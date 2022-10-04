5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I have purchased 6 new cars in the last eight years and I must say this last purchase of a 2022 Ridgeline from Roush Honda was hands down the best car buying experience I have ever had. Kevin Munn was our sales consultant and did a fantastic job. As many of you know certain models are hard to come by and most times they are sold before they arrive at the dealer so I called and talked to Kevin, and told him what I was looking for. He found me a truck that was scheduled to arrive in a couple weeks. We came to terms on a deal over the phone which included my trade-in. Put a deposit on the truck and then waited. I did call Kevin a couple of times while I was waiting and he was very punctual in returning my calls and very helpful answering all my questions. Finally the big day came 2 days before Christmas. We drove two hours to Roush Honda to pick up our new truck and this is where the story really gets good. When we arrived Kevin met us immediately without having to wait around. Gave him the keys to my old truck and he turned us over to finance to complete the paperwork. Again a very pleasurable experience as there were no high- pressure tactics to get you to buy any add-ons and no surprises in regards to the deal Kevin and I talked about. After the paperwork was complete Kevin walked us through the truck and showed us a complete rundown on all the trucks features. Then we were on our way back home. The entire process took less that 1 hour from the time we arrived at the dealership until we where back on the road. Now that's my idea of a good car dealership. Highly recommend Roush Honda even if you have to drive a bit to get there. Ask for Kevin and I am sure you will enjoy your experience there. Read more