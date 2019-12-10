1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently went there to look at a 2017 Accord LX. This car was listed as new under new inventory on their website but when I showed up, I found out the car had 20K miles on it and the car has never been titled. After a few calls and emails with the salesman and the internet personnel, no agreed price was made. After my last recent visit, the car was outside with "DEMO" on the windshield. The salesman comes outside and said the car was sold and they're picking it up Monday. I left and a few minutes later, I called the internet sales department of the dealership and I asked if the car was for sale and he says yes it is. I asked how much and he told me. He then says, "Are you the gentleman I spoke with a few days ago?" I say "Yes Sir I am." He says "We already had this conversation the other day," and then hangs up the phone. If a car is sold then don't have it sitting out front of your lot with the word "DEMO" on it. I also spoke to a salesman at a Honda dealership and he told me that a dealer cannot sell a car considered new if it has 6K miles on it and this car had 20K miles on it. That's a sad way to treat somebody who wants to buy a car. Very rude and very unprofessional. I'll never go here for anything or recommend this dealership for a new or used car or any kind of service. Read more