I normally do not write reviews but I feel I need to let landers Chevrolet know why they have now lost a customer. My husband and I purchased our 2014 Chevy Silverado brand new when Landers was David Stanley and we had a wonderful buying experience. I even referred my family to buy there because the buying experience was so good. fast forward to last year... the truck started having issues with stablitrack errors and also power steering errors. I brought the truck in for service and Bryan helped me. Bryan was wonderful very helpful. He kept the truck a few days and could not find an issue so I got the truck back and everything was fine until July. I was in a car accident in July and my husband was out of the country so I drove the truck for 2 weeks and everyday had the errors come up on the dash and it also started jumping. one day I went to start the truck and it was dead. I had it towed to Landers and requested that Bryan be the one to help me. Bryan did not end up helping but Eric Glover did. I feel like he truly did not want to help us and when I called it seemed like I was wasting his time. the truck was at the service dept. for over a week and I didn't not get many updates. I had to call if I truly needed an update. One particular call that upset me was when I told him we had the same issue about 6 months ago. Mr. Glovers response was " you have had this issue before and you are just now bringing it in?" I responded no I brought it in and you guys could not find a problem. They finally said they may have found the issue with the aftermarket sound system and the wiring. after a couple days of diagnosis I was finally able to pick up the truck. while driving home the same errors happened only worse this time. I got off the highway and took the truck back. I called a couple days later and he said they finally got the errors to come up while they were driving it and it would be ready soon. When I went back to pick it up I went in the office and the young lady gave me paper work and the keys. I stood there for a second and finally asked is someone going to come talk to me about what they found out? she said oh let me call somebody. Eric came out and told us what was found the cables from the after market wires were rubbing causing the errors to come up. Last week my husband went to start the truck and it was dead again...I told him I refuse to send it to Landers again and we had it taken to another mechanic shop. They told us that when all the wires were taken apart "they" (Landers) did not properly connect the cable to the battery. Since then we have had no issues. The reason I took the truck to landers was that #1 We purchased the vehicle there. #2 I assumed that Chevy dealerships would have the best Chevy certified mechanics #3 we assumed we would get the same great customer service we have always received. The experience has just baffled me and I will not be purchasing any more vehicle from Landers Chevrolet nor will any of my family members. Which is unfortunate because my grandfather and I usually get new vehicles every 5 years because of the discount he gets from working and retiring from General Motors. Thank You for your time I just wanted to share my experience. Read more