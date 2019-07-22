Smedley's Chevrolet

850 W National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Smedley's Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Lenny115078 on 07/22/2019

Smedleys was a great experience. Dennis our salesperson was very helpful !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Ask for Dennis!

by Thompson on 05/23/2019

My wife and I are very pleased with Smedley's as well as our salesman Dennis Bingham. They made the experience better than I ever expected. truly went above and beyond and have earned themselves a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Dmax64 on 11/02/2014

Gerry Lee was my salesman and he was a pleasure to work with! He listened to what I wanted and found a vehicle that met most of those needs. He made me feel comfortable during the whole buying process. I would definitely return to this dealership because of him alone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Place for Service

by cbirc00 on 05/14/2008

Until I found this dealership, I never knew how good a service department can be.I particularly like their quick oil/lube service, cheaper than the speed change places without the dirty filter routine. Service writers go out of their way to explain and satisfy. Everyone, I've come in contact with has been friendly and efficient. I strongly recommend Smedley's Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
