Our first visit was to your used car lot to look at a truck. Your sales rep Ron Burton was less that accommodating. We went in looking at a 2015 Ford F150 and told Ron that we seen one at another lot for a little less and his words to us were, You better go there and buy that one cause it sounds like a good deal. I was not very happy at all with that he didn't even bother to try and see if he could earn my business. We left thinking we were not ever buying anything from your Dealership. I really liked the truck that we seen and was pretty upset with my experience. I received an email from Jeanine Bussard on another truck that I had inquired online about so I thought, well lets give this a try. I called her and explained to her how we were treated and she was more than apologetic and addressed my issues. As I told her, I called back because I did not want anyone to be treated like that again and maybe he was just having a bad day but I felt it needed addressed. My cousin had bought a new truck from you sales rep Justin Jacobs and I explained to Jeanine I was told to ask for him but didn't because we were in used cars. She let me know she would contact Justin and he would be in contact with me. Within 10 minutes of my conversation with her Justin was calling one line and she was calling my other. From that point on all I can say is we received the red carpet treatment. Justin went above and beyond what I would have expected and sold me a new truck. He worked very hard to change my outlook about your dealership and you have probably made a customer for life. He gave me option with financing and let me choose what was best for us, he made sure I got top dollar for my trade, stayed late to deliver the vehicle etc. I could not have asked for more. Being a Chevy driver for years he definitely made me a believer in what Ford has to offer. Thank you Justin for your hard work. Read more