Sales
by 10/07/2019on
Series was great. All the staff was very helpful. Would recommend them.
Was totally hustled and lied to .
by 10/03/2019on
When you purchase 4 vehicles from the same dealership I would consider that to be a “LOYAL CUSTOMER”. Edmond Hyundai has had my business for over 10 years and my last experience on August 26, 2019 was ABSOULTELY HORRIBLE. My salesman William and Sam were fine to deal with, but there was a sense of urgency to get the deal done as fast as possible. Matter of fact I was not given the opportunity to even test drive the vehicle first. By the time I made it into the finance office with Paul S, it was a matter of signing all documents quickly. My wife had several questions and I called her and she spoke with William and Paul. They both reassured her that the payment would be a certain amount, the GAP refund would be a certain amount, and the price of the tag would be a certain amount. Now over 30 days later we are now faced with the GAP refund paperwork not being submitted and the price of the tag being higher. My wife has made NUMEROUS calls to Edmond Hyundai only to be treated horrible and get the run around. I also feel hustled because my name was COMPLETELY taken off the loan WITHOUT MY KNOWLEDGE. My wife has made many attempts to speak with the General Manager Luke Glavan and we are convinced he does not EXIST. If you do not want to be TRICKED, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF, LIED TO, and HUSTLED DO NOT GO TO EDMOND
Dishonest- Bait and switch.
by 06/13/2019on
This dealership is the reason car salesmen have a bad reputation. They advertised a price online so I went and looked. While there I asked the salesperson if that indeed was the price 3 different times and he confirmed that it was. Came back the next day, asked again and was told "yes, if that's what it says online". Went in to purchase the car and after 1 1/2 hours of wasted time a manager came in and said that the posted price is only good if you qualify for every single rebate Hyundai offers. He read off all the rebates and no one could possibly qualify for a even fraction of them. He then went on to admit that the post the lowest possible price knowing that no one can meet them just to get people into the dealership! Seems like false advertising added to the fact I straight up asked the salesperson if that was the price for the car and was assured that it was. Dishonest from the start, how can you believe anything they say after that.
Inexcusably Bad Management Followthru
by 05/17/2019on
I found Edmund Hyundai on Autotrader. com and pricing/rebates/incentives were 3rd lowest in country.After perfect,stellar,salesperson response,I contacted them again a week later. After calling the initial salesman and requesting confirmation of a specific car that we spoke about previously, I was not contacted back. Also, I sent in confirmation request on autotrader.com, and was not contacted back. I also called the dealership three times today in a 20-minute span and was put on hold repeatedly. After the third phone call, a completely different sales person called me and started the basic process of what you could do to earn my business. After explaining I've already gone through every bit of the steps of the process, plus having filled out a credit application on their website last night, no one has contacted me all day. I then abruptly stop the salesperson's conversation and requested a sales manager or finance manager call me so that I can move forward in the process. Absolutely no one has lifted a finger to call me back. After reading reviews on Yelp, Google, and three other websites I see the majority of reviews are actually very negative. I understand completely why someone would write a negative review. So far other than the initial salesperson contact me and sending a video, follow through from the dealership from management has been absolutely horrible and extremely unprofessional. I have worked in the Auto industry and understand and expect better standards. I unfortunately I'm riding this extremely negative review, which I should not have to to get better professional courtesy. If I'm not contacted by tomorrow, it would leave me no recourse but to write two or three more very negative reviews Edmond Hyundai. Is however extremely unfortunate, but actually very common in the Auto industry. This type of behavior is normal Ford dealerships that are less than reputable who advertise much lower incentives and rebates as a hook for bait and switch practices. I hope to God they are not another one, as it is extremely difficult to find honest, professional, reputable dealerships anywhere in the country these days. How many negative reviews would you put up with if you were the general manager of a dealership before changing the culture and improving it?
Wont fix the paint job on the smoke out package I paid extra for
by 03/29/2019on
When I got my car I had it a month and the paint on bumper started to chip off took it back to get fixed they kept my car a month never heard from them I had to call and see where my car was got it back and drove it for 2 weeks and paint was still chipping on bumper and now my wheels took it back got it back 2 weeks later didnt see any paint chipped but I gave a bad review and someone called me and told me that if I changed my review I would get the oil additive for free for 3 months and that if the paint wasnt fixed or there was a problem to call and they would fix it a few months later I checked my bumper and paint was chipping again I called took it back and was told that this is the last time they will fix my car cause they dont know where I'm driving at but my car is the only one that keeps coming back which is a lie cause we have stuff recorded from employees saying my car is not the only one and a lot of them have been coming back and that's been happening a lot so after the 2nd time I had to bring it back a 3rd time they kept it for 2 wks got it back walked out to my car looked at it and paint was still missing on it before I drove it off for the 3rd time. I call and talk to a guy and he took my name and number and told me the sales manager would call me back I never got a call back 3 months go by I call and make an appt for my oil change and tell them someone needs to look at my car paint is still messed up. I get there and they look at it and tell me they are not fixing it it's my problem I bought the car with 130 miles on it brand new I paid for the smoke out look that they added to the car that was already on it when I bought it which was over 2000 extra and now they won't fix what they did and I'm a VIP customer I would hate to see how they treat the other ppl that aren't VIP customers and on the 2nd time my car went to get fixed I asked for my car to get detailed inside they said ok ya they didn't do it at all. I would never recommend them to anyone. This was my 1dt brand new car and it was not cheap and they are refusing to fix what they did to it and I paid for. Worse place ever and then i was told when i went for the 4th time that all they could do is sell me a new one.. I was lied to several times.
The best dealership ever
by 03/16/2019on
Kennedy is the best salesperson ever. She made the buying process so easy that we purchased 2 new vehicles. She is so knowledgeable and not pushy at all. This is the only dealership you need to look at
Worst sales experience ever
by 02/27/2019on
Went in three different times to look at Elantra's, first time was helped by a lovely gentleman whose name I can't remember. The 2nd time I was helped by another gentleman and his \manager who gave me the run around and showed me no cars I was actually interested in, and also got my name wrong when taking my information (said my last name was Gonzales when it's a different hispanic name, that's pretty bad). The 3rd time I was helped by a wonderful woman name Kennedy who helped me find the car I was looking for. I was ready to buy but then she brought in her manager who was the same unpleasant man I had dealt with before. Upon asking about negotiating the price he flat out and rudely told me it was the price and if I wanted to go down I needed to get another car I'd already told him I didn't like. My jaw nearly hit the floor. Never in a customer service situation have I been treated this way. This man managed to make me feel like a peasant or a con man for wanting to negotiate price. I walked out immediately. I took his advice and bought a different car, at a different dealership. That used car manager should be reprimanded if that's how he handles transactions or else they're gonna lose business, they certainly lost mine.
Alfa Romeo Customer Mislead - Extended Warranty
by 06/20/2018on
Overall car buying experience was a decent a process. Felt the physical dealership was a little unorganized and not up the same standards that is normally found in higher end dealerships. Kennedy Hopkins did a nice job as our saleswomen. Very kind and professional through on the sales end. Financing did not go as smooth as planned. Slid an extended warranty into the final loan contract without discussing upfront with the buyer. Felt slighted by this protocol but the dealership did not try to correct the issue. I would not use this dealership again in the future. If you are in the market for an Alfa Romeo product I would check with the competitors first.
Buyer Beware!!!!!
by 05/10/2018on
This place is owned by Ted Moore so also watch your dealings with Metro Ford! If you recently bought a car here check your paperwork! Keep your attorney on speed dial if you still decide to do business here! This place not only lied to us about a bumper to bumper lifetime warranty that was supposed to be part of our deal but they also lie about returning phone calls. Jeff openly admitted that I must have misunderstood the terms of the contract so I asked to just get my trade back and give them back their car since they bold faced lied to me! After being told a lifetime bumper to bumper warranty was being thrown into our deal to earn our business on the night of the 21st of April they then slid the charge of $1,987 in on us for said warranty and now claim that we must have misunderstood what they were doing. Jeff said they intended to roll it in on our payment that we supposedly discussed but had no reason to since we came in pre approved from our own financial institution. Not only did they lie to us about the warranty but we were told they were throwing in a $500 gift card which we still have yet to see. I wouldnt trust these [non-permissible content removed] with my money! I was told by Jeff that he would be speaking with Niko about my deal to see if it had been cashed out and would be returning my call. That was a week ago. I have proof of every claim I am making and I will be reporting them to every person that will listen to try and protect other people from the same heartache. Hyundai will be my next call. Im sure they will be thrilled to hear how they are sliding charges in on people like they are. I will say Dante is a wonderful guy and had nothing to do with this and also heard the lie that was told to us by Jeff.
$4000 (approximately) Warranty Credit Due Me
by 10/05/2017on
All dealership employees I dealt with are no longer there. Finally reached General Manager, Luke Galvin a week ago. Said issue would be easy to fix in a condescending manner. It is now 10/5/17, Nothing has been done to fix it. This all began 7/14/17.
Horrible customer service
by 08/31/2017on
Paid off my car three years early. Had purchased extended warranty and gap insurance. Went in and spoke with a finance person, completed required paperwork. Was told it would take 6-8 weeks. 8 weeks later called dealership spoke same finance person and was told it had been sent to Chrysler corporation. Called Chrysler, was told that they did not have anything to do with it, to contact MOPAR. Contacted MOPAR, they said no paperwork had been filed. They gave my a complete list of what they needed from dealer. Called dealer spoke to customer relations. Was told it would be taken care of, give her till the end of the week. Called back on Monday, spoke with same person, was told it was at their corporate headquarters being processed. Would have a check by the end of the week. Waited, no check, called back spoke with finance manager. Was told it was being held up because there was still a lien against the vehicle. Hand carried a copy of lien release, provided by finance company, to finance manager. Was told he would fax to corporate and they would mail my check. Asked when to expect check was told by following week. Still no check, a week later. Called and left message asking finance manager to call me. Has been 2 days and no return call. So here I am 13 weeks after starting the process and still waiting. Don't think these folks have the ability to tell the truth.
Great Dealership!
by 07/04/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Tucson from Edmond Hyundai. This was my third purchase from this dealership. Our salesman was Eddie Lee Stutson. He was very courteous and professional. Got a great deal and I'm a very happy repeat customer!
Super happy!
by 06/28/2017on
I had such a great experience here, from the moment I walked on the lot until I left with my used Fiat 500L! Stacey was super helpful and easy to work with, he answered any questions or concerns I had! I highly recommend this dealership and be sure to ask for Stacey!
Terrible car buying experience
by 06/12/2017on
Terrible car buying experience. It's hard to even figure out where to begin. As I was nearing the end of my lease of a Santa Fe I went and decided to turn it in early and purchase a Tucson. I was given every guarantee that the dealership would cover all early termination fees but this turned out to not be the case. I am now getting calls in regards to this amount even though I never had the car during those months. Whenever I try and call to get this resolved I end up talking to different people each time who also take messages but never call me back. They have tried to blame the issue on me when it was their "promise" that got me in this situation in the first place. The finance department blames sales and sales blames finance. I am always told that the managers and GM are to busy to speak to me even when I have gone to the dealership twice. They have continually lied to my face about trying to resolve this issue. I have called over 20 times these past few weeks and left messages each time yet have received 0 calls back. Don't trust this dealership their customer service is nonexistent.
I was sold a an unsafe lemon.
by 03/08/2017on
I purchased a 2004 Ford Taurus for my daughter in July 2016. I was told that the vehicle had been checked by the mechanic and was in solid condition. I understand it is an older car and the vehicle was purchased as is however there is a reasonable expectation that the vehicle be in decent condition. The vehicle required major engine repairs that included a head gasket replacement that totaled $2,086, I have also since discovered that the vehicle had several defects such as struts, bad ball bearings and bad tires that could have potentially caused an accident. I spoke with several mechanics that stated that this would have been known prior to the sale of the vehicle because these were not new problems. I did send a message to the dealership to express my concerns and received no response. I posted a review on another site and received a response from the dealership stating that I should leave my information and I would be contacted by the General Manager to discuss, which I did and have not received a response. I then left several messages with the receptionist for the General Manager and he still did not respond. I then called and spoke with a Sales Manager who stated he was going to speak with the General Manger and that he would be in touch with me the following day. I didnt hear anything and called back 3 days later and spoke with the sales manager and was told he would speak to the General Manger again and stated he would speak to him and that he would call me. That was last week and I still have not gotten a response. If you are considering purchasing a vehicle from this dealership get it checked out first, it might save you some time and a substantial amount of money and they are not receptive to hearing concerns after the sale. It seems to me that they responded to the previous review to give the appearance that they are concerned but in my experience they are not. I plan to post to as many sites as possible to warn other potential buyers about this dealership. I went to the dealership with a sign to express that I was sold a lemon and the General Manager threatened to call the police and still refused to speak to me. I spoke to two other managers and expressed that I would like to speak to the General Managers boss which they stated was the owner and have not heard from him either. The two manager I spoke with stated that it was basically my fault for buying a $4,000, I clear when I went to the dealership what I wanted a safe, reliable vehicle for my daughter; if they are unable to offer me that then dont sell me anything. Aside from that, what is the cutoff for getting a decent car $6,000, $7,000, I dont know.
1 Comments
Avoid like the plague
by 01/25/2016on
On a Saturday, Greg, a manager, tells us a vehicle listed for $9,999 was available that was listed online. During their "Winter Blowout," he says their prices were "flexible," provided that customers were "reasonable." Greg says that we are to mention his name when we get there, and we can speak to him. We pile two kids and ourselves into our car, drive 20 minutes to Edmond, and arrive. I say that I have been speaking to Greg, and they sit us in a room for about 30 minutes. A different guy, Dallas, introduces himself, goes to see the car, and returns to say that the car was actually sold and no longer available, but they have another car with less miles and same price. I test drive it, and it's pretty good. I give him my offer that is about $8,750 TTL all-in, and he comes back saying that THEY LISTED THE PRICE INCORRECTLY AND ARE CHARGING AN EXTRA $500 FOR IT. So, they say that our $9,000 without TTL isn't good enough. So, we begin to leave, and another "manager" comes to then sit me down to tell me why he's telling me "No." Waste of time on so many levels. BUT WAIT! THERE'S MORE! Maggie, a sales rep, calls Monday morning and asks me how the visit went. I recount the story to her about how they misrepresented the car's availability Saturday and then pulled me in to waste our time on a different car that they then REPRICED MID-SALE! She says that's awful, but that the first car I wanted ACTUALLY WAS AVAILABLE TODAY!!! I ask her to check and see if it's there, and in MID-CONTACT WITH THIS PERSON WITHIN 10 MINUTES, she tells me IT'S NO LONGER AVAILABLE. She then tells me of a car that has over 20,000 miles more on the vehicle but "more features," so she says that it's the same price as the one that has 20,000 miles less, but also less features. I refuse, and that's that. So, here's what Edmond Hyundai's slogans and policies are. I'll list them: 1. "Reasonable," I found out, means "You will accept that we are going to do you a service by totally ignoring your offer and selling it as listed." 2. If you use the primary information source to research something, such as that complicated thing called the Internet, do not trust ANYTHING they have online, even when you give them the VIN, stock number, and you have them verify the car's availability over the phone (being put on hold while they "put their hand on the car" to verify its availability -- loved that one). 3. "Winter Blowout" sales or any other kind of sale means that they sell cars on those days, but there is no real "discount" or "blowout." This also applies to prices being "flexible," by the way. 4. "Being there to drive the vehicle" also gets you NO CLOSER to any "bargain," "discount," or "good deal." It just means you wasted time. Trust this place as far as you can throw them. You will never get those 2+ hours of phone calls and/or any visit you made back.
I would NOT recommend this dealership for service or sales!
by 11/09/2015on
I purchased a used vehicle from this dealership in 2012, and one of the conditions upon us purchasing this was adding extra extended warranty. We were told it was bumper-to-bumper warranty up to 100,000 miles. When a check engine light came on in the vehicle at 88,000, I brought my car to them in the belief that my car was still covered under warranty, only to find out that we had bought the "gold package" and not the "platinum package" which is what would have covered the cost of repair. My husband and I are both intelligent, college-educated people, but the run-around we received from both the sales representatives, managers, and service department was embarrassingly unprofessional. Not only did they try to charge me $600 for repair fees, but charged me $98 just to look at the vehicle and tell me what's wrong. (I already knew the problem since I took it FOR FREE to AutoMax to scan the code.) These people are [non-permissible content removed], and I would warn ANYONE who wanted to deal with them to stay away. These are some of the least ethical people I've ever had to deal with.
1 Comments
Great work Brian
by 11/30/2014on
Brian Finley hooked it up in the service department as well, these two were in constant contact with me and making sure I knew the status of my car a couple times per day(the body shop lost power for two days because a car took out a power pole nearby).
Really great experience! Sam Assaleh is a hard working Salesman!
by 11/30/2014on
I will absolutely recommend anyone to Sam Assaleh, he got a car the exact car I wanted in for me from out of state and when it arrived we noticed a dent a the pasenger door. Immediately promised it would be fixed and also hooked me up with the same model car straight off the lot to drive while mine was being repaired. Sam had knee surgery the day before my car was back from the body shop, the guy came into work just to make sure the car was right when it was given to me, he was hobbling but he was there! It's been two months since I got the car in and I still receive the occasional text from Sam checking in on me and the car. If you have a choice who to talk to in the finance department, Michael Link is the guy to go with, extremely honest, was not rushing around, making sure I fully understood everything and was actually quite funny! Good job guys!
i had a great experince
by 10/16/2014on
I bought my Santafe Sport from Edmond Hyundai. I wanted a used one and they found a special Santafe with exact color and PRICE. The price was unbelienable . It is a perfect car and i love it.
The Best
by 09/26/2014on
The salesperson worked hand in hand with their finance department to find the best financing for me while I was enjoying my Cappuccino . Edmund Hyundai delivered my car immaculately and trained me on the blue tooth and blue link as well as the navigation. I absolutely go back the Edmund Hyundai. And, I will recommend them highly to family and friends.
1 Comments