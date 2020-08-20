Fred Martin Ford


95 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

About my ecos

by Sheliaevans on 08/20/2020

It was very good curt is very good and pleasant person to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Ford Fusion Hybrid purchase from Fred Martin Ford.

by PEConley on 08/01/2020

Tedious to say the least. The financing of the vehicle was a nightmare! The finance person I dealt with in the past was not available. I returned to the dealership two additional times signing three different contracts before I got final approval. Was told the finance company required a $500 down payment. The finance company has no record of the down payment according to the new financial arrangement which lowered my interest rate! I have purchased from this dealership before. The salesman was fine and after that, everything went downhill in the finance department!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

Report it
sales Rating

F-150

by Paul Birming on 06/27/2020

I have bought all my vehicles from Curt Putnam. He is very knowledgeable about Ford products. Very courteous and professional. I love my new F-150.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

2020 Ford Explorer XLT

by jackmcnu on 06/24/2020

The dealer was very patient in showing several trim levels and explaining the features as well as permitting the test drive of a number of vehicles. The salesman was very professional and at no time were high pressure tactics used. Vehicle pricing was the best of all the dealers and other brands looked at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

f 150

by eddie f 150 on 01/19/2020

very easy to buy there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

EASY-FAST-UNDERSTANDING

by JimBillock on 12/30/2019

From the first step into the dealership I felt no pressure. I was greeted with respect. Curt & all who was involved with my purchase was great. Plenty of inventory to choose from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Good service and commitment

by Proteus on 12/17/2019

Car selection was good (but not great) and they had great deals, although not for the truck I really wanted. Salesman was very attentive and polite. There was a problem with the tires and it was promptly fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Jeffrey Rihel

by Jeff rihel on 10/24/2019

The first time I entered a dealership and was treated very well and the process and salesman were excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Mrs Ragan

by Monica 25 on 10/12/2019

Bought a 2017 Ford Escape. Donny Murphy and Rob D helped me choose my car both were very knowledgeable in there jobs. Been doing business with Donny Murphy for over 30 years. When I need another new car Donny or Rob D will be the first I get in touch with. Have had nothing but Fords all my life and I’m in my 60’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Salesman

by Doug McCaskey on 10/08/2019

Excellent and knowledgeable salesman. Entire staff very friendly. I totally enjoyed buying a new Mercedes from Fred Martin of Youngstown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Amazing Service

by Angela17 on 07/20/2019

They go above and beyond for their customer's. Jeff Jewel is amazing and I would highly recommend him if you are looking for a vehicle. The service department is exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Riggins18 on 11/10/2018

Nikki Conley, and Anthony Ciccone in Finanace and Stan Kosinski in sales are the best! Stan was very informative and worked quickly to get me into the car I wanted. Anthony was a dream to work with, he made it a breeze getting through the paperwork. Nikki was, and has always been a pleasure to work with. No matter the situation she finds a way to work it out. The best part my experience buying my car was, the caring, and follow up, during the process. No pressure, no gimmicks, no games. Stan,Nikki, and Anthony, are hands down who you want on your side when purchasing a new car. I love my Lincoln MKZ. It does everything but make me breakfast! Thanks guys!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service.

by Ary Moreira on 07/09/2018

Great service from Colin McBane. He worked with us to make sure we were getting the best deal. He wasn’t just trying to sell us any car. He listened to our concerns and our situation and he worked with us to ensure we were getting exactly what we were looking for. I am giving his service a 5 Star rating. Hopefully other salesman at Fred Martin are learning from Colin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Lovemyescape on 07/06/2018

Had a great experience at the dealer ship. Everyone was very helpful with finding exactly what I wanted in my price range. I have been a loyal GM customer until now. I really love my Escape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

very good dealer

by tubedude on 12/14/2017

I stopped in after seeing an ad. The car was as described, the dealer salesman was very good. the price was right so I bought the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Lpnmommy17 on 11/01/2017

All staff were friendly and informative and were able to find me something I liked, could afford, and also got me out of my current vehicle despite the fact that money was still owed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments


Report it
sales Rating

Great salesman

by Machine428 on 03/31/2016

I bought a 2016 mustang gt. I came in with a price from a dealer in Virginia of 5000 dollars less than what they were asking. I was going to go 400 miles there to buy and then I called fred martin. They said they would match the price. They came close but made the difference up with offering more for my trade. Excellent salesman Curt is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments


Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by jkoch9137 on 02/10/2016

I bought a 2016 Ford Fusion from Jenna & everything went so smoothly, for the first time in my life buying a car wasn't the dreaded hours at the dealership you figure you will spend there to buy a car; she made the process quick & easy & was so helpful with any questions I had! I can't thank her & the dealership enough!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments


Report it
sales Rating

No pressure purchase.

by ytownwolf1 on 01/30/2016

What I appreciated the most was not being pressured by the salesman. He was helpful in showing us several different options, but never once used pressure tactics. I knew what I wanted and he researched all possibilities until he found just the right options and color that I wanted. I had a set price in mind and he gave it to me. Overall it was a pleasant purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments


Report it
sales Rating

Great Staff!

by CMC11583 on 01/12/2016

My partner and mother first purchased their vehicles from Fred Martin Ford. All the staff, from sales, finance and service, make you feel welcome and comfortable. They go out of their way to ensure you are fully satisfied. I recently was looking to upgrade to a few features in my car and stopped in over the weekend. I left in the car I wanted and never felt pressured. I would recommend anyone to go there. Special thank you to my salesman Bill and Scott in finance. You guys are amazing and I look forward to doing business with you in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments


Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Piscessalt on 01/03/2016

I brought my car in to be serviced, I got good, friendly, fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments


Report it
