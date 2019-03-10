Excellent service as usual
by 10/03/2019on
I made a last minute appointment, got right in, and had excellent service. Everyone was very friendly and answered my questions. Definitely would recommend airport Toyota.
Excellent Price, Excellent Sales Experience
by 05/21/2017on
I wanted a new SUV and after research decided on the 2017 Highlander Limited Platinum with a total MSRP of $49,615. Since I'm a COSTCO member I decided to use the Auto Buying Service and was referred to 3 dealers in the area. This car would have to ordered and the pricing I got from the COSTCO dealers ranged from a discount of $3200-$4200 off MSRP and several thousand dollars down to order the car. Continued shopping and called Joseph Airport Toyota, who does not participate in the COSTCO program. Told them exactly what I wanted and they gave me a price that was $500 lower that the COSTCO quotes, shook hands and 4 weeks later the car was delivered as ordered. Went to pick it up and everything was perfect 45 minutes later I departed the dealership with my new Highlander. Could not have been a better buying experience. Total time spent in the dealership from ordering to pickup was about one hour fifteen minutes.
LIVID
by 05/31/2015on
First of all, they DO NOT deserve any stars. I am a widowed older woman looking at a used 2014 4runner that I really liked. The dealer went inside to give me a price while I stayed in the car to look at all the features. I happened to find the information on it from when the original man bought the vehicle. The original price on the vehicle was $32,000 and some change plus the $800 shipping (that I obviously shouldn't have to pay again) and that price was for the car BRAND NEW! The dealer came back outside and told me that he would sell me this vehicle for $36,800! MORE than what it was worth brand new with 6800 miles on it! I said absolutely NOT that is MORE than when you originally sold it brand new! I showed him the original sticker and he went back inside only to come out later telling me they could only go to $32,800. I have never been so appalled and livid about someone treating me as if I am stupid assuming because I am a older woman. I will never go to this dealership again!
Timely follow through
by 01/03/2014on
The internet sales rep was responsive and informative. Onsite follow-up to purchase the car went smoothly and timely. I was pleased not to be pressured for additional options. Online quote was the price paid.
Excellent dealership!
by 02/13/2013on
me and my wife wendy went and looked at the toyota prius 2012 our sales guy was very good,his name was eddy,i would recommend him to anyone who wanted to buy a car from them.because of him we now own a 2012 toyota prius ,thanks again for your help on this vehicle eddy,darrin and wendy faul /soto
Purchasing a Mini Van
by 02/04/2013on
When I went in to buy my van I made it clear that I did not want to play games but was there with a check ready to make a purchase; the sales person asked if I had a trade-in which I did. I knew that my trade-in would bring $7,500-$8,500. I asked the salesman to work me up a deal with his best price on the Mini Van and than a separate price on my trade-in. The salesman went back in to speak with his manager and came back with one price. He would not break the deals up between price of the new van and price of my trade-in. I finally pushed and pushed and he came back where they were giving me just a few dollars off on the new car and $2,500 for my trade-in. I went to the next dealership and made a fair deal.
Excellent dealership!
by 05/14/2011on
I purchased a RAV4 and a Thundra pickup from this dealership. Mr. Gates, internet sales, gave me great customer service. The owner, Mr. Hann, cares about his customers. I recommend this dealership! They treat people the right way.
They treat you with respect!
by 04/14/2011on
Mike Morand was our sales rep and he was very good. Didn't feel pressured to buy but rather informed about the vehicle and all the options I had. My husband and I discussed how much we wanted to spend on the SUV and that's what we got it for. Yes, I would highly recommend Mike and Airport Toyota for all your vehicle needs. No hassles and true to their word. Thank you!
No hassle and a fair price
by 04/13/2011on
To shop for my new 2011 Tundra I sent out emails to a handful of local dealerships. Airport Toyota was the only one to reply in a timely manner. Some took days or even weeks to reply, sorry but I had already bought the truck by then. I had done my research and their price was very reasonable, only one other dealership beat their price. The other dealer was farther way and Airport Toyota matched the lower price without fuss. They also offered me a fair price for my trade. They had some trouble initially trading for the exact truck I wanted but were able to secure the same thing from a different dealer. Communication throughout the process was excellent. I would not hesitate to buy from them again.
Shady
by 02/15/2009on
I visited this dealership to look at and test drive a Scion XB not ready to purchase for about a month. I explained all this to the salesman and he seemed fine with this. He took my information insuring me it was just for his records and he would keep it private. I specifically asked him if my credit would be pulled and he said no, I also specifically asked that it not be pulled yet because I didn't want a lot of unnecessary inquiries. I use a credit monitoring website and saw that it had been pulled and my score had dropped 6 points this was the only change other then total outstanding debt going down. I called and spoke with the sales manager who was apologetic and insured me I would be called back and it would be taken care of within a business day. I did not hear from them at all within the next business day. I called back again on the next business day and asked for the sales manager again as soon as I started to explain he transferred me to the sales man who had helped me who admitted I had specifically asked him not to pull my credit. He said he would look into it and call me back I left him with my fiancees phone number because I was at work, he called him back about 30 minutes later and started talking to him about a body kit he has asked about in the e-mail, he then had to explain our problem for the 4th time again he said he would look into it and call back we had not back from him by the end of the week. I called again today and spoke with the sales manager and explained for a 5th time. He pretty much told me he had a signed credit application and that this would not drop my score 6 points. I explained I work in lending in the financial industry and I know what it can do to my score. He said he will look into it and talk to the sales manager that was on duty that afternoon. I tried to leave my fiancees phone number and he refused to speak to him about this. My next call to them will be from my lawyer. I'm sick of dealing with these [violative content deleted] and recommend you don't even waste your time.
Terrible Service
by 02/08/2008on
I bought my 2004 Tundra from Joseph Airport Toyota because they were the only dealer that had the truck that I wanted. I serviced the truck there for the first year but was continually frustated with how long I had to wait for a simple oil change. I didn't seem to matter what day, nor what time of day, they were always slow. In addition, the [violative content deleted] sales people hovered around like [violative content deleted] in their crappy, dirty, tiny waiting room, trying to strick up conversations about whether I needed a new car. The final straw was when they took over an hour to change my oil when only a few other cars were in the service department. I asked for a simple $40 credit for a free oil change and they refused. I elevated the conversation to the service manager, who was a complete arrogant young [violative content deleted] , who basically told me to leave, in not so many words. I went into the Sales area and complained to the sales manager and left. The next day I received a call from the service manager who left a message on my answering machine with an obviously insincere apology offering to give me that free oil change. Needless to say, I never went back. I switched to Voss Toyota in Beavercreek and couldn't be happier with their service.
