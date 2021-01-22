Skip to main content
Smedley's Chevrolet

850 W National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smedley's Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Nanamaurine on 01/22/2021

Very friendly and efficient sercice area and inside Smedleys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Lenny115078 on 07/22/2019

Smedleys was a great experience. Dennis our salesperson was very helpful !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Dennis!

by Thompson on 05/23/2019

My wife and I are very pleased with Smedley's as well as our salesman Dennis Bingham. They made the experience better than I ever expected. truly went above and beyond and have earned themselves a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Dmax64 on 11/02/2014

Gerry Lee was my salesman and he was a pleasure to work with! He listened to what I wanted and found a vehicle that met most of those needs. He made me feel comfortable during the whole buying process. I would definitely return to this dealership because of him alone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Place for Service

by cbirc00 on 05/14/2008

Until I found this dealership, I never knew how good a service department can be.I particularly like their quick oil/lube service, cheaper than the speed change places without the dirty filter routine. Service writers go out of their way to explain and satisfy. Everyone, I've come in contact with has been friendly and efficient. I strongly recommend Smedley's Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
