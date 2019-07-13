Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hometown Chevrolet

Hometown Chevrolet

Hometown Chevrolet
Visit dealer’s website 
501 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly, OH 45690
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hometown Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unorganized

by Unhappy_costumer on 07/13/2019

I would give it zero stars if I could. Recently I drove over 2 hours to buy a potential car I had been looking at. After a whole week of staying in touch with the workers at the dealership to make sure the car didn’t sell, I drove up to get it. Long story short, the car wasn’t there. Even worse the workers didn’t know if it had sold or not. They are just completely unorganized.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best place ever!

by Darah on 03/01/2019

I highly recommend buying a vehicle from this place. Michael my salesman was awesome! He helped my family and I get into a safe and very nice suv for a great price! He went above and beyond and didn’t just want to make a sale. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle through them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
145 cars in stock
11 new134 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
4 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
1 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Hometown Chevrolet! At Hometown, it’s our commitment to serve our customers that sets us apart! We help customers from all over Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, including cities like Waverly, Chillicothe, Portsmouth, Piketon, Jackson, Athens, South Shore, Ashland, Huntington, and Charleston. We stand out against the rest, with the service and quality you would expect from the very moment you step onto our lot.

At Hometown Chevy, we are real people, just like you. We want to help you get into your next new or pre-owned vehicle, and we never use pushy sales tactics. We treat you like one of our own family!

what sets us apart
Hometown Chevrolet has a great selection of not only new Chevy cars, trucks, and SUVs but also a full selection of Used as well. We offer competitive financing with with special rates starting at 0 percent!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television

What shoppers are searching for