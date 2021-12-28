Greenwood Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Greenwood Chevrolet
Service appointment
by 12/28/2021on
Taken on time and completed in a timely manner. Service writer was friendly and service waiting area was comfortable with coffee and snacks available. Great atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greenwood the place to go
by 08/15/2017on
Greenwood , helped me with a problem I had with a car I bought at another dealer . The other dealer said they could not take care of it . Your service manager fixed it free of charge . This is why I come to Greenwood for all my service . Thank you again . Fred Diegele.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1500 Van
by 04/16/2017on
no problems service was completed on time, forgot to wash van as promised. Clean waiting area whit plenty of seats.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
my service visit
by 04/12/2017on
everyone was quick to assist me and kind, no waiting and a very comfortable waiting area, dealership is the cleanest i've ever seen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast friendly courteous
by 04/08/2017on
everyone was nice and service was fast. always like the service department at Greenwood Chevrolet. Will come back for all of my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Gherardi
by 04/06/2017on
My salesman John Batcho did everything possible for me and made my first experience at greenwood a great one. I plan to use John Batcho for all my car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and repair
by 04/06/2017on
Easy to use. Courteous. Tom the service advisor was right on top of what I needed. I will certainly use this dealer again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is why I purchase all my cars from Greenwood Chevrolet.
by 10/05/2010on
I leased a 2010 Malibu last month and we love this car, Nick our salesman had all the paperwork ready to go when we arrived. We spent about 10 minutes in the dealership and were in our new car learning how all the bells and whistles work; Nick explained how everything worked activated our OnStar and filled up our new car with gas. This is why I purchase all my cars from Greenwood Chevrolet.
Excellent place to do business!
by 01/30/2010on
I have purchased several cars from this dealership over the last 20 years, and after all this time still couldn't be happier with them. The make you feel comfortable from the minute you approach their lot. While browsing the lot someone is their to greet you. If you're not ready to talk to a salesperson yet, the back off with no pressure and are there for you when you are ready. The sales staff are very knowledgeable. When you walk in the door, everyone greets you with a smile, and they have coffee or hot chocolate set up for you if you like. Once you begin the purchase process the atmosphere is very comfortable and relaxed, from sales through Finance. My most recent purchase was a year ago, and the quality of the vehicle was superior. The entire process went very smoothly and left without any anxiety.......and there was definitely no buyers remorse!
