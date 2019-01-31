Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln
2018 ford explorer
by 01/31/2019on
Colt Walden went above and beyond the call of duty to help me get my new car. He was great to work with
Purchase of a pre-owned 2016 F-150
by 12/24/2018on
The delivery of the F-150 was excellent. Clean inside and out. Full tank of gas! Mr. Jacobs did an exceptional job of demonstrating all the features and functions that are on the truck! Al around...very satisfied!
Excellent Customer Service
by 11/20/2018on
I bought my 2010 Ford Fusion from Beau Townsend Ford. Loved the car. I traded it in 2013 for a 2014 Ford Escape. Loved it. I just bought a 2016 Lincoln MKZ. Absolutely, positively love driving this car! I really like the customer service at Beau Townsend. Very nice people. My salesman was Johnny Gibson. He and the staff are very nice and friendly to me. I need them to start being mean to me so that I will stop buying cars!!!LOL!! I will always be a loyal Beau Townsend customer and recommend them to my family, friends, co-workers(and strangers who admire my MKZ).
Lincoln Continental 2018
by 07/09/2018on
I love my new Continental! I will most certainly recommend Beau Townsend and my salesman, Mike Myers. Mike was very courteous and knowledgeable as I worked with him. He worked hard to locate the vehicle that I wanted. When I took delivery of the car, Mike spent a lot of time explaining all of the "bells and whistles" on my car and how out use them.
After hours, service still excellent
by 04/02/2016on
Conner and Kevin stayed after hours to help us into our new vehicle. Both were very personable and friendly. We had our three children with us, and Connor took time to speak to them and even helped entertain them while we signed our paperwork. This was very valuable to us. Thank you
Great experience
by 03/28/2016on
My salesman had called me before my visit as my lease was ending. I told him what I was interested in and made an appointment to come in. When I showed up, he remembered our discussion and already had picked some out. I ended up with exactly what I wanted for what I could pay.
Outstanding Experience!
by 03/20/2016on
Johnny Gibson is easily one of the best sales professionals you have at Beau Townsend and probably across all Ford dealerships. He made the process of trading up to a new vehicle seamless. In and out in less than an hour is next to unheard of for a new vehicle. And his follow up post-purchase was outstanding when I had questions. I can not say the same for any other dealership I've dealt with in the past. Thank you!
New car buying experience
by 03/03/2016on
Prompt and friendly way in which we were greeted. Johnny was very friendly and extremely helpful. He and the General Manager "bent over backwards" to help us trade in our old car and purchase a new one. It was the easiest and smoothest transaction I have ever had purchasing a new car. I have dealt with many auto dealerships in the past and am sorry I didn't come to Beau Townsend first It is the best I have ever encountered. Looking forward to many more friendly visits. Many thanks, Beverly and Doug Thompson.
My buying experience at Beau Townsend Ford
by 03/02/2016on
Our first visit was to your used car lot to look at a truck. Your sales rep Ron Burton was less that accommodating. We went in looking at a 2015 Ford F150 and told Ron that we seen one at another lot for a little less and his words to us were, You better go there and buy that one cause it sounds like a good deal. I was not very happy at all with that he didn't even bother to try and see if he could earn my business. We left thinking we were not ever buying anything from your Dealership. I really liked the truck that we seen and was pretty upset with my experience. I received an email from Jeanine Bussard on another truck that I had inquired online about so I thought, well lets give this a try. I called her and explained to her how we were treated and she was more than apologetic and addressed my issues. As I told her, I called back because I did not want anyone to be treated like that again and maybe he was just having a bad day but I felt it needed addressed. My cousin had bought a new truck from you sales rep Justin Jacobs and I explained to Jeanine I was told to ask for him but didn't because we were in used cars. She let me know she would contact Justin and he would be in contact with me. Within 10 minutes of my conversation with her Justin was calling one line and she was calling my other. From that point on all I can say is we received the red carpet treatment. Justin went above and beyond what I would have expected and sold me a new truck. He worked very hard to change my outlook about your dealership and you have probably made a customer for life. He gave me option with financing and let me choose what was best for us, he made sure I got top dollar for my trade, stayed late to deliver the vehicle etc. I could not have asked for more. Being a Chevy driver for years he definitely made me a believer in what Ford has to offer. Thank you Justin for your hard work.
Lincoln and Dave (Salesperson) - Perfect Pairing.
by 02/16/2016on
I was treated with respect and no pressure. Dave Towner was outstanding. He was an Advisor not a Salesperson. Next to the purchase of a home, autos are the next large expenditure and personal I run from a 'sales push' in either case. Dave earned my trust, listened, was transparent, optimistic as we worked thru the few bumps/challenges, and followed-up appropriately with me. I ask questions to truly understand the purchase beyond the surface level of beautiful vehicle and fits into my budget. Dave handled all of them with humor and grace. My family and I have owned many, many Ford/Lincoln's. My first car was a 64 1/2 Mustang. Before I purchase/lease an auto I research and test drive just about every brand. The quality of the Ford/Lincoln vehicles has always stood out without question. Being a taxpayer and in the Financial world with my career I also appreciate that Ford did not take TARP funds/Gov bailout. In addition, and this is essential for me, I am respected as an intelligent and informed consumer by the company. I have walked out of meetings with other dealers due to any lessor treatment. While I determined I wanted a Lincoln it was Dave that sealed the transaction. I did in fact walk out of another Lincoln dealer due to the dismissive attitude of the salesperson. Dave is a shining example of the quality and ethics that are the foundation of the Ford/Lincoln Company. I trust you see him as a valuable asset to your organization.
Beau Townsend
by 01/02/2016on
Mike Meyers made my car purchase painless. He was helpful and understood this was a big purchase for me. He was extremely patient. The finance person was great not pushy but explained things in a way I understood. Kevin was his first name.
Great selection / excellent experience
by 01/26/2014on
Had been shopping for new truck for a month. Came across Beau Townsend web site; they are approximately 45 minutes from my house. After trying unsuccessfully to get new truck pricing after Ford rebates, I found the web site did an excellent job of giving all of this information in real time. The sales rep, George, was helpful in keeping the process painless. Because of the web site, I was able to show up with 5 trucks I wanted to see. George showed me one used truck in addition to 4 of the 5 I asked to see. A couple hours after arriving on the lot, I was pulling out with my new truck. Easy transaction. All aspects of the deal were easy. George was never a high pressure salesman. When we got home, my wife said, she'll definitely go back when we are ready to replace her car.
My purchasing experience
by 01/17/2014on
Josh was very attentive and patient as I worked through the car options I was deciding upon. We came to a fair number quick. Chris was also easy to work with valued my time and did not drag out the punishing forms too long. Described services I may be interested in and was not awkwardly pushy. Good experience. Glad to live in Vandalia and buy in Vandalia.
Absolutely great people to do business with.
by 01/15/2014on
I've bought GM and Ford, both new and used and don't know anyone that comes close to the excellent experience I've had with Beau Townsend Ford. All the people at Beau Townsend treat you with respect, as if your purchase really makes a difference! More often than not if you find a dealer that has the sales side of the business in order then the service is less than it could be or service is great and sales is lacking, not so at Beau Townsend. They have the whole package put together very well. Justin J. and Kevin B. did an outstanding job for me. When I walk into Beau Townsend Ford I feel like I am at home, very welcome and you're treated like family.. The service department is outstanding in the way they treat you as well, just like an old friend. With speedy acknowledgement of your arrival and displaying respect and concern for your problem or whatever reason you may have for the visit. That's why since March 2013, Mom and Dad, myself, my Daughter and my Son have purchased FIVE new Ford's from Beau Townsend Ford! Thanks for the greatest experience in purchasing a vehicle that I've ever had. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best, I would rate this dealer at an 11+! THANKS!
Simply Wonderful!
by 01/07/2014on
Great experience- would go back again! The Focus Electric is a quietly revolutionary car that's mainstream enough for most of us (if the range fits). Thanks again!
Great experience
by 10/15/2013on
This sales rep went above and beyond to find us the truck we wanted. When we met with him in person we decided to order one and he was fine with that. He was AWESOME!
Purchase review
by 09/30/2013on
For the past 25 years, we have purchased all of our corporate and personal vehicles from Beau Townsend Ford / Nissan, new and used. Each experience has reinforced our belief we are dealing with true professionals.
Purchase of a 2014 Mustang GT
by 09/16/2013on
Sales Rep John P. was very professional and very cordial. He made the deal making process very enjoyable and the time spent in the delivery of the vehicle was much appreciated.
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 09/11/2013on
Wonderful Experience. Very knowledgeable staff. Salesman very well versed in model selection, financing, and Ford Support. The number of vehicles and the friendliness and knowledge of our salesman, Jeff J., greatly enhanced our selection to purchase a vehicle at Beau Townsend Ford. We will highly recommend this salesman and dealership to our family and friends! Thanks! Denny & Jan Hindson
Buying a 2010 Ford Explorer
by 09/06/2013on
I began dealing with Beau Townsend Ford in 2004 and what has kept me there as a loyal customer is the Service Department. Sales is a somewhat emotionally involved process but service is the anchor that keeps you. I went in and Mark T. greeted me as soon as I parked and he asked what I was interested in. After I explained my needs he took me right to the vehicle I was looking for and all of the items I wanted in a replacement vehicle were in the 2010 Explorer I bought. The Finance specialist got me the best interest on the loan that I have ever seen. I am confident that my new Explorer will continue to run well with the Service Department maintaining it for me. Thank you all for another great buying experience.
Great Place to purchase a car
by 09/05/2013on
In the last 2 weeks I have been to many dealerships and dealt with several salespeople. Without a doubt this was the the most friendly and most helpful salesperson I have dealt with.My son had purchased a new ford truck at your dealership and told me Beau Townsend was the place go. Thank you for your help and I'm sure I will enjoy my car. Sally
