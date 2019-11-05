Bryans Car Corner
Customer Reviews of Bryans Car Corner
Chevy Truck
by 05/11/2019on
The service was fast and friendly. I truly enjoyed my purchasing experience. I would recommend them to my family and friends any day!
#greatexperience
by 07/02/2018on
I absolutely love my new ride. Thanks to Byans Car Corner, doing business with them was awesome. Very friendly upfront folks.. go see them.
Fast and easy process with no empty promises
by 06/27/2018on
Purchasing a car from Bryan's Car Corner in Chickasha was simple, fast and painless. There are no empty promises here. We had a great experience, exemplary service and drove away in a great car for our family. I highly recommend this great car dealer.
Bryans car corner
by 04/19/2018on
Bryans car corner is one of the most professional ,nicest, and quickest car buying experiences I've ever had. I got the car I wanted, approved fast I'm so satisfied with my car and the overall shopping experience . Thank you Bryans car corner for everything you did for us.you rock!
Very please
by 02/07/2018on
I am pleased with the service I got! Bobby and Gill are awesome guys and went above and beyond to make sure I drove away with a great car! Highly recommended! Thank you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/01/2018on
Gilligan did a great job in getting us into the truck we wanted. Will be going back to see him for our next car.
Best car buying experience!
by 01/28/2018on
If you are shopping for a car you've got to go see Bobby Bingham and James Gilligan at Bryans car corner! I love my new car, I am happy with my payments and my interest rate. It took no time at all to get approved even with my credit. They were super helpful and hassle free!
Awesome dealer
by 01/19/2018on
Worked with Gilligan on buying my 2013 f150. He did an awesome job. It was simple and fast. Best car buying process I've ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!! I’ll be a customer for life
by 12/13/2017on
The sales guy gilligan affirmed I’d be in a new truck that day and he kept his word !! I was able to get into an almost new truck with low Mileage and warranty !! These guys know what they’re doing and don’t make empty promises!! We’ve all had bad experiences with dealers but these guys take care of you Thanks again Gilligan
Great people great experience overall great car dealer
by 11/28/2017on
Really great people made my experience great got me the car I wanted and needed for my current lifestyle Bobby Bingham worked his hardest to get me in what I wanted and James Gilligan hooked me up with a great payment plan absolutely loved my experience here and will gladly come for my next car!!!!
Great people
by 11/16/2017on
They worked hard to get me approved!
Great customer service
by 10/16/2017on
Highly recommend this family owned business to any of my family and friends or anyone looking for a vehicle. There was no pressure and I felt like Bryan really listened to what I was looking for and what I could afford. I will definitely work with these guys again.
Awesomeness
by 10/05/2017on
This was the best and esiest car buying experience I have ever had. Gilligan was really good about finding me exactly what I wanted.
Car Review
by 09/28/2017on
We were very appreciative of Bobby and Gilligan’s help on our journey to finding us the right vehicle. So far we very much enjoy the outcome of buying our 2012 Ford Escape. Everyone at the office of Bryan’s Car Corner was very welcoming. Thanks to all who helped! Sincerely, Tyler and Savana
AWESOME!!!!
by 09/20/2017on
Gillagan was awesome!! He helped get me into a very nice car that I can not only afford but love driving!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service at Bryans car corner
by 08/25/2017on
Gil went an extra mile and helped get my family in a reliable vehicle excellent monthly payments and all thank you so much
Great car, great people.
by 08/24/2017on
Best car buying experience by far! Bobby and Gil did everything to help us get into a vehicle that works for our family! They explained every detail throughout the process and made sure we left the lot in something we love.
Awesome service
by 08/18/2017on
These guys believed in us and put us in a 2016 when no one else would even talk to us. Highly recommend
Shady, Unethical Dealer
by 03/25/2017on
We bought a used Cadillac Escalade from James Gilligan at Bryan's Car Corner in Chickasha, OK in September 2016. The Cadillac has needed repairs since we bought it, most of which were not covered by our warranty and paid out of pocket, so we attempted to trade it in while it was still in good working condition. We were told by 3 separate auto dealers that our Cadillac Escalade which we bought at Bryan's Car Corner was worth half of what we had paid for it in September of last year when it was in better working condition than we bought it in because we had repaired all the issues with the Cadillac and when we had put $2000 down on our purchase. We were told at the time of purchase that we would have to pay more than the advertised price and more than the retail value of the car because we had to pay a $1300 acquisition fee to the bank for them to provide our financing for our car. The salesperson, James Gilligan, also told us that if the bank called to ask us any questions, we needed to not tell them that we were living in an RV park full-time or that they would not give us a loan. He also told us that we would need to say and sign on the odometer statement that the vehicle had 89,942 miles on it rather than the 93,054 it actually had on it so the bank would also finance the loan and payment. We did as he instructed us to and signed everything as he told us to and the bank financed our loan. As I said earlier, we had considerable problems when we bought it. It ran out of gas when it got to a quarter of a tank on the fuel gauge on the way home on the day we bought it because the fuel pump went out. They had had the vehicle for almost a year and supposedly the owner's wife had been driving it all that time yet the fuel pump was bad on the day we bought it. When we continued to have problems with the vehicle, like the oil pressure sensor going out and not being covered by the warranty we had paid $2300 for, we called James Gilligan and he said we needed to come to them for the repairs because they could do warranty work that other repair facilities who used our warranty could not. We did just that when one of our headlights started malfunctioning. The manager of Bryan's Car Corner, Neal, was out that day and one of the mechanics called in the repairs on the malfunctioning headlight to be told they were once again not covered. I immediately went over to talk to Gilligan as we live almost 2 hours away from Chickasha and had to drive all this way for repairs he said could be covered that were not. The part alone was going to be almost $400. He called the mechanic who called in the warranty claim and told him never to do that on his own again and let Neal handle it because he could manipulate things with the warranty to get things covered that other places couldn't. This is a shady, overpriced dealer who sold a car they had had for almost a year that was in poor condition to begin with in our case and who will go to no lengths legal, illegal, or unethical to sell you a car. I would never buy from this dealer again nor recommend anyone else to. They are simply [non-permissible content removed]. I tried to resolve this matter with them and James Gilligan simply told me this, "Nothing we value more than all of our customers. Sorry u are unhappy and have decided u no longer want a vehicle that at time of purchase u had to have. U know u did not overpay when u bought. We do things right. We operate legally and do things by the book. Once again i hate that u are unhappy. I still value u as a customer and will do what i can for u in the future." All of what I have quoted from this text he sent me this morning is a complete fabrication based on what our experience was at Bryan's Car Corner. I have tried to resolve this matter with them personally and to date they have done nothing more than what I quoted James Gilligan as saying. I hope you will take my advice and never purchase a car here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable