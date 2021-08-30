1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wish zero stars was an option. Sales dept is OK, but the service dept should be avoided. They do shoddy work like forgetting to tighten bolts and not putting protective plastic on your seats when they get inside it while having oil, grease, and dirt on their shop uniforms. Also, Reynolds Ford cares nothing about customer satisfaction or loyalty. My month-old 2021 truck (that I purchased from them) was heavily damaged by hail when they left it outside 4/28/21 for over 24 hours before ever even looking at it, and it was only brought in on that specific day and at that specific time because that's when they told me to bring it in. I had no way of protecting my vehicle from the storm since it was on their property, entrusted to their care. Additionally, the only reason it was at their dealership was because of a manufacturing defect. And even though they have an on-site body shop, there was no offer from them to bring my vehicle back to the condition it was in when I left it in their care. All they cared about, especially GM Mike Lang, was denying fault and telling me I am on my own with the repairs. When I asked him about getting help with my $1000 deductible, even possibly through their body shop doing the repair work, Mike's response was that it was my choice to have a $1000 deductible on my auto policy and that's not his or Ford's fault. That's a terrific answer. So between Ford Motor Co. and Reynolds, who share blame in my truck having $11k worth of hail damage, neither care about future purchases, future service/maintenance work, or the satisfaction of a customer whose vehicle was basically still in the delivery phase because they were waiting on a part to correct a factory defect. They will probably spin this and reply that they don't control mother nature. This isn't about that. It's about a horrible response to the needs of a customer who purchased 2 brand new, special order cars from them a month ago, one of which was almost destroyed partly due to theirs and Ford's ineptitude. Reynolds Ford revealed their true colors: they love you when you're in the buying process but will drop you like a bad habit when that's done. In that regard, they are just like all the other car dealers they claim they are better than. Read more