You da best, Kyle Dias!!!
by 05/13/2022on
Even though Kyle is young & fairly new to the industry, he went the extra mile when I was making my decision to trade up & buy new!! Kyle even came in on his day off to be sure my new Kona was delivered to me in top top shape & in a timely manner which met my schedule!!! Outstanding young man inside & out!! Thanks, Kyle!!
Brian gave great words of advice
by 11/05/2021on
Where to even begin? My suggestion: DO YOUR HOMEWORK! I was in the market for something more gas conscious. I had a 2019 Chevy Silverado RST Z71, I wanted a new SUV of some sort. I went on 10/30/2021 to see what was available on the lots. I went to a Kia dealership and really liked the 2022 Kia Sorento, but didn’t like that they had it marked up so high. I then went to a Volkswagen dealership. I found a vehicle I liked, but they offered me $41,000 for my truck when KBB said $48,000, so I wasn’t impressed. I then went to Edmond Hyundai. I test drove a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy… top of the line, and exactly what I wanted. My salesman said he would get with Brian (the sales manager) and start getting numbers out together. They’re in the process of renovating their location, so we were in a small building with absolutely ZERO air conditioning. After waiting for about 30-45 minutes, I finally had to step outside for some sort of fresh, cool air. Brian finally did a trade value and worked on the price of the car. They offered me $35,000 for the truck and said their best price on the Santa Fe was $51k (and some change). I told Brian and my salesman that it was a lowball offer and that I had already been quoted $41,000. He tried to sell me on the “Edmond Hyundai Promise”, but I pointed out everything they quoted and promised, I could get at ANY Hyundai dealership (excluding the $17.95 additive that they said you HAVE to put in your vehicle when it’s service with them for the warranty to work). He told me, “if you can get $41,000 for that truck, run to it and never look back”. They were very dismissive and it was extremely off putting! By this time, I had my heart set on the Santa Fe, but I knew I wouldn’t be doing business with Edmond Hyundai. I made the VERY short drive to Automax Hyundai in Norman, and these guys knocked it out of the park! I got a BRAND NEW 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy for $44,500, they gave me $46,000 for my trade in. Ty went above and beyond to get me fixed up and I can say that I’m a happy camper. Do yourself a favor, do your research! I can’t even begin to imagine the countless families that they’ve successfully taken advantage of, again, they’re renovating, so that must mean they’ve found plenty of “suckers” to fit their ridiculous bill. Stay away from Edmond Hyundai, unless you enjoy being screwed over… to quote Brian, as he did give one good piece of advice… “Run…and never look back”!
Absolutely Horrible “After the Sale Service”
by 08/26/2021on
I’m not sure when common decency in Customer Service isn’t valued anymore, but it sure in my situation. If I could leave a no stars I would. They make you put one. Definitely not worthy of one. My son purchased a new car in March 2021, he left for the military 3 months earlier than expected and left me (his mother) as Power of Attorney. The first issue was when my son went to tag his new car and found out there was already a lien on there that wasn’t released. He never knew the car was sold before him, he was told it was brand new. We were told the car never left the lot as their financing fell through but the lien wasn’t released. So to clear that up, that took about 2 weeks and numerous calls many that went unreturned. Next, I find my son paid $2500 for the extended warranty and $500 to GAP (which we already do through our car ins) I did some research on that and I advised them I wanted to cancel both of those and get credit back to his financing. Well after another few weeks of phone calls and being told I was going to be sent the cancellation form via email I was ultimately told I would need to come in (I live 2 hours away and that’s why they said it could be done via email) so the next day I drive the 2 hours and fill out the cancellation form and was told the credit would take about a week. ($2500 so decent amount) Well one week passes, no credit. Another week passes no credit. So I start calling again. After a few unanswered calls I was finally told the credit wasn’t showing up and she would look into it and get me an update. Well that was early last week. Since then I have called and called. Only wanting an update, but now I think I’m calling as I find this amusing how many times one can actually be ignored. I only want to know when I can expect the credit to my sons account. Don’t tell someone a week and then a month later still nothing and no answers and absolutely no returned phone calls or voicemails.
Senior Citizens Beware!!!
by 08/25/2021on
Do not buy a car from Edmond Hyundai!!! I bought a Toyota RAV4 on June 4, 2021 from Edmond Hyundai. I liked the car, but asked if they could add mud guards and body side moldings. I was assured by the salesman, Antonio Newton, and the sales manager, Bryan Burton, they would take care of it. No problem. Mr. Newton and Mr. Burton told me I could pay for the cost of the parts, then the parts would be installed at no charge. The parts would be ordered that day and I could come in the following week to have them installed. The price of my RAV4 was $32,500. When they checked the price of the two parts I wanted, I was told the parts cost $500. The $500 was added into the vehicle purchase price making a total of $33,000. I bought the RAV4. I was assured they would call me when the parts arrived. The following week I didn’t received a phone call so I called Antonio Newton and Bryan Burton. I left messages and they never returned my calls. After a month went by, I drove back to Edmond Hyundai to try and get the matter resolved. The salesman, Antonio Newton, assured me he would figure out what the problem was and call me the next day. I told him at this point I just wanted my $500 back. He never called me back. Another month went by and I asked a male family member to call on my behalf. He repeatedly left messages for salesman, Antonio Newton, sales manager, Bryan Burton, and general manager Luke and got no response. After numerous phone calls he finally reached sales manager, Bryan Burton. Mr. Burton assured my relative he would check into the problem and call him back. Mr. Burton never called back. My relative reached the service manager this morning and asked him to help with the situation. I am assuming the service manager spoke to Antonio Newton. Mr. Newton called me at 9:30am. I asked him to please return my $500. He told me he was not authorized to do so but he would talk to his sales manager as soon as we got off the phone then call me back. I talked to Mr. Newton at 9:30am and as of 10:00pm I have yet to receive a phone call from him. It has been over 2 1/2 months since I bought my car from Edmond Hyundai. I was told I could purchase the parts at their cost. When I looked the parts up on the Internet, they cost less than $500. They were even dishonest about the price of the parts. I received a text from salesman, Antonio Newton, on Saturday telling me they would get me a refund and he would call me the first part of this week. It is the middle of the week and I still have no refund and have not received a phone call. It’s been over 2 1/2 months...I still don’t have the parts I paid for or my $500. Do not buy a car from Edmond Hyundai!!! If they will steal $500 from a senior citizen lady… just think what they will do to you!
Listed prices are fake
by 07/08/2021on
The price listed for sale on the website are fake. I was given a price more than $6000 over the price listed on the website. That is an incredibly shady practice. Take your business elsewhere!
Disrespectful, Shady, and Aggressive.
by 05/22/2021on
Out of every car dealership I've ever worked with this is by far the worst experience I have ever had of how to treat customers. Let me explain why you should NEVER shop here unless you want to be insulted and talked down to. I purchased the exact same car from another dealer in town for $5,000 less, and was a wonderful experience. I arrived to test drive a car I spoke with a salesperson about, and he was still with a customer so someone else helped me. I asked him how he likes selling cars, and how long he's done it. He replied with "about 2 1/2 years, and that's about 2 1/2 years too long. I hate the car business to be honest." This didn't seem like a great start so far, but I tried to give him a chance. He told us he would go get the keys to the car, then a different man came out to work with us for a test drive. We exchanged names, and he said he was new to the business and loved it so far. During the test drive, he asked us where we were at in the buying process at least 10 times, and we explained to him that we're ready to make a purchase if we can find a dealership that is transparent and open with communication during the buying process. He told us that's probably not going to happen, because it's their "policy" to add on a $2,000 "special package" to every single car they sell, no matter which car. None of these items were on the original quote, so of course I had some questions about them. Instead of answering my questions he walked away to grab his sales manager and told us to sit down at a table after I told him I was ready to go over numbers so I could make a purchase that's right for my family. Both he, and his sales manager stood over us at the table, and didn't even sit down to speak with us. The first thing he said was "okay, what seems to be the problem here?" He was immediately defensive, aggressive, and condescending. He aggressively stated the non negotiable "special package" and upcharge over MSRP of $2,000 (which was the first I've heard of it from the now 4 people we've worked with). I asked him why they would charge people for options that weren't even installed on the car yet. NONE of the special package options were even on the car during the test drive which was laughable. He was extremely disrespectful, aggressive, condescending, and very uncomfortable to speak to. I spoke maybe 30% of the time, because he kept interrupting me. I was extremely calm despite the aggressive tone of the sales manager, and explained to him that I'm an easy-going person to work with, didn't want to make their job difficult, and we could probably find some middle ground if they weren't willing to let me walk. My other half asked "so let me understand this. You force people to buy a package of things they don't want that aren't even installed on the car, just because?" He tried to tell us that if they didn't they would go bankrupt (which is the biggest load of BS I've ever heard), and reiterated the "policy." I responded with "okay, then I guess this isn't the dealership for me to work with, and I wish you well in your sales." The sales manager looked at his employee rolling his eyes as they were walking away and said "can you f***ing believe this guy?" After hearing that blatant disrespect I told him that I would be submitting a review so people would never buy here after the absolutely horrible, uncomfortable, blood boiling experience. He sarcastically replied "oh that's SO classy." Like I said in the top of the review, I went to a different dealership in town the same day, and within an hour and a half purchased the same exact model, year, paint color, and trim of car for over $5,000 less out the door. It was exactly the same thing to a T. It takes a lot for me to leave a review on a company, but I was so insulted and talked down to that I'm going out of my way to leave a review on every single website for them I possibly can to save people the trouble. I implore you, please stay away from here.
HORRIBLE!!!!
by 04/27/2021on
Do not buy a vehicle here unless you want to pay over msrp because they lie and add money onto your loan when you’re not paying attention. They took almost a week to send me my copies of the paperwork so it was too late for me to do anything about it. they added $4200 in warranty’s that i did not want and refuse to cancel them. They added $1995 to the msrp because of “dealer upgrades” but didnt add the upgrades to the car!!! And then added $1000 on top of that without reason. Don’t trust anyone at this dealership.
Unacceptable
by 03/29/2021on
The finance manager Dallas was very unprofessional and insulted me. Insinuated I was stupid, and told me to go somewhere else. He later came back and acted a little better but never even apologized after he blew up on me. I've never been treated this way when buying a car, totally unacceptable. Outside of the poor customer service they falsely advertised their price online including rebates in the price. The price listed online wasn't attainable because the rebates didn't stack so there was no way to get the listed price even if you qualified for all rebates. This is illegal in the state of Oklahoma.
Like others - run around
by 12/03/2020on
In May of 2015 I purchased a 2013 Genesis R-spec with "7,616 miles" (in quotes as I received it with 9,000+). The vehicle was listed as CPO, which is what justified the $28,000+ price. Fast forward to 2020, and now I have a transmission glitch. Went to local Florida dealer to get service and was told the CPO was not registered with Hyundai USA. Called Edmond and spoke with Neco Preston in service. Was told "no problem. Give me a day to get it resolved and I'll call you back." No call back. I call Neco and am told he had to get with the GM as there was additional paperwork. He'd call me tomorrow. No call. I called three times and left messages. No call back. Got to the GM's assistant Kelly, who promised to get with Neco and straighten it out. Promised one of them would call me the next day. No call. It has been three weeks. I have left multiple messages with Neco and Kelly, and have been ignored. The GM will not answer, and now his minions are hiding under their desks too. Pray you don't need any help after the sale!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales
by 10/07/2019on
Series was great. All the staff was very helpful. Would recommend them.
Was totally hustled and lied to .
by 10/03/2019on
When you purchase 4 vehicles from the same dealership I would consider that to be a “LOYAL CUSTOMER”. Edmond Hyundai has had my business for over 10 years and my last experience on August 26, 2019 was ABSOULTELY HORRIBLE. My salesman William and Sam were fine to deal with, but there was a sense of urgency to get the deal done as fast as possible. Matter of fact I was not given the opportunity to even test drive the vehicle first. By the time I made it into the finance office with Paul S, it was a matter of signing all documents quickly. My wife had several questions and I called her and she spoke with William and Paul. They both reassured her that the payment would be a certain amount, the GAP refund would be a certain amount, and the price of the tag would be a certain amount. Now over 30 days later we are now faced with the GAP refund paperwork not being submitted and the price of the tag being higher. My wife has made NUMEROUS calls to Edmond Hyundai only to be treated horrible and get the run around. I also feel hustled because my name was COMPLETELY taken off the loan WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE. My wife has made many attempts to speak with the General Manager Luke Glavan and we are convinced he does not EXIST. If you do not want to be TRICKED, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF, LIED TO, and HUSTLED DO NOT GO TO EDMOND
Dishonest- Bait and switch.
by 06/13/2019on
This dealership is the reason car salesmen have a bad reputation. They advertised a price online so I went and looked. While there I asked the salesperson if that indeed was the price 3 different times and he confirmed that it was. Came back the next day, asked again and was told "yes, if that's what it says online". Went in to purchase the car and after 1 1/2 hours of wasted time a manager came in and said that the posted price is only good if you qualify for every single rebate Hyundai offers. He read off all the rebates and no one could possibly qualify for a even fraction of them. He then went on to admit that the post the lowest possible price knowing that no one can meet them just to get people into the dealership! Seems like false advertising added to the fact I straight up asked the salesperson if that was the price for the car and was assured that it was. Dishonest from the start, how can you believe anything they say after that.
Inexcusably Bad Management Followthru
by 05/17/2019on
I found Edmund Hyundai on Autotrader. com and pricing/rebates/incentives were 3rd lowest in country.After perfect,stellar,salesperson response,I contacted them again a week later. After calling the initial salesman and requesting confirmation of a specific car that we spoke about previously, I was not contacted back. Also, I sent in confirmation request on autotrader.com, and was not contacted back. I also called the dealership three times today in a 20-minute span and was put on hold repeatedly. After the third phone call, a completely different sales person called me and started the basic process of what you could do to earn my business. After explaining I've already gone through every bit of the steps of the process, plus having filled out a credit application on their website last night, no one has contacted me all day. I then abruptly stop the salesperson's conversation and requested a sales manager or finance manager call me so that I can move forward in the process. Absolutely no one has lifted a finger to call me back. After reading reviews on Yelp, Google, and three other websites I see the majority of reviews are actually very negative. I understand completely why someone would write a negative review. So far other than the initial salesperson contact me and sending a video, follow through from the dealership from management has been absolutely horrible and extremely unprofessional. I have worked in the Auto industry and understand and expect better standards. I unfortunately I'm riding this extremely negative review, which I should not have to to get better professional courtesy. If I'm not contacted by tomorrow, it would leave me no recourse but to write two or three more very negative reviews Edmond Hyundai. Is however extremely unfortunate, but actually very common in the Auto industry. This type of behavior is normal Ford dealerships that are less than reputable who advertise much lower incentives and rebates as a hook for bait and switch practices. I hope to God they are not another one, as it is extremely difficult to find honest, professional, reputable dealerships anywhere in the country these days. How many negative reviews would you put up with if you were the general manager of a dealership before changing the culture and improving it?
Wont fix the paint job on the smoke out package I paid extra for
by 03/29/2019on
When I got my car I had it a month and the paint on bumper started to chip off took it back to get fixed they kept my car a month never heard from them I had to call and see where my car was got it back and drove it for 2 weeks and paint was still chipping on bumper and now my wheels took it back got it back 2 weeks later didnt see any paint chipped but I gave a bad review and someone called me and told me that if I changed my review I would get the oil additive for free for 3 months and that if the paint wasnt fixed or there was a problem to call and they would fix it a few months later I checked my bumper and paint was chipping again I called took it back and was told that this is the last time they will fix my car cause they dont know where I'm driving at but my car is the only one that keeps coming back which is a lie cause we have stuff recorded from employees saying my car is not the only one and a lot of them have been coming back and that's been happening a lot so after the 2nd time I had to bring it back a 3rd time they kept it for 2 wks got it back walked out to my car looked at it and paint was still missing on it before I drove it off for the 3rd time. I call and talk to a guy and he took my name and number and told me the sales manager would call me back I never got a call back 3 months go by I call and make an appt for my oil change and tell them someone needs to look at my car paint is still messed up. I get there and they look at it and tell me they are not fixing it it's my problem I bought the car with 130 miles on it brand new I paid for the smoke out look that they added to the car that was already on it when I bought it which was over 2000 extra and now they won't fix what they did and I'm a VIP customer I would hate to see how they treat the other ppl that aren't VIP customers and on the 2nd time my car went to get fixed I asked for my car to get detailed inside they said ok ya they didn't do it at all. I would never recommend them to anyone. This was my 1dt brand new car and it was not cheap and they are refusing to fix what they did to it and I paid for. Worse place ever and then i was told when i went for the 4th time that all they could do is sell me a new one.. I was lied to several times.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The best dealership ever
by 03/16/2019on
Kennedy is the best salesperson ever. She made the buying process so easy that we purchased 2 new vehicles. She is so knowledgeable and not pushy at all. This is the only dealership you need to look at
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst sales experience ever
by 02/27/2019on
Went in three different times to look at Elantra's, first time was helped by a lovely gentleman whose name I can't remember. The 2nd time I was helped by another gentleman and his \manager who gave me the run around and showed me no cars I was actually interested in, and also got my name wrong when taking my information (said my last name was Gonzales when it's a different hispanic name, that's pretty bad). The 3rd time I was helped by a wonderful woman name Kennedy who helped me find the car I was looking for. I was ready to buy but then she brought in her manager who was the same unpleasant man I had dealt with before. Upon asking about negotiating the price he flat out and rudely told me it was the price and if I wanted to go down I needed to get another car I'd already told him I didn't like. My jaw nearly hit the floor. Never in a customer service situation have I been treated this way. This man managed to make me feel like a peasant or a con man for wanting to negotiate price. I walked out immediately. I took his advice and bought a different car, at a different dealership. That used car manager should be reprimanded if that's how he handles transactions or else they're gonna lose business, they certainly lost mine.
Alfa Romeo Customer Mislead - Extended Warranty
by 06/20/2018on
Overall car buying experience was a decent a process. Felt the physical dealership was a little unorganized and not up the same standards that is normally found in higher end dealerships. Kennedy Hopkins did a nice job as our saleswomen. Very kind and professional through on the sales end. Financing did not go as smooth as planned. Slid an extended warranty into the final loan contract without discussing upfront with the buyer. Felt slighted by this protocol but the dealership did not try to correct the issue. I would not use this dealership again in the future. If you are in the market for an Alfa Romeo product I would check with the competitors first.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware!!!!!
by 05/10/2018on
This place is owned by Ted Moore so also watch your dealings with Metro Ford! If you recently bought a car here check your paperwork! Keep your attorney on speed dial if you still decide to do business here! This place not only lied to us about a bumper to bumper lifetime warranty that was supposed to be part of our deal but they also lie about returning phone calls. Jeff openly admitted that I must have misunderstood the terms of the contract so I asked to just get my trade back and give them back their car since they bold faced lied to me! After being told a lifetime bumper to bumper warranty was being thrown into our deal to earn our business on the night of the 21st of April they then slid the charge of $1,987 in on us for said warranty and now claim that we must have misunderstood what they were doing. Jeff said they intended to roll it in on our payment that we supposedly discussed but had no reason to since we came in pre approved from our own financial institution. Not only did they lie to us about the warranty but we were told they were throwing in a $500 gift card which we still have yet to see. I wouldnt trust these [non-permissible content removed] with my money! I was told by Jeff that he would be speaking with Niko about my deal to see if it had been cashed out and would be returning my call. That was a week ago. I have proof of every claim I am making and I will be reporting them to every person that will listen to try and protect other people from the same heartache. Hyundai will be my next call. Im sure they will be thrilled to hear how they are sliding charges in on people like they are. I will say Dante is a wonderful guy and had nothing to do with this and also heard the lie that was told to us by Jeff.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
$4000 (approximately) Warranty Credit Due Me
by 10/05/2017on
All dealership employees I dealt with are no longer there. Finally reached General Manager, Luke Galvin a week ago. Said issue would be easy to fix in a condescending manner. It is now 10/5/17, Nothing has been done to fix it. This all began 7/14/17.
Horrible customer service
by 08/31/2017on
Paid off my car three years early. Had purchased extended warranty and gap insurance. Went in and spoke with a finance person, completed required paperwork. Was told it would take 6-8 weeks. 8 weeks later called dealership spoke same finance person and was told it had been sent to Chrysler corporation. Called Chrysler, was told that they did not have anything to do with it, to contact MOPAR. Contacted MOPAR, they said no paperwork had been filed. They gave my a complete list of what they needed from dealer. Called dealer spoke to customer relations. Was told it would be taken care of, give her till the end of the week. Called back on Monday, spoke with same person, was told it was at their corporate headquarters being processed. Would have a check by the end of the week. Waited, no check, called back spoke with finance manager. Was told it was being held up because there was still a lien against the vehicle. Hand carried a copy of lien release, provided by finance company, to finance manager. Was told he would fax to corporate and they would mail my check. Asked when to expect check was told by following week. Still no check, a week later. Called and left message asking finance manager to call me. Has been 2 days and no return call. So here I am 13 weeks after starting the process and still waiting. Don't think these folks have the ability to tell the truth.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership!
by 07/04/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Tucson from Edmond Hyundai. This was my third purchase from this dealership. Our salesman was Eddie Lee Stutson. He was very courteous and professional. Got a great deal and I'm a very happy repeat customer!
