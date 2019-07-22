Great Experience
by 07/22/2019on
Smedleys was a great experience. Dennis our salesperson was very helpful !
Great Experience
by 07/22/2019on
Smedleys was a great experience. Dennis our salesperson was very helpful !
Ask for Dennis!
by 05/23/2019on
My wife and I are very pleased with Smedley's as well as our salesman Dennis Bingham. They made the experience better than I ever expected. truly went above and beyond and have earned themselves a customer for life.
Great experience!
by 11/02/2014on
Gerry Lee was my salesman and he was a pleasure to work with! He listened to what I wanted and found a vehicle that met most of those needs. He made me feel comfortable during the whole buying process. I would definitely return to this dealership because of him alone!
Great Place for Service
by 05/14/2008on
Until I found this dealership, I never knew how good a service department can be.I particularly like their quick oil/lube service, cheaper than the speed change places without the dirty filter routine. Service writers go out of their way to explain and satisfy. Everyone, I've come in contact with has been friendly and efficient. I strongly recommend Smedley's Chevrolet.