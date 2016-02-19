5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased our 2015 Edge with Dennis. He asked us what our wants and needs were for our new vehicle. He then found several that matched and had us go out for a test drive in one. He worked with us for what we wanted our monthly payment to be. And when there was an issue with trying to get it to us, he had it brought to our home so that we were not inconvenienced. Overall we had a very good experience and would definitely tell others. Read more