995 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Washington Township, OH 45459
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Subaru of Dayton

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by Donna Pen on 01/10/2019

I VISITED Dayton Subaru and was surprised by the no pressure sales team. I was also delighted with the ease of leasing a car. I liked the fact that everything was "up front" no games just honest pricing and care for the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Richard on 01/25/2019

Great and timely work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru of Dayton was there when I needed them.

by Tulliojr on 11/08/2018

Broke down while traveling due to overuse abuse of electrical system in car. We were stranded late at night on a busy Interstate Highway. Subaru Roadside assistant was wonderful and the next morning Subaru of Dayton had us on the road again within an hour with our Outback again running like a champ. Thank you Subaru of Dayton.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Subaru of Dayton (OH) - best of the best

by Dayton Angel on 10/29/2018

When I needed to replace my death-trap car in a hurry, this dealership (and especially my sales consultant) went far above and beyond the norm to get me a vehicle that was in my price range, with the features I wanted/needed, and in a very timely manner. I had previously purchased three Saturn cars from this same dealership; the care and concern shown for customers has not diminished over time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Gary61A on 10/28/2018

I have been in for service a couple of times recently for my Subaru Legacy. Once for a tire rotation/ alignment and the other to replace my car battery. The Service Advisor Dean Erbes was outstanding as he always is when I bring in the car for service. The price was reasonable and the mechanic did great work. Everybody at the dealership from the receptionist to the person that sold me my car (Micah) are very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Interior Detail

by Flood1913 on 07/13/2018

My 8 y.o. vomitted in the backseat of our 2017 Outback while we were driving down the highway. At the next rest-stop, I did as much gross decontamination as possible, but as you can imagine it was NOT good enough. Several days later, I took it to Subaru of Dayton for a detailing of the Interior. As usual, Dean and all of the Service Guys/Gals took care of me. I LOVE taking my Outbacks there for service; it's affordable, friendly, timely, complete, and FREE COFFEE ! Car is better than new on the inside, and no more vomit smell. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on my 2016 Imprezza Sport

by Happy owner on 07/12/2018

I had a great experience with the service center at Subaru of Dayton. They went above and beyond regarding a recent issue. I was experiencing problems with my ignition/key not being able to be removed when I shut off the engine. It was a sporadic problem in which I typically had to restart the car, put it back in gear and then move the car put it in park and then turn off the ignition. The problem was identified and serviced without charge as Subaru of Dayton would take the issue back to the manufacturer. The clearly understood the issue and quickly had it resolved, all within one of my routine service opportunities. I appreciated their knowledge and the effort they went through to take care of this for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru of Dayton - Periodic routine service

by No idea on 07/02/2018

An extremely pleasant experience! A person can wait for their vehicle in several places around the dealership which provides a person with privacy for phone calls, etc. Coffee is great! And there's always snacks to make the time go faster! I've not had a bad experience at this dealership unlike some other brand vehicles! Keep up the great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase a Crosstrek

by Afretiredmsg on 06/28/2018

Absolutely wonderful service. Worked with Shawn Sweeney the salesman. Was able to put us in a Subaru Crosstrek. Will definitely be going back when my fiance is ready to get her Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Subaru Forester

by Propaneman on 11/03/2017

Purchased a new Forester from Subaru of Dayton in 2016 and loved the car so much we passed it on to our daughter and son in law and purchased a new 2018 Forester for ourselves. Everyone at Subaru of Dayton has gone out of their way to make the buying experience a pleasant one with each purchase. It's not just the sales people who have been great to deal with , but the whole team! From Sales to Parts to Service you couldn't ask for a more professional group of individuals to deal with. As long as we are treated in this manner there will never be a reason not to replace each Subaru with another from Subaru of Dayton!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

dead battery

by BryLey9629 on 12/31/2016

forester battery died after sitting and listening to radio on ass. car not started , i was told by a very nice and informed young ladie that subaru only put a 300 cold cranking amp battery in this vehicle , from my own personal experiance that is not enough for todays vehicles with all their electronics , so basicly if i have to wait for someone do so in silience . service was very good , battery tested good so did not have to replace , car still under warrenty .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

They used to be better

by A1234567 on 12/02/2016

I've been going to the shop for a year. I think they used to be better. Recently, I went to the shop to have car parts replaced. They installed the wrong parts into my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru of Dayton Service Department does a great job!

by JKC3355 on 12/01/2016

My appointment was scheduled easily online; I received prompt attention when I got there and the work was done well; it was so fast that I had barely started to do the work I had brought with me to keep me occupied while I waited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru of Dayton service

by Freedom52 on 10/20/2016

my engine repair and battery light came on. brought car in couldn't find anything wrong. picked up car light still came on. took it back, couldn't find anything wrong. picked up car drove for a few days car died wouldn't start. towed to Subaru of Dayton. Alternator is the problem. service had to order one. On back order for a month. Needed my car so I found one at Auto Zone took it to them for installation. Subaru did not keep me informed on a regular basis of problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Subaru of Dayton Customer Service

by gamsyiyi on 10/17/2016

Customer service very friendly and professional. They take extra steps to satisfy customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Subaru of Dayton - Good Experience in Purchase of 2014 Subaru Forester

by twarnold on 10/10/2016

Recently bought a used Subaru Forester from Subaru of Dayton. Was overall very pleased with the experience. Sales, service and finance staff were all highly professional and attentive to our needs and questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy Hyundai Sonata Purchase

by Busymom08 on 10/06/2016

Very pleasant buying experience with Subaru of Dayton. The salesmen were very friendly and answered all my questions. I contacted them online about the used Sonata and called them after I missed their call to me. I set a time to view it. It was out on loan, but they had it returned for my being able to check it out. And also detailed it so it was very clean. I'm a couple of hours away from them, but they worked late after hours to complete my purchase so I wouldn't have to make another long trip. I've had my car now for a couple of weeks and love it so far. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a pleasant buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honest and Courteous

by 2010Outback on 10/06/2016

I regularly have my 2010 Outback serviced here and love the service team. They are very honest and courteous. Be sure to enroll in their rewards program. It really pays off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Subaru Legacy 2016

by Tzarman on 08/30/2016

I had been shopping for a new car for the last couple weeks and had found the one I wanted in stock at Subaru of Dayton. I was just browsing around look for the car on the lot when Micah came up and asked me if he could help me. I proceeded to ask him about the Subaru Legacy Limited 3.6br that I was interested in and he took me into the showroom where the car was located. While I wad looking at the car he suggested that I take a test drive of one just like it on the lot only in a different color. I fell in love with the car instantly because it handled and rides so smoothly and it was loaded with all kinds of gadgets. This is the 3rd brand new car I have purchased and I will have to say Micah by far gave me the best car buying experience I have ever had and I can't say enough about the car it is just amazing. Thanks again Micah

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Disappointed in Dayton

by BanksGoodspeed on 09/17/2013

My husband/wife and I purchased a Certified Pre-Owned Subaru Forester on August 21st from Subaru of Dayton. Our salesman, Jason was good and we were very satisfied with our purchase. After such a positive start, we never expected the disrespectful and indifferent treatment we experienced upon a return visit less than a week after our purchase. We found a well-worn, rusty nail deeply imbedded in the tread of one of our tires, and we decided to go to the dealership to see what could be done to get the car back to safe driving condition. We never asked for a new tire or even a free fix. We would have been happy if they would have offered to patch the tire for a small price. Instead they were accusatory toward us, even literally pointing a finger and saying, I think you did it. When we asked when the car was last inspected, they admitted it had been 72 days since they had last looked it over. After being told there was nothing they were willing to do to even investigate our issue, we decided we would wait to speak to Operations Director, Scott D. Mr. D. was very disrespectful, stating that the circumstances around picking up the nail didnt really matter, because they were absolutely not going to do anything for us. He directly stated, I have better things to be doing today than to be talking about a tire with you guys. After this display of rude and disrespectful behavior by their Operations Director, we will definitely not be returning to Subaru of Dayton, and we will be making sure all of our friends and family know not to do business here. Weve found that there are other Subaru dealers in the area who dont completely disregard the need for good customer service. DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALERSHIP WITH YOUR BUSINESS.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
41 cars in stock
0 new35 used6 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Love makes a Subaru a Subaru! We love our customers, because they are our family. Since we are family, please stop by! Please bring your pets, we would love to meet them and spoil them! We truly care!

what sets us apart
We donate a new vehicle to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for them to raffle off! We donate to The Humane Society every year. This year it was $22,175! We sponsor The Furry Scurry, Stem School, and Kettering Medical Center's Cancer Center.
We offer the Rev Rewards program which warranties your engine for life! We have the best prices on oil changes in town! $39.99 for a full synthetic oil change! Our customers are not just customers, they are our family!
We have earned the 2018 Subaru Customer Commitment Award! Subaru has 10 years of consecutive sales records broken! 2019 award for highest residual value!
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

