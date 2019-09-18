sales Rating

We purchased a used SUV sight unseen from Statewide Ford. Randy was exceptional and sent us pictures, and contacted my credit union to make sure they received all the required paperwork. We went on vacation during the purchase and they arranged with our hotel to have the necessary paperwork overnighted to us and picked back up. They arranged shipping (and didn't tack on any surcharge). They were a pleasure to deal with. We have our 2013 SUV and it is exactly as described and we couldn't be happier. They respond quickly to emails and he even returned my text when the dealership was closed! We wouldn't hesitate to purchase a another car from them. Outstanding customer service! Read more