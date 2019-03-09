service Rating

I had my S 550 towed in for a battery problem. I spoke with Lance and asked him to call me with the problem and cost involved. a few days later he texted and said it would cost around $400.00 to replace the battery( I had a new battery installed 9 months prior) I asked him to fix it and let me know when it is ready to pick up> I paid for it over the phone, my brother went to pick it up only to find out that the driver side was lowered and the car was lopsided! so I called Lance and after 4 days he called and said the pump was bad on self-leveling the car, I asked why he didn't address the issue before?he said he just noticed it!!! I asked how much would it cost? he told me $2900.00 There was nothing wrong with it when it was here at my house! it coulnt be driven back to Enid the way it was so i asked him to fix it. 3 weeks later he called and said i needed new tires! I told him tires only had 10,000 miles on them, again my tires were fine and there was no problem with them, I refused to replace my tires. I asked him if the electrical issue was fixed? he assured me it was. $3300.00 later, my car doesn't start if left for more than 3 days, my tire is leaking air, and I paid for nothing. I had my old battery checked here locally and there is nothing wrong with it. My car was there for almost a month, still not fixed, not to mention when I called him and left him messages it took him a week to respond. I have kept all my phone records, his texts, the invoice he sent and one of these days I will turn it over to our corporate attorney to investigate. Now, I had told him I wanted to trade my S550 in for a new GL-450 before the end of the year, after this experience, there is no way I will ever come back to your dealership. I will not lose twice. Happy New Year! Read more