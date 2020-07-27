sales Rating

I've been buying or helping others buy cars for many years now and when it came time to strike a deal with Roush Honda our salesman Mr. Post was very professional and laid back, no pressure at all. He accommodated our request to test drive several different vehicles. When we found a vehicle we wanted and looked to move forward with a deal, that's where things took a surprising turn! A potential deal was pretty straight forward from our end with no trade-in, financing already secured and an ample down payment ready to go. We were informed of the Roush continual true market pricing, which is all good info and a good place to start when presented with an initial "out the door" quote. Knowing the vehicle had been sitting on the lot for a little while and doing our homework we requested a slightly lower (very modest reduction) of the out the door total to get the deal done. Mr. Post left and upon his return we were introduced to Mr. Kantor (Sales Manager), I was pretty surprised that our requested out the door total required a sales manager's intervention. I was even more surprised that Mr. Kantor laid out three different deal worksheets and began the conversation about how Roush simply could not complete the deal we requested given that we brought our own financing. He then laid out two other deal options where he heavily pushed and tied Honda financing and even mentioned that Honda provides Roush with a credit/kick-back when customers choose to finance with Honda. One of his Honda finance sponsored deals met our requested out the door and the other, with a different and much longer Honda loan term further reduced the total (and perceived) out the door which any inexperienced vehicle buyer may have opted to pursue. After reiterating that we were more comfortable sticking with our own financing, he then came up slightly to our requested out the door if we wanted to get a deal done with our financing. Still being just ever so slightly higher than our requested out the door, we decided to part ways. If I cannot trust the beginning part of the deal process given how things went early on, I cannot trust the follow-on actions and ultimately Roush overall. I find it very concerning that the Sales Manager in this situation got so deeply enthralled on how we were going to pay for a vehicle, I would think he was the Roush Finance Specialist and not the Sales Manager. Visiting two other dealerships afterwards did not yield the same experience at all. The dealership we ultimately chose to do business with, their Finance Specialist commented on how unethical it was for a Sales Manager to offer a deal contingent upon the buyer's financing institution. Yes, we could have ultimately done a deal with Roush using our own financing, but that would have meant overpaying! (confirmed via a completed quality deal elsewhere and yes with our own financing). Read more