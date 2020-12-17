5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Nikki Conley, and Anthony Ciccone in Finanace and Stan Kosinski in sales are the best! Stan was very informative and worked quickly to get me into the car I wanted. Anthony was a dream to work with, he made it a breeze getting through the paperwork. Nikki was, and has always been a pleasure to work with. No matter the situation she finds a way to work it out. The best part my experience buying my car was, the caring, and follow up, during the process. No pressure, no gimmicks, no games. Stan,Nikki, and Anthony, are hands down who you want on your side when purchasing a new car. I love my Lincoln MKZ. It does everything but make me breakfast! Thanks guys!!!!! Read more