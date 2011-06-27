College Hills Honda

College Hills Honda

See AllINVENTORYSALESSERVICE
Family Owned & Operated since 1995
Visit dealer’s website 
4600 Cleveland Rd, Wooster, OH 44691
(855) 947-7256
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of College Hills Honda

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
94 cars in stock
62 new28 used4 certified pre-owned
Honda Odyssey
Honda Odyssey
10 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

We are a single-point, family owned & operated Honda dealer located in Wooster, OH since 1995.

Our Mission:

*To employ dedicated associates providing honesty and integrity in every customer transaction.

*To provide quality products at a fair price with finance, service, and parts support after the sale.

*We realize that profit is not a given right, it is the result of effectively fulfilling customer needs.

Whether you're looking for Service, Sales or something in-between, our team of associates are ready to assist! Our commitment to you is to take the 'robotic' experience out of car shopping. You are not a number at College Hills Honda. You are a person, we are people.. let's make a deal and work together!

what sets us apart
Council of Excellence with Honda Finance Exchange
Gold & Silver Masters of Council of Sales Leadership with American Honda
Best-of-the-Best local award in Automotive Sales
Best-of-the-Best local award in Automotive Service
Parts & Accessory Leader
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes