1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I did like this dealership the best but the service guy just tried to tell me that I don’t have a Nissan extended warranty and I do. They also didn’t test drive my car last time. Just found out today. I told them my steering wheel was making a noise and they just did the alignment no test drive no nothing. What a bummer. I was about to buy a brand new rogue there too in a couple months. Update: Okay so I go here another time because something was still wrong with my car and it’s tilting to the right and left on the highway. I though it was still the alignment so I went under the store manager Mark after talking with him because he made a comment saying my car is perfect and said something about being 99k. Well that makes me think they’re trying to mess me on the warranty so I had it checked at Bob Moore. They said something isn’t right and is looking at it tomorrow. I then talked to Kim because CJ said I didn’t have an extended warranty and I do through Nissan. I’ll admit I might be a little loud when I’m trying to get my point across, but I never cussed at her trying to explain anything. I was needing the alignment check paper because Mark told Kim he gave it to me and he did not. I called the store on i240 and they told me they kept the alignment checks. So I texted Kim and told her, “ I called the other Orr on i240 and the guy that works service there said you all save those alignment checks for several weeks and can look it up by the VIN to get a copy.” Well, five minutes later MARK THE MANAGER calls and screams at me and would NOT let me explain anything. And told me to find a new dealership and hung up. He said Kim said I was rude, but I really wasn’t. She even said she would call me back, but had Mark instead. I have never been so appalled at a car dealership in my life. I was CRYING when he screamed at me and my husband could hear him screaming at me sitting some feet away. I have owned two Nissans and I even thinking about changing brands over this whole ordeal. I would like it if the GM would call me because there’s no corporate office to call. And when I get my car looked at tomorrow I’ll update this and put what was wrong with it since you say nothing is at all. That guy Mark though. He needs to be fired. I have never been treated so bad by a business. I’m still shaken up honestly. Read more