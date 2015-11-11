Eskridge Chevrolet
Worst Customer Service Ever
by 11/11/2015on
I purchased a vehicle from Eskridge on 10/19/15. When I was in the salesman's (Ron) office he called in another salesman (Bobby) because he couldn't close the deal. I had a few questions for Bobby. He told me that there was a towing package on the SUV I purchased. I took his word for it. When I got home I realized he had lied to me and there was no towing setup at all. So I will have to pay for that out of pocket. Never would have purchased the vehicle if I knew it wasn't rigged to tow a small trailer or jet ski. Also, within 4 days of taking the vehicle home the brakes were squeeking out of control. This is not something you would expect from buying a vehicle out of a dealership. So basically, I have had the vehicle for less than a month and will have a lot of out of pocket expenses because Eskridge lies to their customers and sells cars that are less than ready for the road. I also contacted the manager of the dealership about the issue. He responded and told me he would "look into the issue" and then never emailed me back and ignored all of my emails after that. This is by way the WORST customer service I have ever had. Do not buy from them. No ethics at all.
SATISFIED CUSTOMER
by 04/20/2015on
I cannot say enough good things about Eskridge Chevrolet and Tom Pasch. This was the best car buying experience!!! Price was fair, everyone was responsive and they shipped the car to my NC residence without a single scratch. I highly recommend Eskridge for your next car purchase.
Easiest sales transaction ever!
by 08/02/2014on
We purchased a 2014 Silverado. Everyone was true to their word and made the deal quick, smooth and very enjoyable! We dealt with Chris, Bart and Tom, all great people!
Horrible experience--Felt I'd been scammed
by 03/22/2014on
I was contacted by the internet manager of this Chevy dealership after I submitted info online looking for financing. After 3 days of providing every possible piece of information required for financing and being told I was approved both in writing and verbally, they refused to give me a final price on the car and continued to ask for more and more cash up front. Both the internet manager and general manager assured me they were "taking care of me and would 'make it happed'"! Felt like a scam and was a scam. Beware, shopper. These guys are slick embodiment of the proverbial slimy "used car salesmen." My advice after wasting 3 stressful days with this dealership and still no final price on the car: take your business and hard-earned money elsewhere.
Best experience ever. Small town is the way to go
by 04/17/2009on
Great purchase experience from beginning to end. Was very fast because of working with my internet salesperson before coming. Had been to two other places and felt like they just wanted to sell a vehicle. Here they wanted to help me get what I wanted and make it easy. The managers were great helping but no problem. I would recommend this dealership to anyone shopping. I bought a used truck and they got it from one of their other locations the same day. Brought it to me to test drive, saved me time.