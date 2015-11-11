Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Eskridge Chevrolet

Eskridge Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
5307 S Division St, Guthrie, OK 73044
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Eskridge Chevrolet

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst Customer Service Ever

by Jackakeeler on 11/11/2015

I purchased a vehicle from Eskridge on 10/19/15. When I was in the salesman's (Ron) office he called in another salesman (Bobby) because he couldn't close the deal. I had a few questions for Bobby. He told me that there was a towing package on the SUV I purchased. I took his word for it. When I got home I realized he had lied to me and there was no towing setup at all. So I will have to pay for that out of pocket. Never would have purchased the vehicle if I knew it wasn't rigged to tow a small trailer or jet ski. Also, within 4 days of taking the vehicle home the brakes were squeeking out of control. This is not something you would expect from buying a vehicle out of a dealership. So basically, I have had the vehicle for less than a month and will have a lot of out of pocket expenses because Eskridge lies to their customers and sells cars that are less than ready for the road. I also contacted the manager of the dealership about the issue. He responded and told me he would "look into the issue" and then never emailed me back and ignored all of my emails after that. This is by way the WORST customer service I have ever had. Do not buy from them. No ethics at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

SATISFIED CUSTOMER

by thecustomer on 04/20/2015

I cannot say enough good things about Eskridge Chevrolet and Tom Pasch. This was the best car buying experience!!! Price was fair, everyone was responsive and they shipped the car to my NC residence without a single scratch. I highly recommend Eskridge for your next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest sales transaction ever!

by zmom1 on 08/02/2014

We purchased a 2014 Silverado. Everyone was true to their word and made the deal quick, smooth and very enjoyable! We dealt with Chris, Bart and Tom, all great people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible experience--Felt I'd been scammed

by bwsquared on 03/22/2014

I was contacted by the internet manager of this Chevy dealership after I submitted info online looking for financing. After 3 days of providing every possible piece of information required for financing and being told I was approved both in writing and verbally, they refused to give me a final price on the car and continued to ask for more and more cash up front. Both the internet manager and general manager assured me they were "taking care of me and would 'make it happed'"! Felt like a scam and was a scam. Beware, shopper. These guys are slick embodiment of the proverbial slimy "used car salesmen." My advice after wasting 3 stressful days with this dealership and still no final price on the car: take your business and hard-earned money elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever. Small town is the way to go

by micah1948 on 04/17/2009

Great purchase experience from beginning to end. Was very fast because of working with my internet salesperson before coming. Had been to two other places and felt like they just wanted to sell a vehicle. Here they wanted to help me get what I wanted and make it easy. The managers were great helping but no problem. I would recommend this dealership to anyone shopping. I bought a used truck and they got it from one of their other locations the same day. Brought it to me to test drive, saved me time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
48 cars in stock
0 new48 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for