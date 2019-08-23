service Rating

Traded in my Expedition for a Mustang. A few weeks later, I took my Mustang in for window tint, and some other minor warranty work. Got the car back later that day (with a bad door ding), and the "check engine" light came on. They keep my car for another WEEK, and finally tell me it needs a new tune that will cost me $500 for labor and parts! During the WEEK it was in the shop, an EGG fell on my car from the INSIDE of the shop (how does that happen?) -- they left the egg on the car, and it etched the black paint. They said they would repaint it, but never did. When I got the car back (after the WEEK), it had a SECOND door ding on it -- this one was bad -- all the way to the sheet metal!!! I elected to keep my car from them, as they do nothing but damage my car every time they look at it! (A side note -- I saw my Expedition for sale on their lot about a month later -- it had all kinds of dings and paint problems that happened AFTER I traded it in. They just don't take care of cars on their lot!) Six months later, I paid a different company $100 to take the dent out of my car, and found out the front fender had been removed and repainted!!! Matthews Ford is not open and honest. They do not treat their customer with honor and respect. After a 13-year relationship with Matthews Ford, I will never return to Matthews Ford!!! Read more