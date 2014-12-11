Diane Sauer Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Diane Sauer Chevrolet
Positive Experience
by 11/12/2014on
Chris Whetzel is the reason why I wanted to buy a new car. He is excellent and knows his job. I have bought cars before at Diane Sauer's. I had a very good experience. Chris never disappoints me. He is very personable too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Diane Sauer
by 11/01/2014on
Excellent...i felt no pressure from Gary Rumble. A great salesman. I was very pleased. This was My second new vechile i bought, and like i said Gary is a great salesman. I am going to recommend U guys. Looking foward to doing business in the future...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience
by 09/17/2014on
The salesmen are wonderful. Chris W and John M are very helpful and very pleasant to deal with. They are the reason that I keep going back to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Department
by 04/30/2013on
Diane Sauer Chevrolet has an excellent Service Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes