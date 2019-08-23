1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was put in contact with this dealership via the Ford Motor Company's website while I was conducting research on a vehicle. All I requested was information on current offers for F-150's. I was contacted by their internet sales manager (Severin Dixon) immediately by email, then by phone later that day. Quick, prompt service of which I was appreciative. What I did NOT appreciate was the way the the salesman talked to me, like I was an uneducated idiot who could be coerced into going to the dealership. It was only after about 15 minutes of this treatment and numerous attempts by myself to obtain the information I had requested before it was given. I informed the salesman I had the information I needed and would contact him in the future if I wished to do business with his dealership. In the 6 days since that initial contact I have been called 4 times and have had 5 emails sent to me. All calls and emails were in effort to push me into coming down to the dealership. The salesman even became rude when I expained that was not my wish at the present time and that I would call him if I wanted to do business with them. I'm not a professional salesman, but I dont believe that talking to me like I am a 5 year old is going to get my business. Nor is repeated calling or emailing me AFTER I informed them that I would contact them if I wished to do business, TWICE. If I do choose to do business with this dealership in the future, I will definatley not do business with Mr. Dixon. Read more