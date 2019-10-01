sales Rating

My husband/wife and I purchased a Certified Pre-Owned Subaru Forester on August 21st from Subaru of Dayton. Our salesman, Jason was good and we were very satisfied with our purchase. After such a positive start, we never expected the disrespectful and indifferent treatment we experienced upon a return visit less than a week after our purchase. We found a well-worn, rusty nail deeply imbedded in the tread of one of our tires, and we decided to go to the dealership to see what could be done to get the car back to safe driving condition. We never asked for a new tire or even a free fix. We would have been happy if they would have offered to patch the tire for a small price. Instead they were accusatory toward us, even literally pointing a finger and saying, I think you did it. When we asked when the car was last inspected, they admitted it had been 72 days since they had last looked it over. After being told there was nothing they were willing to do to even investigate our issue, we decided we would wait to speak to Operations Director, Scott D. Mr. D. was very disrespectful, stating that the circumstances around picking up the nail didnt really matter, because they were absolutely not going to do anything for us. He directly stated, I have better things to be doing today than to be talking about a tire with you guys. After this display of rude and disrespectful behavior by their Operations Director, we will definitely not be returning to Subaru of Dayton, and we will be making sure all of our friends and family know not to do business here. Weve found that there are other Subaru dealers in the area who dont completely disregard the need for good customer service. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALERSHIP WITH YOUR BUSINESS. Read more