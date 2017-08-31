Customer Reviews of Rouen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Very professional sales staff
by 08/31/2017on
I purchased an used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT from the Rouen Chrysler dealership recently. I was extremely pleased with the relationship and trust that I developed with Gabriel Mueller on buying this vehicle. Thank you, Jon Garcia
Beware of Rouen
by 06/09/2014on
Last month I had a laps in judgment and returned to the Rouen Chrysler Jeep . After swearing I would never step foot in to their dealership again after a previous bad experience. My wife wanted a particular model and color of automobile and Rouen had one on there lot. Any way if you can't help yourself from going down the road too Rouen, Please make sure that there are two keys for the car, our salesman indicated to us the another that exited but when it couldn't be found he told us that they don't supply extra key's, and we would have to purchase the second key, the key cost $177.00 to replace, I was telling a couple of friends about this experience and one of them spoke up and said they did him the same way. This indicates to me that this is a common practice at Rouen. Also be sure that you know the trade in value. They listed my trade in at $3,800 more then what they told me my trade in was worth. Also watch them closely on there interest rates. They tried to get you to accept a higher interest rate, even with excellent credit. You can also expect when there is a problem they won't return your phone call they hope you will just go away !!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
RUDE ROUEN CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE WOODVILLE OH
by 11/21/2010on
I wanted to purchase a 2010 Dodge Journey. I went to Rouen as they had one with the options and colors that I wanted. It should be noted that my husband and I had a bad experience with Rouen in 2004 and left the dealership due to a rude salesman. The owner never returned my calls. The MSRP on the vehicle was $28,910. I offered $20,000 as I had also been working with Adrian Chrysler Dodge and they had indicated that they could meet that offer. The sales manager at Rouen told me that Adrian was lying to me and I would waste my time going up there. He then left me a voice mail on my home phone (which I still have) indicating that if I brought the price Adrian gave me to him, he would beat it. I went to Adrian the following day and worked out a deal for $21,500. This was a little higher than they had indicated on the phone, BUT, the vehicle MSRP was higher at over $29,000. I called the sales manager at Rouen and told him that I had the price in hand and that if he could still beat it, I would be in to purchase the vehicle that day. He started to argue with me that Adrian did lie to me as they did not meet the $20,000 they indicated. I told him that I was not going to argue with him, that was their offer and that if he beat it I would purchase from him. He called me back in 5 minutes and told me "Ok, $21,400" then proceeded to go back to how Adrian was lying to me. He then said "YOU KNOW WHAT? I AM NOT SELLING THE VEHICLE TO YOU. PURCHASE IT AT ADRIAN! " HE THEN HUNG THE PHONE UP ON ME! I have never been treated so rudely in my life. This is the 2nd time that I have been treated this way at Rouen. I will be reporting this to Chrysler corporation's CEO as well as the local news channels.
