service Rating

Jack M. has put my fear of dealer service centers to rest. I had a "new" engine and Transmission installed in my 1999 Chevy Venture about 7000 miles ago. Just about 7200 miles I was on my way home from being out of town and my transmission failed. I had it towed to Jack Maxton and had to use the night deposit to drop it off because it was after hours. (That was wonderful by the way). The next morning I stopped in and talked to my Service Advisor who immediately put my mind at rest by showing great concern about what was going on after I told him my situation. Thanks Woody. The transmission had a 100k, 3yr warranty on it so I was under the assumption everything would be covered under warranty. Well, the day before it was ready to be picked up, I had a concern that maybe whatever caused the failure might not be covered under the warranty. That had me concerned because I would not have the money to have it fixed. That was a big job. Well the long and short of it is, at no time did anyone try to pass the buck and say the repair wasn't under warranty so I would have to pay so much to get it fixed. My fear of dealerships has been they will do whatever they can to get out of doing any anything under warranty and make the customer think the failure was not from the items that was warranted so I would have to pay. Well, they called me to come pick up the Van I was fearful and when I asked them how much they said, you owe nothing, we just need your signature. You can imagine how I felt. Thank you Jack M. Chevrolet for being a company of Great Integrity. This is noteworthy and I will be passing it on to others. Thanks again, Mike G Read more