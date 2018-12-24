Jack Maxton Chevrolet

700 E Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington, OH 43085
Today 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jack Maxton Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Great service

by Buckeye Al on 12/24/2018

Oil change was quick included rotating the tires, as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Chevrolet Equinox

by mncourter on 10/21/2015

Had such an amazing time buying my FIRST car! John was so helpful and really eased my anxiety regarding purchasing a new car. I am in love with my vehicle and I trust them 100%. Thank you so much Jack Maxton you are truly one of a kind and I appreciate all the help I received!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Helpful

by Speedy77X on 10/21/2015

Originally planned on a 2015 Malibu, but discovered it lacked enough rear seat space for my 2 soon to be teenage kids. Bob hooked us up with a 2015 Impala with all the same features as the Malibu and close in price. very prompt and helpful, and stayed a bit after closing time to complete the deal. 2nd vehicle I've bought here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing experience!

by mckayosu24 on 10/06/2015

Best experience I've ever had truck shopping. Absolutely great customer service. David Chapman is truly great at what he does and we will most certainly be back for our next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2012 Chevy Cruze

by Mairzy01 on 09/23/2015

I've had my Chevy Cruze in a couple times over the past year. Woody remembered me and even though they were super busy that week - he got my car looked at the same day and fixed right away. I like being able to go the place that not only I bought the car but that they have the history of past visits.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jack maxton 161

by Tklmt24 on 09/30/2014

Had Chris as a salesman at the 161 location. He was great! Very laid back and I liked that about him. The whole process of me walking on the lot and leaving with a brand new car was about two hours. Painless. Easy. I highly recommend you see Chris if your interested in buying a car. Thanks jack maxton! Tyler

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

recall

by oldchevydriver on 09/09/2014

The recall was completed in a timely order.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

recall

by mmullen614 on 09/04/2014

just had to take my car in for a second recall since having it, good service and everything just getting tired of the recalls, think GM and chevy should throw us something to stay with them like a gas card would be nice, since I gotta drive to the dealer all the time for recalls

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Satisified Customer!!! Love my car!!!!!

by Brenda77 on 08/29/2014

I was/am very satisfied with the Jack Maxton salesman, sales manager and finance staff. I did not go with intent to buy on my first visit - just looking! But, I found what I wanted, the price I could afford and the customer service was impeccable. l highly recommend, and plan to always go to, Jack Maxton's when considering the purchase of a car! I'm one happy camper!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dreams come true at Jack Maxton

by Twallace7777 on 07/22/2014

No hassle no pressure. Great selection of vehicles. If you fear the car buying experience, you're going to love Jack Maxton. I just bought a Malibu. Awesome car and price. My daughter has purchased two cars (by herself) and got two great deals. My son in law purchased a Silvarado. Great truck and price. Daughters first car needed repair. Service dept. listened, worked until they resolved problem. Can't beat the free car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Equinox

by kburson on 07/05/2014

Excellent experience at Jack Maxton

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Helpful people

by ANNIVERSARY on 07/03/2014

Every person involved in the transactions necessary for me to obtain my new car were very helpful. Mr. O was kind enough to help me get my bluetooth and others items set so that I could take advantage of the new bells and whistles on my car right away. Several people recommended Jack Maxton to me, and now I will be recommending you to others as well. Thank you for the experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Review

by meridythj on 06/22/2014

I felt that I received quality service and I appreciate how polite and helpful all of the employees were.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 Tahoe

by 1967rsss on 04/11/2014

We had kept in touch with Jim for a few months in anticipation of the release of the 15 Tahoes and Suburbans. He guided us through some of the option choices and we settled on our must haves, our likes and our dislikes. There was a limited availability since the vehicles were a release of a new model. There were two or three Tahoes in inventory close to our preferences but one that was almost exactly what we wanted. We have purchased multiple vehicles from Jim and like the relaxed relationship we have with him. We tend to know what we want vehicle wise and deal wise and he has always worked hard to help us with our goals. Maxton's has had a cruise night/car show for more than twenty years for Chevy gear heads. They go beyond any business I have ever experienced to give back to the community. They enjoy these events with their regular customers and others who may never be their customers but they treat everyone the same.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent people

by kgs3 on 03/28/2014

We have been dealing with Jack Maxton for many years and many cars and have always been completely satisfied. Would recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

My fears Relieved

by ForeverVenture on 12/12/2013

Jack M. has put my fear of dealer service centers to rest. I had a "new" engine and Transmission installed in my 1999 Chevy Venture about 7000 miles ago. Just about 7200 miles I was on my way home from being out of town and my transmission failed. I had it towed to Jack Maxton and had to use the night deposit to drop it off because it was after hours. (That was wonderful by the way). The next morning I stopped in and talked to my Service Advisor who immediately put my mind at rest by showing great concern about what was going on after I told him my situation. Thanks Woody. The transmission had a 100k, 3yr warranty on it so I was under the assumption everything would be covered under warranty. Well, the day before it was ready to be picked up, I had a concern that maybe whatever caused the failure might not be covered under the warranty. That had me concerned because I would not have the money to have it fixed. That was a big job. Well the long and short of it is, at no time did anyone try to pass the buck and say the repair wasn't under warranty so I would have to pay so much to get it fixed. My fear of dealerships has been they will do whatever they can to get out of doing any anything under warranty and make the customer think the failure was not from the items that was warranted so I would have to pay. Well, they called me to come pick up the Van I was fearful and when I asked them how much they said, you owe nothing, we just need your signature. You can imagine how I felt. Thank you Jack M. Chevrolet for being a company of Great Integrity. This is noteworthy and I will be passing it on to others. Thanks again, Mike G

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Good Sales Experience

by stromit on 04/24/2013

A co-worker purchased a car from them and highly recommended them. I went in looking for a car for my son and ended up purchasing a brand new 2013 Chevy Malibu for myself. The sales experience was one of the best I have ever had. No high pressure. Honest pricing. Explained everything honestly. Told me all about the rebates due me including ones I didn't know about. Very impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Purchase of 2012 Malibu 7/19/12

by liz69 on 07/20/2012

Sales representative Frank Eliaspour was very helpful and answered my questions. Thank you for your hard work helping me pick the right vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Expereince!!!!!!

by audibeara6 on 01/20/2011

Great deal, worked with me, Ron Colby (Manager of Used Cars) and Don Morehead did a great job taking care of me. I am very happy with the service I received. The dealership took care of me and made sure that I was driving away in a safe car in great condition, at a great price!! Thanks Ron & Don!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

In reference to the Used Car Dealership

by drock3331 on 04/06/2008

Watch out for these slick guys!! The stereotypical used car salesman persona work here. All I have ever bought were used cars from dealerships, and I have always had good service. Until now, these guys were in a rush to get me to sign the papers and leave ASAP. The tires on my new vehicle were 20lbs under inflated and the gas tank was dry, I had thought they were going to at lease fill it up while I was signing the paper work, as the more successful dealerships do, I guess. Oh and not to mention that when I checked out my old vehicle online they miss represented it as a 4X4, so I called to see if it was a miss print... nope they are still advertising it as a 4X4 just to get some business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
