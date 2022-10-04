Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Roush Honda

Roush Honda

Roush Honda
Visit dealer’s website 
100 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Roush Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.88 out of 5 stars(85)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Right Car at the Right Price

by Glenn Reid Columbus Ohio on 04/10/2022

I used Edmunds to get some info before contacting several Honda dealers in my area. Roush Honda was one of those dealers and they were the best of the bunch. They listened to me, treated me with respect and gave me a great deal on a new Honda Civic. In this environment it's very much a 'sellers market' and several other dealers were eager to take advantage of the situation. Not Roush - they told me their philosophy is to treat their customers well and earn repeat business. I will be returning to Roush. I have used their service department, their auto repair shop (for my wife's accident) and now their new car sales and all are top notch. Rob the sales manager and Ken the salesman were both smart, courteous and honest. They gave me a great deal on a great car in a tight market. I recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
85 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Right Car at the Right Price

by Glenn Reid Columbus Ohio on 04/10/2022

I used Edmunds to get some info before contacting several Honda dealers in my area. Roush Honda was one of those dealers and they were the best of the bunch. They listened to me, treated me with respect and gave me a great deal on a new Honda Civic. In this environment it's very much a 'sellers market' and several other dealers were eager to take advantage of the situation. Not Roush - they told me their philosophy is to treat their customers well and earn repeat business. I will be returning to Roush. I have used their service department, their auto repair shop (for my wife's accident) and now their new car sales and all are top notch. Rob the sales manager and Ken the salesman were both smart, courteous and honest. They gave me a great deal on a great car in a tight market. I recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

No After Sales Service

by Marie on 03/31/2022

We bought a used car that the was price equivalent to a new one. That is not the issue here. The issue is there was some back and damage that needed to be dealt with and we were told they would fix it. We bought the car 3 days before I had a major surgery. We did not get to deal with it until a month later. They only fixed half of what was needed. I had to call to see if it was done. No communication that they were not fixing it completely. I found out when I picked it up four days later. I thought they were trustworthy but that proved to not be true. It is very sad as we are loyal once we find a dealer we like. (Our last dealer changed owners and was not local anymore) So we will gave to find a new local dealer as Roush dies not follow up after the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my car

by Scott on 01/23/2022

The entire staff was kind and courteous. Caroline Cohen took care of me from start to finish. She was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exemplary service!

by Rebecca on 01/20/2022

I was so very impressed by the excellent customer service provided to me and my family by parts salesperson Nick Miller. Nick got us the parts we needed, and fast- all while being extremely courteous and professional. After having dealt with many, many different Honda dealerships I can honestly say that I'd go back to Roush over others because of Nick's great service. He should train all new Honda employees in excellent customer service. Thanks, Nick- you were a life saver!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My go to place for Honda

by OldBikerLee on 01/10/2022

Just purchased a 22 Honda CRV LXI from Otis Tate. From start to finish the buying experience was smooth and easy. No jacked up prices and Otis even bent over backward to get me into the car I wanted at the price we agreed upon even after Honda increased the prices by 2%. Yes, it took a month to get the thing but with the chip shortage thats just how it is. I've purchased several vehicles from Roush now and have never been disappointed with their sales or service. I highly recommend Roush and Otis

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Roush Honda is the best dealership in Ohio

by Franklin on 01/09/2022

Cammeron is a great sales person he work heard with me during a very challenging time and found the car that I asked for he a very good at his job. And the finance process was top notch used to be I had to sign my name so many times I felt like I was joining the military again good job Honda for stream lining the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So helpful and no pressurized sales

by TJJ on 01/05/2022

From the start to finish everyone I worked with was very helpful. I didn’t feel any pressure or gameplaying with the sale, trade in of my old car or the financing. I will definitely purchase from here again if I’m in the market for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome salesman....awesome deal!!!!!

by Paul and Michelle on 01/05/2022

Made car buying easy....satisfied wife!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 CR-V

by Compton on 01/04/2022

Chris T. Is an easy person to work with when purchasing a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Roush Honda Refreshing New Truck Buying Experience

by Ridgeline Rick on 01/04/2022

My wife and I have purchased 6 new cars in the last eight years and I must say this last purchase of a 2022 Ridgeline from Roush Honda was hands down the best car buying experience I have ever had. Kevin Munn was our sales consultant and did a fantastic job. As many of you know certain models are hard to come by and most times they are sold before they arrive at the dealer so I called and talked to Kevin, and told him what I was looking for. He found me a truck that was scheduled to arrive in a couple weeks. We came to terms on a deal over the phone which included my trade-in. Put a deposit on the truck and then waited. I did call Kevin a couple of times while I was waiting and he was very punctual in returning my calls and very helpful answering all my questions. Finally the big day came 2 days before Christmas. We drove two hours to Roush Honda to pick up our new truck and this is where the story really gets good. When we arrived Kevin met us immediately without having to wait around. Gave him the keys to my old truck and he turned us over to finance to complete the paperwork. Again a very pleasurable experience as there were no high- pressure tactics to get you to buy any add-ons and no surprises in regards to the deal Kevin and I talked about. After the paperwork was complete Kevin walked us through the truck and showed us a complete rundown on all the trucks features. Then we were on our way back home. The entire process took less that 1 hour from the time we arrived at the dealership until we where back on the road. Now that's my idea of a good car dealership. Highly recommend Roush Honda even if you have to drive a bit to get there. Ask for Kevin and I am sure you will enjoy your experience there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, communication & price

by MSR on 01/03/2022

I appreciated the straight forward info, the 2 way communication, great customer service and great price with cars available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Staff at Roush always helpful.

by Pat on 01/01/2022

Just purchased a new CRV - the third purchased from this dealership. The salesman, Stephen, was very helpful and patient, particularly when it came to showing us all the new bells and whistles of our 2022 honda. We recommend Roush for its professionalism in sales, service and the body shop, all of which we have experienced over the years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman review

by Mike Barnes on 01/01/2022

Shaun Risner provided excellent customer service and I would recommend to anyone to deal with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You

by Nancy Jarrett on 01/01/2022

Wonderful Experience. Everyone was was helpful and friendly. Jeff Ward was awesome . I will refer others. Best Place to find a Honda. I love my new HRV

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda Dealership in Central Ohio

by Ron Z on 01/01/2022

Excellent car dealership! been looking for a truck and i got it narrowed down to the Ridgeline. as i did my research in a 200 mile radius, Roush Honda's pricing are very reasonable. so i decided to visit the dealership. I was pleasantly surprised on how friendly the staff were. no pressure at all. Cammeron Clokey is an excellent salesperson. he was able to explain in details on what the dealership have to offer. he explain it in such a way that anyone off the street can understand. Very friendly, and listens to every questions that you might have. very down to earth. I would Highly recommend Roush Honda, and if you do go, go see Cammeron Clokey!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Scott Ross on 12/31/2021

Great experience with Jan, who supported me with my purchase and quick turnaround time while I was in Columbus. With today's car shortage, she had to work a little harder to get everything coordinated, but did a great job keeping me updated so I knew progress along the journey. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by JJ E on 12/31/2021

In and out quickly, very professional and helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VERY Satisfied with our experience

by Matt Keasal on 12/30/2021

The dealership is professional, clean, and very easy to deal with. Lee made our leasing experience seamless and stress-free. We never felt pressured or obligated, and yet chose them over the 7 other dealers we talked to. They had our vehicle in stock and we took possession 72 hours after our first contact. GO HERE FOR YOUR NEXT CAR

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2022 Ridgeline.

by Angel on 12/26/2021

Jeff Ward kept in contact with me and gave me prompt answers to my questions. He was honest, professional, and consistent. He gave me wonderful service all the way to when I left with my new Ridgeline. Great individual and excellent start to finish customer focused dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chris Ticknor was a great salesman helping my daughter buy her first car

by JB on 12/25/2021

He was knowledgeable and easy to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch!!

by Avinash on 12/24/2021

Sales team at roush Honda are champs!! They provided me the BEST price in this car shortage time and the way they treated me was like WOW! I got the best car with best price and they delivered my car almost a month early than promised time, a big kudos to their team. Brandon is excellent 👍, would definitely recommend to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
242 cars in stock
57 new144 used41 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
watch video
about our dealership

At Roush Honda, we've been proudly serving the Westerville for decades! It all started in 1965 with Edwin "Dubbs" Roush, when he expanded the family business to include a Honda motorcycle dealership. Shortly after that, the motorcycles were swapped out for cars and Roush Honda was up off the ground. Fast forward to 1991 and the dealership was sold to employees, and in 1997, Roush Honda became 100% employee-owned.

what sets us apart
Nursing Station
Roush Honda supports many local organizations such as WARM, Westerville Caring & Sharing, Westerville Rotary, Honor Flight, Field of Heroes, Nationwide Children's Hospital as well as the Westerville Chamber.
We believe that treating our customers fairly, offering quality services at reasonable prices has been the cornerstone of our success since 1965. Straight talk and legendary service....just another reason why, the BEST way to say Honda is Roush Honda
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (1)
English

What shoppers are searching for