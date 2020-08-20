About my ecos
by 08/20/2020on
It was very good curt is very good and pleasant person to deal with
About my ecos
by 08/20/2020on
It was very good curt is very good and pleasant person to deal with
Ford Fusion Hybrid purchase from Fred Martin Ford.
by 08/01/2020on
Tedious to say the least. The financing of the vehicle was a nightmare! The finance person I dealt with in the past was not available. I returned to the dealership two additional times signing three different contracts before I got final approval. Was told the finance company required a $500 down payment. The finance company has no record of the down payment according to the new financial arrangement which lowered my interest rate! I have purchased from this dealership before. The salesman was fine and after that, everything went downhill in the finance department!
F-150
by 06/27/2020on
I have bought all my vehicles from Curt Putnam. He is very knowledgeable about Ford products. Very courteous and professional. I love my new F-150.
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
by 06/24/2020on
The dealer was very patient in showing several trim levels and explaining the features as well as permitting the test drive of a number of vehicles. The salesman was very professional and at no time were high pressure tactics used. Vehicle pricing was the best of all the dealers and other brands looked at.
f 150
by 01/19/2020on
very easy to buy there
EASY-FAST-UNDERSTANDING
by 12/30/2019on
From the first step into the dealership I felt no pressure. I was greeted with respect. Curt & all who was involved with my purchase was great. Plenty of inventory to choose from.
Good service and commitment
by 12/17/2019on
Car selection was good (but not great) and they had great deals, although not for the truck I really wanted. Salesman was very attentive and polite. There was a problem with the tires and it was promptly fixed.
Jeffrey Rihel
by 10/24/2019on
The first time I entered a dealership and was treated very well and the process and salesman were excellent
Mrs Ragan
by 10/12/2019on
Bought a 2017 Ford Escape. Donny Murphy and Rob D helped me choose my car both were very knowledgeable in there jobs. Been doing business with Donny Murphy for over 30 years. When I need another new car Donny or Rob D will be the first I get in touch with. Have had nothing but Fords all my life and I’m in my 60’s
Excellent Salesman
by 10/08/2019on
Excellent and knowledgeable salesman. Entire staff very friendly. I totally enjoyed buying a new Mercedes from Fred Martin of Youngstown.
Amazing Service
by 07/20/2019on
They go above and beyond for their customer's. Jeff Jewel is amazing and I would highly recommend him if you are looking for a vehicle. The service department is exceptional.
Exceptional Service
by 11/10/2018on
Nikki Conley, and Anthony Ciccone in Finanace and Stan Kosinski in sales are the best! Stan was very informative and worked quickly to get me into the car I wanted. Anthony was a dream to work with, he made it a breeze getting through the paperwork. Nikki was, and has always been a pleasure to work with. No matter the situation she finds a way to work it out. The best part my experience buying my car was, the caring, and follow up, during the process. No pressure, no gimmicks, no games. Stan,Nikki, and Anthony, are hands down who you want on your side when purchasing a new car. I love my Lincoln MKZ. It does everything but make me breakfast! Thanks guys!!!!!
Great customer service.
by 07/09/2018on
Great service from Colin McBane. He worked with us to make sure we were getting the best deal. He wasn’t just trying to sell us any car. He listened to our concerns and our situation and he worked with us to ensure we were getting exactly what we were looking for. I am giving his service a 5 Star rating. Hopefully other salesman at Fred Martin are learning from Colin.
Great Experience
by 07/06/2018on
Had a great experience at the dealer ship. Everyone was very helpful with finding exactly what I wanted in my price range. I have been a loyal GM customer until now. I really love my Escape.
very good dealer
by 12/14/2017on
I stopped in after seeing an ad. The car was as described, the dealer salesman was very good. the price was right so I bought the car.
New car purchase
by 11/01/2017on
All staff were friendly and informative and were able to find me something I liked, could afford, and also got me out of my current vehicle despite the fact that money was still owed.
Great salesman
by 03/31/2016on
I bought a 2016 mustang gt. I came in with a price from a dealer in Virginia of 5000 dollars less than what they were asking. I was going to go 400 miles there to buy and then I called fred martin. They said they would match the price. They came close but made the difference up with offering more for my trade. Excellent salesman Curt is great.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 02/10/2016on
I bought a 2016 Ford Fusion from Jenna & everything went so smoothly, for the first time in my life buying a car wasn't the dreaded hours at the dealership you figure you will spend there to buy a car; she made the process quick & easy & was so helpful with any questions I had! I can't thank her & the dealership enough!
1 Comments
No pressure purchase.
by 01/30/2016on
What I appreciated the most was not being pressured by the salesman. He was helpful in showing us several different options, but never once used pressure tactics. I knew what I wanted and he researched all possibilities until he found just the right options and color that I wanted. I had a set price in mind and he gave it to me. Overall it was a pleasant purchase.
2 Comments
Great Staff!
by 01/12/2016on
My partner and mother first purchased their vehicles from Fred Martin Ford. All the staff, from sales, finance and service, make you feel welcome and comfortable. They go out of their way to ensure you are fully satisfied. I recently was looking to upgrade to a few features in my car and stopped in over the weekend. I left in the car I wanted and never felt pressured. I would recommend anyone to go there. Special thank you to my salesman Bill and Scott in finance. You guys are amazing and I look forward to doing business with you in the future.
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/03/2016on
I brought my car in to be serviced, I got good, friendly, fast service
1 Comments
1 Comments