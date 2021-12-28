5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased several cars from this dealership over the last 20 years, and after all this time still couldn't be happier with them. The make you feel comfortable from the minute you approach their lot. While browsing the lot someone is their to greet you. If you're not ready to talk to a salesperson yet, the back off with no pressure and are there for you when you are ready. The sales staff are very knowledgeable. When you walk in the door, everyone greets you with a smile, and they have coffee or hot chocolate set up for you if you like. Once you begin the purchase process the atmosphere is very comfortable and relaxed, from sales through Finance. My most recent purchase was a year ago, and the quality of the vehicle was superior. The entire process went very smoothly and left without any anxiety.......and there was definitely no buyers remorse! Read more