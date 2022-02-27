Skip to main content
Hudiburg Subaru

200 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73149
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hudiburg Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
4 Reviews
4 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just fabulous

by MFrasier on 02/27/2022

Everything from the very first phone call was easy and a very pleasant experience. They even drive to Tulsa to pick me up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dr. Jeri Edmonds

by Jeri edmonds on 03/29/2021

Hudiburg Subaru is superlative in their handling of service to my Outback and taking care of me with courtesy, information, timely service and taking care of things the first time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bad oil change

by Honobia on 01/01/2019

Took in for oil change oil cap not put back on, oil all over motor . They picked up with a tow truck and put oil in and cleaned motor. Then wanted me to drive 15 miles to get . They didn’t clean under the hood. Offered nothing , barely an apology

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

beware

by AnnSmith on 10/22/2018

We purchased a Subaru Outback from Hudiburg Subaru in OKC. We were charged for an extended warranty that we had declined. After seven weeks we have still been unable to resolve this matter. It is very frustrating to say the least. You would think that they would be interested in customer satisfaction. I don't know if it is because we don't live in Oklahoma or what. We have lived there before and we still have family and friends there. I would suggest people go to another dealership. Hudiburg has not returned phone calls and been slow to respond to emails.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
