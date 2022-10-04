Customer Reviews of Roush Honda
Right Car at the Right Price
by 04/10/2022on
I used Edmunds to get some info before contacting several Honda dealers in my area. Roush Honda was one of those dealers and they were the best of the bunch. They listened to me, treated me with respect and gave me a great deal on a new Honda Civic. In this environment it's very much a 'sellers market' and several other dealers were eager to take advantage of the situation. Not Roush - they told me their philosophy is to treat their customers well and earn repeat business. I will be returning to Roush. I have used their service department, their auto repair shop (for my wife's accident) and now their new car sales and all are top notch. Rob the sales manager and Ken the salesman were both smart, courteous and honest. They gave me a great deal on a great car in a tight market. I recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No After Sales Service
by 03/31/2022on
We bought a used car that the was price equivalent to a new one. That is not the issue here. The issue is there was some back and damage that needed to be dealt with and we were told they would fix it. We bought the car 3 days before I had a major surgery. We did not get to deal with it until a month later. They only fixed half of what was needed. I had to call to see if it was done. No communication that they were not fixing it completely. I found out when I picked it up four days later. I thought they were trustworthy but that proved to not be true. It is very sad as we are loyal once we find a dealer we like. (Our last dealer changed owners and was not local anymore) So we will gave to find a new local dealer as Roush dies not follow up after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love my car
by 01/23/2022on
The entire staff was kind and courteous. Caroline Cohen took care of me from start to finish. She was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Exemplary service!
by 01/20/2022on
I was so very impressed by the excellent customer service provided to me and my family by parts salesperson Nick Miller. Nick got us the parts we needed, and fast- all while being extremely courteous and professional. After having dealt with many, many different Honda dealerships I can honestly say that I'd go back to Roush over others because of Nick's great service. He should train all new Honda employees in excellent customer service. Thanks, Nick- you were a life saver!
My go to place for Honda
by 01/10/2022on
Just purchased a 22 Honda CRV LXI from Otis Tate. From start to finish the buying experience was smooth and easy. No jacked up prices and Otis even bent over backward to get me into the car I wanted at the price we agreed upon even after Honda increased the prices by 2%. Yes, it took a month to get the thing but with the chip shortage thats just how it is. I've purchased several vehicles from Roush now and have never been disappointed with their sales or service. I highly recommend Roush and Otis
Roush Honda is the best dealership in Ohio
by 01/09/2022on
Cammeron is a great sales person he work heard with me during a very challenging time and found the car that I asked for he a very good at his job. And the finance process was top notch used to be I had to sign my name so many times I felt like I was joining the military again good job Honda for stream lining the process
So helpful and no pressurized sales
by 01/05/2022on
From the start to finish everyone I worked with was very helpful. I didn’t feel any pressure or gameplaying with the sale, trade in of my old car or the financing. I will definitely purchase from here again if I’m in the market for a new car.
Awesome salesman....awesome deal!!!!!
by 01/05/2022on
Made car buying easy....satisfied wife!!!!
2022 CR-V
by 01/04/2022on
Chris T. Is an easy person to work with when purchasing a car.
Roush Honda Refreshing New Truck Buying Experience
by 01/04/2022on
My wife and I have purchased 6 new cars in the last eight years and I must say this last purchase of a 2022 Ridgeline from Roush Honda was hands down the best car buying experience I have ever had. Kevin Munn was our sales consultant and did a fantastic job. As many of you know certain models are hard to come by and most times they are sold before they arrive at the dealer so I called and talked to Kevin, and told him what I was looking for. He found me a truck that was scheduled to arrive in a couple weeks. We came to terms on a deal over the phone which included my trade-in. Put a deposit on the truck and then waited. I did call Kevin a couple of times while I was waiting and he was very punctual in returning my calls and very helpful answering all my questions. Finally the big day came 2 days before Christmas. We drove two hours to Roush Honda to pick up our new truck and this is where the story really gets good. When we arrived Kevin met us immediately without having to wait around. Gave him the keys to my old truck and he turned us over to finance to complete the paperwork. Again a very pleasurable experience as there were no high- pressure tactics to get you to buy any add-ons and no surprises in regards to the deal Kevin and I talked about. After the paperwork was complete Kevin walked us through the truck and showed us a complete rundown on all the trucks features. Then we were on our way back home. The entire process took less that 1 hour from the time we arrived at the dealership until we where back on the road. Now that's my idea of a good car dealership. Highly recommend Roush Honda even if you have to drive a bit to get there. Ask for Kevin and I am sure you will enjoy your experience there.
Great service, communication & price
by 01/03/2022on
I appreciated the straight forward info, the 2 way communication, great customer service and great price with cars available.
Staff at Roush always helpful.
by 01/01/2022on
Just purchased a new CRV - the third purchased from this dealership. The salesman, Stephen, was very helpful and patient, particularly when it came to showing us all the new bells and whistles of our 2022 honda. We recommend Roush for its professionalism in sales, service and the body shop, all of which we have experienced over the years.
Salesman review
by 01/01/2022on
Shaun Risner provided excellent customer service and I would recommend to anyone to deal with him.
Thank You
by 01/01/2022on
Wonderful Experience. Everyone was was helpful and friendly. Jeff Ward was awesome . I will refer others. Best Place to find a Honda. I love my new HRV
Best Honda Dealership in Central Ohio
by 01/01/2022on
Excellent car dealership! been looking for a truck and i got it narrowed down to the Ridgeline. as i did my research in a 200 mile radius, Roush Honda's pricing are very reasonable. so i decided to visit the dealership. I was pleasantly surprised on how friendly the staff were. no pressure at all. Cammeron Clokey is an excellent salesperson. he was able to explain in details on what the dealership have to offer. he explain it in such a way that anyone off the street can understand. Very friendly, and listens to every questions that you might have. very down to earth. I would Highly recommend Roush Honda, and if you do go, go see Cammeron Clokey!!
Great Experience
by 12/31/2021on
Great experience with Jan, who supported me with my purchase and quick turnaround time while I was in Columbus. With today's car shortage, she had to work a little harder to get everything coordinated, but did a great job keeping me updated so I knew progress along the journey. Would highly recommend.
Excellent Service
by 12/31/2021on
In and out quickly, very professional and helpful staff.
VERY Satisfied with our experience
by 12/30/2021on
The dealership is professional, clean, and very easy to deal with. Lee made our leasing experience seamless and stress-free. We never felt pressured or obligated, and yet chose them over the 7 other dealers we talked to. They had our vehicle in stock and we took possession 72 hours after our first contact. GO HERE FOR YOUR NEXT CAR
Purchase of 2022 Ridgeline.
by 12/26/2021on
Jeff Ward kept in contact with me and gave me prompt answers to my questions. He was honest, professional, and consistent. He gave me wonderful service all the way to when I left with my new Ridgeline. Great individual and excellent start to finish customer focused dealership.
Chris Ticknor was a great salesman helping my daughter buy her first car
by 12/25/2021on
He was knowledgeable and easy to deal with
Top notch!!
by 12/24/2021on
Sales team at roush Honda are champs!! They provided me the BEST price in this car shortage time and the way they treated me was like WOW! I got the best car with best price and they delivered my car almost a month early than promised time, a big kudos to their team. Brandon is excellent 👍, would definitely recommend to everyone.
At Roush Honda, we've been proudly serving the Westerville for decades! It all started in 1965 with Edwin "Dubbs" Roush, when he expanded the family business to include a Honda motorcycle dealership. Shortly after that, the motorcycles were swapped out for cars and Roush Honda was up off the ground. Fast forward to 1991 and the dealership was sold to employees, and in 1997, Roush Honda became 100% employee-owned.
