Best deals in town hands down
by 08/23/2019on
I would highly recommend salesman Spencer Irons. Very easy to deal with. Worked really hard to get me the best deal I couldn't resist. Will go back every time for my next vehicle. Looking forward to dealing with Spencer in the near future on a EcoBoost Fusion for my wife.
Great Experience
by 07/12/2016on
I am very impressed with the professionally and service of Matthews Ford. Im a college student and first time car buyer who chose to purchase a vehicle from this dealership. Before I was able to purchase a vehicle, the car salesman Bill Winters handled my questions via telephone. They expedited the process by capturing some of my information via telephone in preparation for my dealership visit. Once I was able to make it to the dealership, they had a car waiting for me to test drive. They were quick, efficient, and did not pressure me in anyway. They also knew that I was on the schedule and on a budget. I chose to finance the vehicle, A 2016 Ford escape, brand-new! Its beautiful and just the color I wanted. It was the last day of the month in the last base model on the lot. I was in and out of the office in 2 hours. The owner James Matthews worked with the salesman to offer me an unbeatable price. I then worked with a finance representative to handle any maintenance plans and amenities I wanted to add to the vehicle. They work with my down payment and credit to give me a great price. There was a little negotiation involved but I didnt feel slighted or pressured during this process. I went in knowing what I wanted and was prepared to walk away if I didnt get it. Luckily it didnt come to this and it was an enjoyable experience! They handled everything for me and I fell well taken care of. I drove the car off the lot with confidence!
Transparency
by 10/31/2015on
I would like to highly commend the crew at Matthews Ford for their transparency. A lot of dealers around the Tulsa area could use a lesson from these people. They treated me with respect, was not pushy, and was effective on getting me in and out in a timely manner that was managable with me and my family. They make you feel really at home and comfortable. Highly recommend going to Matthews Ford for your next vehicle purchase. Even though they gave me the best price on a vehicle, I would have paid more for the experience I received from them. Well worth it at Matthews Ford. I have already sent 2 customers to them as well. And they even paid me $100 for sending each one!!!!!
Just bought our 2nd car there.
by 10/12/2014on
Always good customer contact and support. Kenneth Luttrell was friendly and helpful. Everyone knows their job and does it well.
Easy Process
by 07/05/2014on
Mike C. was awesome!! Very patient and worked hard to get me into the car that I wanted. Explained everything very thouroughly with me. Great overall experience.
Highly Recommend
by 05/26/2014on
My experience at Mathews Ford was top notch. I recently purchased a brand new car from them and I am glad I did. They gave me a great deal and had me in-and-out in only a couple hours.
Worst Experience at at a dealership
by 12/19/2013on
I located a truck on the website and since I had purchased a new truck at this location several years ago,I drove an hour and half to the dealership. I was met by Pat K.,Salesman , who was very professional and helpful and he allowed me to drive and look at the truck. We discussed the details and price and came to a understanding on the terms,which he had to take to Jeremy,the man who does the TV ads,to get his approval. Jeremy came out and acted very rude,unprofessional and hostile. I then told Pat that I did not wish to be verbally abused and would look elsewhere. While at this dealership I observed several other salesman in a group loudly talking and acting very unprofessional. I then found another dealership in the area which was very professional,helpful and respectful. I purchased a truck at that dealership and was glad that Jeremy was so rude and hateful,because he drove me to a much better dealership,where I found a excellent deal and received quality service. I would like to stress that Pat K. is a very good salesman and I do no know how he is able to work under someone like Jeremy and a inferior dealership like Matthews Ford I would Not recommend this dealership to my worst enemy. Stay away unless you enjoy being Verbally abused by Jeremy and receive terrible customer service.
Stay Away!
by 03/06/2009on
Jim Norton Ford Broken Arrow OK sold me a used truck with 1000 miles on the odometer from the showroom floor. The truck turned out to have had the tire pressure sensors removed. I insisted they comply with the DOT law and install the sensors which they did after asking me to just drive it with the sensor light activated all of the time. Only one key with was furnished and I had to pay a $82.00 charge to obtain a 2nd one. I was given a bumper to bumper warranty when I purchased the truck so when I noticed the emblem in the center of the steering wheel was badly bent, I requested they replace it and I was told no it will not be replaced under warranty and will cost $800.00 to replace.When I requested the dealer replace under warranty I was told to just bring the vehicle back and have the sale reversed less a charge for the 500 miles I drove. The manager Jeremy stated "we have rebuilt the truck for you already and we do not want your business if you are going to be so nit picking". Bad experience all around and I feel ripped off since I already paid $800 tag and tax fee.
Annoyed
by 03/04/2009on
I was put in contact with this dealership via the Ford Motor Company's website while I was conducting research on a vehicle. All I requested was information on current offers for F-150's. I was contacted by their internet sales manager (Severin Dixon) immediately by email, then by phone later that day. Quick, prompt service of which I was appreciative. What I did NOT appreciate was the way the the salesman talked to me, like I was an uneducated idiot who could be coerced into going to the dealership. It was only after about 15 minutes of this treatment and numerous attempts by myself to obtain the information I had requested before it was given. I informed the salesman I had the information I needed and would contact him in the future if I wished to do business with his dealership. In the 6 days since that initial contact I have been called 4 times and have had 5 emails sent to me. All calls and emails were in effort to push me into coming down to the dealership. The salesman even became rude when I expained that was not my wish at the present time and that I would call him if I wanted to do business with them. I'm not a professional salesman, but I dont believe that talking to me like I am a 5 year old is going to get my business. Nor is repeated calling or emailing me AFTER I informed them that I would contact them if I wished to do business, TWICE. If I do choose to do business with this dealership in the future, I will definatley not do business with Mr. Dixon.
