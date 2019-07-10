sales Rating

On a Saturday, Greg, a manager, tells us a vehicle listed for $9,999 was available that was listed online. During their "Winter Blowout," he says their prices were "flexible," provided that customers were "reasonable." Greg says that we are to mention his name when we get there, and we can speak to him. We pile two kids and ourselves into our car, drive 20 minutes to Edmond, and arrive. I say that I have been speaking to Greg, and they sit us in a room for about 30 minutes. A different guy, Dallas, introduces himself, goes to see the car, and returns to say that the car was actually sold and no longer available, but they have another car with less miles and same price. I test drive it, and it's pretty good. I give him my offer that is about $8,750 TTL all-in, and he comes back saying that THEY LISTED THE PRICE INCORRECTLY AND ARE CHARGING AN EXTRA $500 FOR IT. So, they say that our $9,000 without TTL isn't good enough. So, we begin to leave, and another "manager" comes to then sit me down to tell me why he's telling me "No." Waste of time on so many levels. BUT WAIT! THERE'S MORE! Maggie, a sales rep, calls Monday morning and asks me how the visit went. I recount the story to her about how they misrepresented the car's availability Saturday and then pulled me in to waste our time on a different car that they then REPRICED MID-SALE! She says that's awful, but that the first car I wanted ACTUALLY WAS AVAILABLE TODAY!!! I ask her to check and see if it's there, and in MID-CONTACT WITH THIS PERSON WITHIN 10 MINUTES, she tells me IT'S NO LONGER AVAILABLE. She then tells me of a car that has over 20,000 miles more on the vehicle but "more features," so she says that it's the same price as the one that has 20,000 miles less, but also less features. I refuse, and that's that. So, here's what Edmond Hyundai's slogans and policies are. I'll list them: 1. "Reasonable," I found out, means "You will accept that we are going to do you a service by totally ignoring your offer and selling it as listed." 2. If you use the primary information source to research something, such as that complicated thing called the Internet, do not trust ANYTHING they have online, even when you give them the VIN, stock number, and you have them verify the car's availability over the phone (being put on hold while they "put their hand on the car" to verify its availability -- loved that one). 3. "Winter Blowout" sales or any other kind of sale means that they sell cars on those days, but there is no real "discount" or "blowout." This also applies to prices being "flexible," by the way. 4. "Being there to drive the vehicle" also gets you NO CLOSER to any "bargain," "discount," or "good deal." It just means you wasted time. Trust this place as far as you can throw them. You will never get those 2+ hours of phone calls and/or any visit you made back. Read more