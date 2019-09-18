Statewide Ford Lincoln

1108 W Main St, Van Wert, OH 45891
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Statewide Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by pthltz1 on 09/18/2019

Friendly and very accommodating. No high pressure, just helpful in every way. Had small problem with the a car and they took care of promptly and with no hassle. Extremely happy with our experiance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome customer service

by ThomasKlein on 04/01/2019

I had been searching the east coast for a pre owned Honda Ridgeline. Van Wert had one traded in and they did everything in their power to help me make sure it was the right truck for me. That included emailing and texting me pictures and video of the vehicle. That professionalism and friendliness extended to accepting a down payment and finally delivery at their location!! Thank you for your service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Continued business

by DaveFro on 02/12/2019

Detailed personal service was greatly appreciated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by MKLBAGKVN on 12/13/2018

Quick and easy sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Owner

by JDK1998 on 01/10/2017

Dealing with Randy was very enjoyable and informative. He went through the car, interdused us to the staff and showed us around the dealership. I found that once there the car was just as described over the phone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience with car purchase

by gene3170 on 12/20/2016

A very courteous, helpful, and professional dealership with a no pressure atmosphere. My thanks to the staff of Statewide Ford, and especially Logan Ruppert for the assistance in the purchase of my vehicle. I would absolutely visit again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase vehicle online

by NYfloridagal on 09/06/2016

We purchased a used SUV sight unseen from Statewide Ford. Randy was exceptional and sent us pictures, and contacted my credit union to make sure they received all the required paperwork. We went on vacation during the purchase and they arranged with our hotel to have the necessary paperwork overnighted to us and picked back up. They arranged shipping (and didn't tack on any surcharge). They were a pleasure to deal with. We have our 2013 SUV and it is exactly as described and we couldn't be happier. They respond quickly to emails and he even returned my text when the dealership was closed! We wouldn't hesitate to purchase a another car from them. Outstanding customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

In and out, with few problems.

by Alexhem on 08/03/2016

I recently purchased a brand new 2016 F-150 from Statewide Ford in Van Wert. My experience was great, there was no problems communicating with the Car salesmanship they answered my questions as quickly and accurately as they could and got me the best deal they could. I highly recommend this Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great people, hassle free experience

by Calib098 on 05/10/2016

All were very welcoming and not to pushy! Randy Custer heard what we desired and found the perfect for my wife and I. Thanks Staewide!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great purchase

by Stitch150 on 04/29/2016

Very friendly sales personnel, excellent communications, worked hard to find what we were looking for. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Erichz06 on 04/02/2016

I purchased a used car for my daughter. Worked with Jackson who did a great job! No high pressure. Answered our question or got us an answer. Gave us a straight price. No games, nice people, I'll be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My 2013 F150

by bob3388 on 01/27/2016

Jill Wood & Randy Custer both went that extra mile to make sure I was Pleased. Jill was on top of the internet customer service she replied to every email and question promptly with a friendly polite attitude which helped me to make the decision to drive from Sidney to Van Wert to purchase my Truck. Randy was friendly and very professional I did not feel pressured and he made the whole experience go smoothly. Thank you both for all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

F150 Purchase (2013)

by LyleJayne7 on 04/03/2015

Professional and Friendly Team, Treated with Respect, Great Price, Feel I can trust them. Honor in a Handshake

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service!

by NewJeepDriver on 02/09/2015

Statewide Ford gave excellent customer service. I contacted them a few months ago describing what I was looking for. The very day they got the car in that fit my description, they contacted me. It was a stress-free process of trading in my old car and purchasing my new car. Fun environment and great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
