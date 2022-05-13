1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Out of every car dealership I've ever worked with this is by far the worst experience I have ever had of how to treat customers. Let me explain why you should NEVER shop here unless you want to be insulted and talked down to. I purchased the exact same car from another dealer in town for $5,000 less, and was a wonderful experience. I arrived to test drive a car I spoke with a salesperson about, and he was still with a customer so someone else helped me. I asked him how he likes selling cars, and how long he's done it. He replied with "about 2 1/2 years, and that's about 2 1/2 years too long. I hate the car business to be honest." This didn't seem like a great start so far, but I tried to give him a chance. He told us he would go get the keys to the car, then a different man came out to work with us for a test drive. We exchanged names, and he said he was new to the business and loved it so far. During the test drive, he asked us where we were at in the buying process at least 10 times, and we explained to him that we're ready to make a purchase if we can find a dealership that is transparent and open with communication during the buying process. He told us that's probably not going to happen, because it's their "policy" to add on a $2,000 "special package" to every single car they sell, no matter which car. None of these items were on the original quote, so of course I had some questions about them. Instead of answering my questions he walked away to grab his sales manager and told us to sit down at a table after I told him I was ready to go over numbers so I could make a purchase that's right for my family. Both he, and his sales manager stood over us at the table, and didn't even sit down to speak with us. The first thing he said was "okay, what seems to be the problem here?" He was immediately defensive, aggressive, and condescending. He aggressively stated the non negotiable "special package" and upcharge over MSRP of $2,000 (which was the first I've heard of it from the now 4 people we've worked with). I asked him why they would charge people for options that weren't even installed on the car yet. NONE of the special package options were even on the car during the test drive which was laughable. He was extremely disrespectful, aggressive, condescending, and very uncomfortable to speak to. I spoke maybe 30% of the time, because he kept interrupting me. I was extremely calm despite the aggressive tone of the sales manager, and explained to him that I'm an easy-going person to work with, didn't want to make their job difficult, and we could probably find some middle ground if they weren't willing to let me walk. My other half asked "so let me understand this. You force people to buy a package of things they don't want that aren't even installed on the car, just because?" He tried to tell us that if they didn't they would go bankrupt (which is the biggest load of BS I've ever heard), and reiterated the "policy." I responded with "okay, then I guess this isn't the dealership for me to work with, and I wish you well in your sales." The sales manager looked at his employee rolling his eyes as they were walking away and said "can you f***ing believe this guy?" After hearing that blatant disrespect I told him that I would be submitting a review so people would never buy here after the absolutely horrible, uncomfortable, blood boiling experience. He sarcastically replied "oh that's SO classy." Like I said in the top of the review, I went to a different dealership in town the same day, and within an hour and a half purchased the same exact model, year, paint color, and trim of car for over $5,000 less out the door. It was exactly the same thing to a T. It takes a lot for me to leave a review on a company, but I was so insulted and talked down to that I'm going out of my way to leave a review on every single website for them I possibly can to save people the trouble. I implore you, please stay away from here. Read more