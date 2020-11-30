Customer Reviews of Bob Howard Chevrolet
Oil Change and Tire Alignment on 2015 Tahoe & 2016 Tundra
by 11/30/2020on
Both Cars were due an oil change and tire alignment. The service was great, friendly technicians that informed us of other items needed on both vehicles. These were items that my son, who owns a car business was able to change for us, however the information the technician's provided was very important to us. Thanks again Ryan for a job well done. Your expertise and advice was excellent as usual!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/19/2019on
I took my car in because I was having some issues with my steering wheel. The fixed it and it sounds great great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of truck
by 07/19/2019on
One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Thanks to Trey and Reese for making it so goof
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service
by 06/05/2019on
Today I was nervous about going into my appointment bc I have never dealt w repairs outside of an oil change. My service tech was amazing and super nice and made me feel super comfortable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Corvette GS
by 05/02/2019on
Excellent sales team. New Car Sales Manager is very active and steps in to assist when asked by customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying experience
by 04/18/2019on
Experience was about what I expected. 2 concerns, 1st they were assuring me that I'd receive the additional bed tie downs that came with my last two high country purchases. But after signed deal they were no longer interested in providing the items. 2nd, financial manager was misleading in extended warranty purchase. Stating that for only 10 a month above my previous finance quote I could purchase the extended warranty that I wanted. Never mentioning the overall cost of the warranty. It was easy to do the math and see that I was actually paying 3 times that amount. Just thought it was intentionally misleading for someone who might not be paying attention.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Replacement key - ignition
by 12/31/2018on
Took a few days, but electronics are now working again, and the keys replaced
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 09/04/2018on
Great customer service time my car got dropped off! Stormi was a great person from the time I meet him and kept me informed what whats going on with my car! A+ Service! Thank for everything!!!
Buying a new car
by 08/17/2018on
They made sure my questions were answered and treated us respectfully. Definitely will go back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 08/09/2018on
I was told it would take about 2 hours, but they were able to complete everything in an hour and a half. My service advisor was very personable and explained what they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE!
by 08/03/2018on
Easy to schedule, quick service and customer service is excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service
by 08/01/2018on
Bob Howard provided good and timely service for my Tahoe. All of the communication with their team was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Loaner car service call
by 07/14/2018on
So I went from a 2016 Cruz to a 2018 equinox ( which were both new loaner cars), it drove very different from my Cruze. I felt like the transmission was acting up and etc. ( I was really not use to it) So I brought it in the to service department and they looked into everything I ask them too. The service manager was very nice! He even drove it to make sure everything was good! Told me if anything happens or If I would like them to look something.... bring it on up here. The only down fall was they had a waiting list, because of the loaner cars.... but I finally got in after a week 1/2 or 2 weeks from being on the list. Thanks again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my dodge journey
by 07/11/2018on
Ray was super helpful and informative. Provided several options to fit my budget. Looked at other locations but none compared to Bob Howard in service and selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick repair and turn around
by 06/01/2018on
Dropped vehicle off late afternoon prior to an early service appointment the next day. Problems were resolved and I was able to get the vehicle back before noon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service department experience
by 05/31/2018on
Good communication on repair issue. Kept me updated on progress and completion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst service department in OKLAHOMA
by 05/19/2018on
I took my wifes 2015 chevy suburban in because the AC wasnt working. It ended up being a little over $500 to fix a hose they said needed replaced. It being February in Oklahoma my wife didnt turn on the AC for the first time until about 10-12 days later, it still didnt work. It was never fixed, we never turned it on for something else to have a chance to break. We take it back in and it turns out it was something under warrant. I request my $500 be refunded because that didnt fix the problem. They give me some bs story about keeping the hose and how that fix often causes the thing under warranty to go out. I have two problems with this explanation. 1. The ac was never fixed. 2. If it often causes the thing under warranty to go out, why not replace it too? Then theyll block you on social media accounts because you want to get the word out and prevent other people from getting screwed too.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!!
by 05/17/2018on
We had a great experience with Bob Howard Chevrolet, everyone was very helpful and patient with wiping us find our vehicle. We would highly recommend to anyone!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Not Recommended Very Dishonest
by 03/14/2018on
Dealerships Finance Managers are not to be trusted. Too many "He said, She said games". Bottom line is that according to GM Financial the loan can be rewritten to include the taxes and fees "at the dealerships cost" and no extended warranty copies were provided by Phil or Neil and GM Financial is sending us copies of those. Neil told us both in his office that GM Financial would not fiance the loan if the taxes and fees were included and he couldn't keep it under $800 a month back on 2/12/2018. We asked Neil for a quote and he stated it could be $1,400 to $1,600. Based on his quote we agreed to the terms of the loan because we don't agree to blind contracts, we are not that stupid or ignorant. We found out after the fact from the Tag Agency that taxes and fees would be $1,800. When Neil was confronted yesterday he tried denying saying that to my husband and transferred him to the salesman who initially helped us, Leonard. And pretty much buckpassed him around. Oklahoma is a "One Party State" that means legally only one person has to agree to being recorded, me. With this stated that's why my tablet and phone were present at that dealership and especially with Neil and Phil. All positive reviews have been taken back. And a complaint has been turned in with Chevrolet Customer Service and a case number has been issued. Theres no excuse or apology acceptable for dishonesty and what would seem to appear as auto fraud.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dishonest finance specialist
by 12/30/2017on
Stay away from this this dishonest dealership! I purchased a used vehicle on Tuesday and was told in order to make the financing happen I would have to purchase an aftermarket warranty. After getting home I found that the aftermarket warranty paperwork was not included in my new paperwork packet. I called for days in a row to speak to someone in finance and was told there was no one that could take my call. I was told that if I leave a message someone would return my call. This never happened. After finally speaking to my finance specialist, Phil, I was told that the 13 page document was too large to fax and that the document was also too large to email. Right away I knew something was amiss. After filing a complaint with the manager, the manager was able to email me my warranty packet within 30 seconds. After reading the document I realized why Phil did not want to provide me the information. You have 30 days to cancel the policy with a 100 percent refund. I then contacted Tinker credit union and discovered that purchasing the warranty was not mandatory in order to make the financing deal happen. So I was lied too. Stay away from this this dishonest dealership!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Loving my 2018 ZR2 Diesel!
by 10/27/2017on
Travis Pace is awesome! He knows his trucks. Great guy! Your lucky to have him on your team! Great experience! I can't leave Mark Anthony out. He really went to bat for me to get me in getting me into my dream truck! Awesome group!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
