Smicklas's is really really really here for the customer. or service. I give god all the honor glory and praise for everyone at Smicklas. (hard to find this level of service but Smicklas is that level of excellence Special thanks too KARA - General Manager, LASHONDA, LEONARD CARLIN, KENNETH and CRAIG THANK YOU SO MUCH.! Read more