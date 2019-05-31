Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Honda
Minivan Purchase
by 05/31/2019on
Joseph Jones, Victor Brown, and Jeff Morgan did everything to make my experience great. They made negotiating easy. Recommend working with any and all of those guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Recall Service
by 06/04/2019on
Eric P. Was really nice and helpful. The service for a recall took longer than I would have liked but they were able to get it done the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very pleased
by 04/16/2019on
I was very pleased with service. I was informed and kept informed of all necessary services. I will recommend Bob Howard to others
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best car buying experience!
by 04/01/2019on
My sales person was Victor Brown and I must say that his diligence and patience with me was outstanding! Victor and I conversed numerous times via email and text messaging as I wavered back and forth on the Pilot and Ridgeline. Victor made this car buying experience a pleasure, he is very knowledgeable, patient and most of all, NOT pushy. Without a doubt Victor made this the the best car buying experience I have ever had. The great experience doesn't end with Victor,Justin Wolf,Finance Manager expedited our financing knowing that my wife and I had a pressing appointment, thanks to Justin, we made the appointment with time to spare! Thank you again Victor and Justin! Too bad that 5 stars is the highest rating on here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 03/28/2019on
Thanks to Angie and Zach I will continue to come to Bob Howard to get my oil changes , they were very respectful and customer service was amazing, first impressions mean alot and you guys nailed it, thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My shopping experience
by 02/19/2019on
helpful, cooperative and informed sales associate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always taken care of
by 01/31/2019on
Gino took care of me well today. I've always received great service here! It's quick, service is great, friendly, and always helpful. I actually drive further to come to this Honda servicing because of it. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good salesmanship
by 12/31/2018on
I was very satisfied with the salesperson for my 2018 Honda Pilot. I would recommend him to my friends who are looking to buy from Bob Howard.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great new car buying experience!
by 11/29/2018on
I walked into Bob Howard Honda on a Monday evening to test drive a 2019 Insight. Greg showed me the car and facilitated the test drive. He did a great job covering the car's features and relating to me as the customer. I decided to move forward with the purchase and Greg worked with the other staff at Bob Howard to make that process as smooth as possible. I got the best price from Bob Howard via the Sam's Club Auto Buying program and then obtained a competitive offer from another dealer in the area (that dealer didn't have the model or color I wanted in stock, though). Bob Howard matched that offer to further lower the price for a truly amazing deal. I didn't realize until later than I had gotten a few hundred dollars of add-ons (all weather mats, trunk tray, wheel locks) at no additional cost. I mentioned I was only interested in financing if they could offer a specific rate (0.9%), otherwise I'd be writing a check. There weren't any current financing incentives from Honda for the Insight, so they could not offer that rate, regardless of credit rating, which is understandable. I appreciate that they didn't spend any additional time on that and didn't add a hard check to my credit. Total time from walk-in to walk-out, including the test drive, was 2 hours. Thank you, Bob Howard Honda and Greg, for the no-hassle experience and the great price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall fix
by 11/25/2018on
Very friendly and prompt service. Representative took care of my vehicle and gave me an estimated wait time and it actually seemed quicker. Very pleased with this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not recommend
by 10/11/2018on
Insulting appraisal for my trade-in, tried to convince us about $599.00 documents fee, tried to overcharge for extra warranty playing numbers game, I will never buy a car here ever again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic experience!
by 10/11/2018on
I had the absolute pleasure of meeting my salesman Victor! He was very patient with my indecisions, including standing out in the cold rain with me while I shopped. I never felt pressured or hurried by Victor, he just made sure I got everything I wanted in my beautiful new Honda HR-V! Every employee at Bob Howard made me feel comfortable, and really made my experience altogether quite pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience ever!
by 10/02/2018on
The salesman and managers were so easy to work with and helped us find the best option for our situation! Call Hector for amazing customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied first-time customer!
by 07/09/2018on
Very satisfied with my overall experience in getting my car serviced at Bob Moore Honda. It was easy to get an appointment on my schedule, and I appreciated having the option of a shuttle. The Service Advisor, Gino Leone, was professional, courteous, knowledgeable, and answered all my questions in a way that was easy to understand. It was my first time having my car serviced there, and I plan on coming back. Thanks to everyone at Bob Moore Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New car purchase
by 06/26/2018on
Our experience with Bob Howard Honda was extremely smooth. We knew what we wanted and they found exactly what we asked. They also gave us their best price up front and we didnt have to go back and forth. We appreciated that. Best new car purchase so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful on service and advice
by 05/28/2018on
Talked to 2 different service techs and they were both helpful. Got my car in on short notice and had me on my way
Incorrect diagnose of engine issue and conned out of money
by 03/27/2016on
Driving down to Dallas from KC, my car started jerking in OKC and brought it to Bob Howard to fix the issue 3/17/16. I informed management and service dept about the issue and they suggested to adjust valves and change spark plugs for $660. I gladly paid believing this will fix the problem and get me back home safe. I asked multiple times for the service department to really verify the fix and take it on the road. After getting on the highway for 30 minutes, the car started jerking on us again and eventually stopped accelerating. So basically, Bob Howard didnt changed parts i did not need and did not resolve the issue I brought the car in for. I haad to drop it off in Honda of Wichita and they quickly found the real issue and resolved it for free. Contacted Bob Howard about the issue and they gave me the run around for over a week and eventually said they wont do a thing. DO NOT SERVICE OR SHOP at BOB HONDA. They are [non-permissible content removed]!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Refuses to Negotiate in Good Faith
by 07/29/2015on
Salesman was totally ineffective. He had no authority and had to take everything back to his manger. They would not give me a bottom line price even though I asked a number of times. When I got up to walk out, the manager stepped in as he realized a sale was about to be lost. I finally got him to quote a price. It was in my price range. So why were we forced to play the stupid negotiation game that took over 90 minutes. Then I was forced to listen to the finance manager spiel even though they knew it was a cash transaction. This was a very painful experience and I cannot recommend the sales staff.
great experience
by 05/11/2015on
Russell helped us choose the Honda that best suited our needs. We are really enjoying our car and are happy with our decision to buy a different model than we had thought we wanted.
Poor tricks
by 09/17/2014on
Salesman was nice and professional, but manager really acted badly. When we talking about the price, they said it included splash guard, trunk tray and all season floor mat like they did for all hondas they sell. However, the time when I went to pick up the vehicle, the manager literally asked them to take all these accessories off when they told me they were "detailing" it. It was very late and I was too tired to argue. I just picked up the car and drove home. Congratulations, whoever that manager is, you saved 200 dollars for your boss, he gonna like you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Satisfied Repeat Customer
by 05/28/2014on
I have purchased several new cars from Bob Howard Honda. Each time has been a pleasant experience with good follow-up and excellent service work. I currently own a 2012 CRV and a 2013 Odyssey, both purchased new from Bob Howard Honda. I do not let anyone do service work on my vehicles but them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
