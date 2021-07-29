1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Would NOT recomend ! I went just to look at jeeps advertised to drive and consider for future purchase. They had none of the jeeps on the lot, only one out of my price range. They did not listen when told repeatedly I needed to wait to review my financial position and options of cars in my range. After the dealer returned from looking at my car for trade in value he said it had broke down leaving me stranded there. After a 5 min test drive in a lower priced car I still said I needed to see if I could afford it. The salesman agreed to let me demo car and return in the morning. But instead I just got the manager also trying to convince me to make a purchase. After that and hours of high pressure sales tactics I ended up signing a deal I wasn't ready for and payments I can't afford. The next morning I went back and again explained I didn't think I could afford the car. They would not allow me to cancel the contract. I was told by the salesman they would allow me to trade for a lower priced car. He said to keep the car and demo over the weekend and review my financial situation and they would hold the paperwork. When I returned monday and confirmed it was more than I could afford and asked about something cheaper I was told it was already a done deal and I could only do a regular trade in and new purchase and would only get trade in value not what I had just paid. When I confronted him about being lied to he said he did not recall making those statements. In addition I later found that the car I was sold was listed on a site for over 2k less than the top $ price they sold it to me for. I feel this dealer uses unethical hi pressure sales tactics and practices. I have purchased numerous vehicles over the years from dealerships in 2 other states and have never experienced anything like this! Read more