1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle from Eskridge on 10/19/15. When I was in the salesman's (Ron) office he called in another salesman (Bobby) because he couldn't close the deal. I had a few questions for Bobby. He told me that there was a towing package on the SUV I purchased. I took his word for it. When I got home I realized he had lied to me and there was no towing setup at all. So I will have to pay for that out of pocket. Never would have purchased the vehicle if I knew it wasn't rigged to tow a small trailer or jet ski. Also, within 4 days of taking the vehicle home the brakes were squeeking out of control. This is not something you would expect from buying a vehicle out of a dealership. So basically, I have had the vehicle for less than a month and will have a lot of out of pocket expenses because Eskridge lies to their customers and sells cars that are less than ready for the road. I also contacted the manager of the dealership about the issue. He responded and told me he would "look into the issue" and then never emailed me back and ignored all of my emails after that. This is by way the WORST customer service I have ever had. Do not buy from them. No ethics at all. Read more