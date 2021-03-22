Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City
Out of State Buyer
by 03/22/2021on
I'm so happy I chose to work with OKC Mercedes and Debra Osborne. I'm an out-of-state buyer (Seattle) who enjoyed a seamless transaction, above and beyond customer service, and fantastic pricing. Delivery of my vehicle was easy breezy, even during some of the worst weather on record! Way to go OKC-M! You've earned a fan for life!
Mercedes are made from gold
by 04/13/2021on
Mechanics do more damage and blame it on age of vehicle but they'll fix it at an additional fee. I left with more damage than what was repaired. Parts and work are way over priced.
Great experience
by 12/16/2020on
Shopped multiple brands , all great cars but connected with Dann Welch to find exactly what we were looking for in a certified pre owned GLS 450,2020 model. Love it.
Brought my S550 in for a battery check
by 12/30/2019on
I had my S 550 towed in for a battery problem. I spoke with Lance and asked him to call me with the problem and cost involved. a few days later he texted and said it would cost around $400.00 to replace the battery( I had a new battery installed 9 months prior) I asked him to fix it and let me know when it is ready to pick up> I paid for it over the phone, my brother went to pick it up only to find out that the driver side was lowered and the car was lopsided! so I called Lance and after 4 days he called and said the pump was bad on self-leveling the car, I asked why he didn't address the issue before?he said he just noticed it!!! I asked how much would it cost? he told me $2900.00 There was nothing wrong with it when it was here at my house! it coulnt be driven back to Enid the way it was so i asked him to fix it. 3 weeks later he called and said i needed new tires! I told him tires only had 10,000 miles on them, again my tires were fine and there was no problem with them, I refused to replace my tires. I asked him if the electrical issue was fixed? he assured me it was. $3300.00 later, my car doesn't start if left for more than 3 days, my tire is leaking air, and I paid for nothing. I had my old battery checked here locally and there is nothing wrong with it. My car was there for almost a month, still not fixed, not to mention when I called him and left him messages it took him a week to respond. I have kept all my phone records, his texts, the invoice he sent and one of these days I will turn it over to our corporate attorney to investigate. Now, I had told him I wanted to trade my S550 in for a new GL-450 before the end of the year, after this experience, there is no way I will ever come back to your dealership. I will not lose twice. Happy New Year!
Mercedes purchase first time
by 09/03/2019on
Was met with upmost respect for myself and time by Jason. We test drove three different models. Jason explained all new to me options on Mercedes. We made the decision to trade on a new 2019, 300 GLC. My wife’s car and she loves it. The trade process was super easy. I highly recommend Mercedes OKC/Edmond. Go ask for Jason Kinder!!
Pure Excellence!!
by 07/08/2019on
Driving a new Mercedes-Benz is one of the finest, most exciting and pleasurable experiences our world has to offer, and it should be. Each Mercedes-Benz is the culmination of decades of engineering artistry and mastery in tangible, materialized dreams. Michael Howard has a deep understanding of and encompasses this same spirit. Often times, the car buying experience is laden with stress and pressure. That is not the case with Michael Howard. My family was met with a firm handshake, eye-contact and a calming and informative demeanor. All of our questions were answered in great detail and if Michael wasn't definitive of the answer, he found a team member who was. Michael Howard helped my family find the right vehicle, at the right price for a truly pleasurable car buying experience in its purest form. Michael Howard, we absolutely love our GLS 450 and we all thank you for a world-class Mercedes-Benz buying experience. Branden, Nicole, Emma Belle, Hudson, Hazel and Benji. Norman, OK.
First class buying experience
by 10/24/2017on
We have purchased several automobiles from Deborah Osborne over the past few years. We always request her because of her professional and knowledgeable selling experience. She goes out of her way to make sure you get the vehicle you want.
Awesome Expetience
by 10/17/2017on
Ive bought several cats in my lifetime and most of those experiences were long and dramatic. Dealing with James at Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City was a pleasure. Our time together was pleasant and I left without a headache and with the car of my dreams at a price I was happy with. The car was everything he said it was and more. Im so happy with my purchase and with this dealership. You can be certain that when I need another car Ill head for Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City and look for James. Thank you for making this experience so pleasant.
Awesome Experience / SLK 350
by 08/08/2017on
First let me say the experience was awesome and the Car is amazing. My salesman Mr. Taylor Johnson went above and beyond accommodating me and assuring me of all my concerns and questions. Mr Brian Koons the sales manager was very honest and friendly he was committed to making sure that the sale would be memorable. I really can't express enough the professionalism these men exhibited. Finally the finance department and Mr Ron Clements was wonderful. Quite the guy and very funny he had lots of fun stories and experiences to share as the deal was being processed. Mercedes! The Best or nothing at all goes without saying.
Purchase process was extremely smooth and easy. Amazing service!
by 07/07/2017on
We purchased two cars and had them shipped to Chicago. Throughout the process, we had cosntant communciation with the dealership and experienced amazing customer service!
The best dealership I have all the way around!
by 05/19/2017on
This dealership is the best one we have ever found. The service department is outstanding. Efficient and effective service. Clear communication and as promised service. I am locked into MB cars now because I am spoiled by their service and do not want to deal with other dealerships service. The sales department is easy to shop without the usual pressure.
Stellar Service
by 03/18/2017on
All personnel involved were professional and attentive. George has been my point of contact both times and has my respect for his consistency. Overall, they conduct business with ease and my experiences have been impeccable. Thank you for providing customer service above and beyond.
Great service at Mercedes-Benz of OKC!
by 01/27/2017on
They always go above and beyond to provide the best service experience possible. I would highly recommend them for all your service needs.
Outstanding Service
by 08/23/2016on
I have once again made a purchase of a new Mercedes at this dealership. I contacted many dealerships in my research, but the Mercedes Benz of Oklahoma City continued to meet my needs. Cynthia McCoy was my sales associate. Each and every person that I have dealt with has been professional, knowledgeable and made my choosing and purchase a pleasant experience. Service has been great. Thank you Mercedes Benz of OKC!
Impressed
by 08/19/2016on
Efficient, helpful, knowledgeable, professional, classy & upscale (without the snobbery) describes my two purchase experiences with Mercedes Benz of OKC. Very pleased.
Good buying experience
by 08/18/2016on
We bought our first MB from MB of OKC last May. Very professional and enjoyable transaction. Top notch facilities to boot.
Great Buying Experience
by 02/29/2016on
Paul Rodesney did a great job showing me several vehicles, answering all of my questions, then presented the deal in a very professional manner. There was never any pressure or reason for me to believe that dishonesty was playing a role in selling me a vehicle. I would buy another vehicle from him without hesitation.
New C350 Coupe
by 02/24/2016on
We have a wonderful sales associate, Debra, that has put us in 3 MB. Cannot say enough good about her. Speaking from 6 years of knowing her, she is the best-pleasant, honest, forthright, knowledgeable and great at getting the deal done. We must, also, acknowledge all of them at MBOKC for their professionalism but friendliness & warmth at the same time. Special shout out to Boubacar! Thanks so much, Debra-you will keep us coming back!
Amazing!
by 02/12/2016on
My salesperson, Cynthia Mc. is an amazing salesperson. She's very knowledgeable as well as caring. She doesn't forget you after the sale. She follows up on a regular basis to see how things are going and if you have any questions. I highly recommend her & this dealership!!
Great treatment again
by 02/02/2016on
The MB staff was great again, Cynthia was knowledgable and answered all questions. John the GM and Cynthia went out of their way to make the deal work. I have bought many cars from this dealership and their customer service improves everytime.
Great Experience
by 01/27/2016on
We purchased a new Mercedes E350 and was assisted by Debra Osborne. She is very customer oriented and a pleasure to work with.
