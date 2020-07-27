Spyros Tabone was the consummate professional. He answered all our questions and guided us through the decision making process with efficiency and most importantly without the overt pressure to upgrade you get from less experienced sales persons. When we bought the vehicle he patiently walked us through its function, asking questions as to our driving style, and showing us how to set it up to our liking. Nice Job! I could not ask for better.
Jeff Ward was incredible to work with. No pressure, easy to talk to, and answered all my questions online and in person. Jeff was willing to stay late and work with me on his day off. Financing was fast and was equally easy to talk to. I would recommend Roush to anyone
I've been buying or helping others buy cars for many years now and when it came time to strike a deal with Roush Honda our salesman Mr. Post was very professional and laid back, no pressure at all. He accommodated our request to test drive several different vehicles. When we found a vehicle we wanted and looked to move forward with a deal, that's where things took a surprising turn! A potential deal was pretty straight forward from our end with no trade-in, financing already secured and an ample down payment ready to go. We were informed of the Roush continual true market pricing, which is all good info and a good place to start when presented with an initial "out the door" quote. Knowing the vehicle had been sitting on the lot for a little while and doing our homework we requested a slightly lower (very modest reduction) of the out the door total to get the deal done. Mr. Post left and upon his return we were introduced to Mr. Kantor (Sales Manager), I was pretty surprised that our requested out the door total required a sales manager's intervention. I was even more surprised that Mr. Kantor laid out three different deal worksheets and began the conversation about how Roush simply could not complete the deal we requested given that we brought our own financing. He then laid out two other deal options where he heavily pushed and tied Honda financing and even mentioned that Honda provides Roush with a credit/kick-back when customers choose to finance with Honda. One of his Honda finance sponsored deals met our requested out the door and the other, with a different and much longer Honda loan term further reduced the total (and perceived) out the door which any inexperienced vehicle buyer may have opted to pursue. After reiterating that we were more comfortable sticking with our own financing, he then came up slightly to our requested out the door if we wanted to get a deal done with our financing. Still being just ever so slightly higher than our requested out the door, we decided to part ways. If I cannot trust the beginning part of the deal process given how things went early on, I cannot trust the follow-on actions and ultimately Roush overall. I find it very concerning that the Sales Manager in this situation got so deeply enthralled on how we were going to pay for a vehicle, I would think he was the Roush Finance Specialist and not the Sales Manager. Visiting two other dealerships afterwards did not yield the same experience at all. The dealership we ultimately chose to do business with, their Finance Specialist commented on how unethical it was for a Sales Manager to offer a deal contingent upon the buyer's financing institution. Yes, we could have ultimately done a deal with Roush using our own financing, but that would have meant overpaying! (confirmed via a completed quality deal elsewhere and yes with our own financing).
I am a repeat customer at Roush Honda. I had the pleasure of working with Jeff Ward in buying my Honda Odyessy. Jeff helped me mostly by text. He had my approval completed super fast, located the color of the car I was looking for and had it sent to Roush for a quick pick up. He went over all the features on the car and had me out the door as a happy customer!!!
He responded in a timely manner to all my questions and was fun to work with. I would highly recomment reaching out to Jeff to work with on the purchase of your next car.
From the moment we walked on to the car lot, Rodney immediately made us feel comfortable and gave us the best service possible. We ended up leaving with a car, and one that fits all of our needs and more. I would recommend him to anyone including family and friends. I give Rodney a 5 out of 5. Excellent!
We had an awesome experience at Roush Honda. Everything went smooth and did not feel high pressure sales at all. The little things they did helped so much to make everything perfect for us. Thanks Jim & Ben!
My car buying process with Cameron was amazing. There is no hidden things or suprises. Everything was upfront. Cameron helped get a good deal, worked the whole Process with me step by step and still checks on me how everything is going woth the car.
My wife and I went into Roush Honda looking for a CRV. Angel Milanov gave excellent and friendly service. Even though we did not end up buying a car from Angel due to Roush not having the right color for a used CRV at the time, we feel very comfortable visiting this dealership and would visit this dealership with our next purchase. Relax environment
Buyer's beware! I called this dealership at 11am and told them i was coming from an hour away and wanted to test drive a specific vehicle...they put me on hold and 5 minutes later got back on and told me that not only was the vehicle available they would have it pulled up front and ready to look at. I show up at noon on the dot and they inform me the vehicle sold earlier that morning and then tryed to immediately show me other vehicles they had. Be very weary of this sales team! They have shady sales tactics. There is a reason why they are working at a budget car lot and not selling new lexus...avoid!
Hello I'm a long time customer of Roush Honda and I normally receive excellent service. However, last week my car was diagnosed to have a problem that costs $550 (bad immobilizer) and if they were sure and the service people manager Zac Stevens said, yes. So I had the part repaired. When I called on 8/9 to determine the status of my car, I was told that my car is still not working and that it would be another $250 to try something else. When I asked Mr. Jason Jordan, if this would fix the problem. He said he did not know. This is not the quality service that I have come to love at Roush Honda. Mr. Jordan seemed to think it was okay for a customer to pay over $800 and their car still might not run properly. I'm asking that car be fixed ASAP, without any further charges. I really want to believe in Honda and Roush Honda again. Thanks!
Spyros was very helpful and I really appreciated that he seemed to be a very good listener and attentive to what I was looking for. I came in knowing exactly the car I was interested in; I approached Spyros not the other way around which I really appreciated; Spyros was quick to assist, and I did not feel any pressure. Was a smooth experien ce and I love my new car. Highly recommend!
Spyros and Mark made my first new car buying experience easy. I felt very in charge of the buying process and the sales staff provided me with all the information I needed to make a smart choice that fits my needs. No pressure and no gimmicks. Refreshingly straightforward.
At Roush Honda, we've been proudly serving the Westerville for decades! It all started in 1965 with Edwin "Dubbs" Roush, when he expanded the family business to include a Honda motorcycle dealership. Shortly after that, the motorcycles were swapped out for cars and Roush Honda was up off the ground. Fast forward to 1991 and the dealership was sold to employees, and in 1997, Roush Honda became 100% employee-owned.
what sets us apart
Nursing Station
2016 Westerville Business of the Year, 2016 Honda President's Award Elite, 2017 DealerRater Honda Dealer of the Year in Ohio, Columbus CEO Top Workplace, 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award,
Roush Honda supports many local organizations such as WARM, Westerville Caring & Sharing, NC4K, Westerville Rotary, Honor Flight, Field of Heroes, Nationwide Children's Hospital as well as the Westerville Chamber.
We believe that treating our customers fairly, offering quality services at reasonable prices has been the cornerstone of our success since 1965. Straight talk and legendary service....just another reason why, the BEST way to say Honda is Roush Honda
