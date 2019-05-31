sales Rating

I walked into Bob Howard Honda on a Monday evening to test drive a 2019 Insight. Greg showed me the car and facilitated the test drive. He did a great job covering the car's features and relating to me as the customer. I decided to move forward with the purchase and Greg worked with the other staff at Bob Howard to make that process as smooth as possible. I got the best price from Bob Howard via the Sam's Club Auto Buying program and then obtained a competitive offer from another dealer in the area (that dealer didn't have the model or color I wanted in stock, though). Bob Howard matched that offer to further lower the price for a truly amazing deal. I didn't realize until later than I had gotten a few hundred dollars of add-ons (all weather mats, trunk tray, wheel locks) at no additional cost. I mentioned I was only interested in financing if they could offer a specific rate (0.9%), otherwise I'd be writing a check. There weren't any current financing incentives from Honda for the Insight, so they could not offer that rate, regardless of credit rating, which is understandable. I appreciate that they didn't spend any additional time on that and didn't add a hard check to my credit. Total time from walk-in to walk-out, including the test drive, was 2 hours. Thank you, Bob Howard Honda and Greg, for the no-hassle experience and the great price! Read more