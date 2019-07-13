Customer Reviews of Hometown Chevrolet
Unorganized
by 07/13/2019on
I would give it zero stars if I could. Recently I drove over 2 hours to buy a potential car I had been looking at. After a whole week of staying in touch with the workers at the dealership to make sure the car didn’t sell, I drove up to get it. Long story short, the car wasn’t there. Even worse the workers didn’t know if it had sold or not. They are just completely unorganized.
Best place ever!
by 03/01/2019on
I highly recommend buying a vehicle from this place. Michael my salesman was awesome! He helped my family and I get into a safe and very nice suv for a great price! He went above and beyond and didn’t just want to make a sale. I will definitely be purchasing my next vehicle through them.
