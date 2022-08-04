Reynolds Ford of Norman
Customer Reviews of Reynolds Ford of Norman
Maverick Purchase
by 04/08/2022on
No problems. Easy experience and satisfied.
Pat
by 02/11/2022on
Very nice people
Great Experience
by 01/15/2022on
We were treated exceptionally well. The buying experience proceeded with professionalism and courtesy. Both members of your team were a joy to work with. Each of the individuals were very accomplished and knowledgeable.
My salesman could not have been nicer and very helpful in finding my son a
by 11/05/2021on
Never pressured me and found a great vehicle for my son. And it was a real challenge due to the extreme low supply of small economy cars. Also the finance guy was great, got us in and out fairly quickly.
Vehicle vandalized while being serviced
by 10/01/2021on
My tailgate was stolen while at Reynolds Ford. The service manager said I was lucky they didn't get the catalytic converters too, and wished me luck with my insurance claim.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Satisfied Customer
by 08/30/2021on
Mark was my sales person and did a great job! Finance department did as well.
Repeat Customer satisfaction
by 08/04/2021on
I had purchased my last vehicle a 2015 Ford Taurus SEL in 2016 and just traded my Taurus for a 2019 Ford Edge and we got an awesome deal. Both our salesman G and Jason Benson the manager were great! Actually the manager was one who sold me my Taurus in 2016, so it was great to have the same person there from a previous purchase to have already built a relationship through a dealer. Everyone was friendly, always helpful and treated me with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car!
by 05/27/2021on
After massive hail damage we needed a new vehicle. At Reynolds Ford we were never hounded or pressured about a purchase. The sales staff allowed us to meander the lot until we found something we were interested in. They answered all of our questions and left us to deliberate our decision. After we decided, the staff worked us through in what seemed record time. Not our first purchase from Reynolds and certainly not our last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good job!
by 05/15/2021on
Pretty much hassle free. Very accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BE WARNED... AVOID REYNOLDS FORD SERVICE DEPT
by 05/10/2021on
I wish zero stars was an option. Sales dept is OK, but the service dept should be avoided. They do shoddy work like forgetting to tighten bolts and not putting protective plastic on your seats when they get inside it while having oil, grease, and dirt on their shop uniforms. Also, Reynolds Ford cares nothing about customer satisfaction or loyalty. My month-old 2021 truck (that I purchased from them) was heavily damaged by hail when they left it outside 4/28/21 for over 24 hours before ever even looking at it, and it was only brought in on that specific day and at that specific time because that's when they told me to bring it in. I had no way of protecting my vehicle from the storm since it was on their property, entrusted to their care. Additionally, the only reason it was at their dealership was because of a manufacturing defect. And even though they have an on-site body shop, there was no offer from them to bring my vehicle back to the condition it was in when I left it in their care. All they cared about, especially GM Mike Lang, was denying fault and telling me I am on my own with the repairs. When I asked him about getting help with my $1000 deductible, even possibly through their body shop doing the repair work, Mike's response was that it was my choice to have a $1000 deductible on my auto policy and that's not his or Ford's fault. That's a terrific answer. So between Ford Motor Co. and Reynolds, who share blame in my truck having $11k worth of hail damage, neither care about future purchases, future service/maintenance work, or the satisfaction of a customer whose vehicle was basically still in the delivery phase because they were waiting on a part to correct a factory defect. They will probably spin this and reply that they don't control mother nature. This isn't about that. It's about a horrible response to the needs of a customer who purchased 2 brand new, special order cars from them a month ago, one of which was almost destroyed partly due to theirs and Ford's ineptitude. Reynolds Ford revealed their true colors: they love you when you're in the buying process but will drop you like a bad habit when that's done. In that regard, they are just like all the other car dealers they claim they are better than.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Limited
by 04/26/2021on
Friendly service. Easy to make a good deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very friendly!
by 04/12/2021on
They are very knowledgeable what they do and have patience to work you thought to purchase a right car!
Easy Easy Easy
by 04/09/2021on
Nolan found the right vehicle. Exactly what I wanted. The 2021 F-150 hybrid. Very knowledgeable about the the truck! Franco quickly moved us through the purchasing process!! Easy Easy Easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wouldn’t recommend
by 03/31/2021on
Slimey! TWICE they tried to get me to sign for extra $$$$ packages I DIDNT need that my car was already equipped with..not genuine,just trying to make a dollar not help for easy car buying process
Great job
by 03/12/2021on
Sales man Mr. Enrique was very good in getting our 2018 chevy cruze ready to go was hopeful with vechicle computer set up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy and stress free
by 03/11/2021on
It was very very friendly and stress free, our sales guys was very informative and knowledgeable about our purchase.
New car purchase.
by 01/05/2021on
Expirence was great, made an appointment and had vehicle ready when I arrived. Everything went smooth and easy. Salesperson Jarred was awesome!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Reynolds Ford
by 12/31/2020on
This was the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Great service. Great people.
F150 sale
by 12/24/2020on
Service was great team and sales crew tried best to meet our every need. Very hospitable and respectful.
Great experience
by 11/27/2020on
3rd vehicle I’ve bought from Steve Adams at Reynolds. Went in knowing what I wanted and we found it. Late Model F150. Total time at dealership was about 3 hours from beginning to look till driving home. Been a Reynolds group customer for almost 10 years.
Purchase used vehicle
by 10/28/2020on
We had a great experience with the salesman Steve Adams and Sales Manager Doug Sandllin. This is the third vehicle we have purchased in the last five years and we always are totally satisfied with the vehicle and the service.
