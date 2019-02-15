Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Vallery Ford

Vallery Ford

Vallery Ford
See AllEXTERIORINTERIORNEWSALESSERVICE
This is the main showroom at Vallery Ford. From here, you'll find friendly faces ready to assist you with sales, service, and parts. Come on in!
Visit dealer’s website 
115 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly, OH 45690
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Vallery Ford

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Sales Process

by Leroy on 02/15/2019

Wow. The entire process was smooth and friendly. Love my car. Thanks again, Darlene!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Shopping Experience!

by John on 01/27/2019

Vallery Ford makes it so easy. They are always so friendly and help me every step of the way. I buy all my cars from them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vallery Ford Treated My Family Right

by KennyD1978 on 04/01/2016

I have bought my last 5 cars from Vallery Ford. My salesperson, Keith, did a wonderful job. I wasn't pressured at all and the whole process is always a breeze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
47 cars in stock
7 new40 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
5 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
1 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Bronco Sport
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Vallery Ford (www.valleryford.com) is a full-service Ford dealer located in the heart of South Central Ohio in historic downtown Waverly. We offer new Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, as well as preowned vehicles and award-winning service and parts departments. Vallery Ford has been a household name in automobile sales and service for over 100 years!

You can purchase a vehicle from anyone. But Vallery Ford makes the experience enjoyable! With the friendliest sales people in the business and the most transparent buying process in the industry, other dealers don’t even come close to our level of customer satisfaction! The big-city guys may have hundreds of cars stacked on top of one another, but they also have over-crowded showrooms, pushy sales people, and impersonal service. We pride ourselves in taking care of our customers, anticipating your needs, and exceeding your expectations each and every time! Stop by and learn why our customers come back time after time.

what sets us apart
Top-Rated Dealer for Customer Sales Satisfaction in Ford Motor Company Cincinnati Region
Top-Rated Customer Service Satisfaction in Ford Motor Company Cincinnati Region
Proud Sponsor Waverly Girls Youth League Softball
Proud Sponsor of Waverly High School Performing Arts
Proud Sponsor of Pike High School Performing Arts
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines

What shoppers are searching for