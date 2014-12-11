Skip to main content
Diane Sauer Chevrolet

700 Niles Rd SE, Warren, OH 44483
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive Experience

by Marilyn918 on 11/12/2014

Chris Whetzel is the reason why I wanted to buy a new car. He is excellent and knows his job. I have bought cars before at Diane Sauer's. I had a very good experience. Chris never disappoints me. He is very personable too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Diane Sauer

by Pj2aston on 11/01/2014

Excellent...i felt no pressure from Gary Rumble. A great salesman. I was very pleased. This was My second new vechile i bought, and like i said Gary is a great salesman. I am going to recommend U guys. Looking foward to doing business in the future...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience

by DawnAlbright on 09/17/2014

The salesmen are wonderful. Chris W and John M are very helpful and very pleasant to deal with. They are the reason that I keep going back to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service Department

by Pemplice on 04/30/2013

Diane Sauer Chevrolet has an excellent Service Department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
