Steve Rogers Ford
Customer Reviews of Steve Rogers Ford
Great experience!
by 02/19/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion. The service at Steve Rogers Ford was excellent. I couldnt ask for a better experience. They made buying a new car easy and painless. Would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional dealership
by 01/06/2016on
I bought a new f350 lariat ultimate fx4 Diesel. Robby Malik has my respect, and business from now on. I love the rig, it's truly my dream truck. Thanks for everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 12/21/2015on
I am in love with my new Ford Explorer. Robby Malik is a fantastic salesman and made the purchasing process a lot of fun. Jason Gorr clearly explained all my options and helped me get the best rate. Steve Rogers was personable and welcoming. Thank you for an amazing buying experience! I'll be back when I win the lottery and can afford more cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Edge
by 12/15/2015on
We purchased our 2015 Edge with Dennis. He asked us what our wants and needs were for our new vehicle. He then found several that matched and had us go out for a test drive in one. He worked with us for what we wanted our monthly payment to be. And when there was an issue with trying to get it to us, he had it brought to our home so that we were not inconvenienced. Overall we had a very good experience and would definitely tell others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes