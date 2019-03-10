sales Rating

I visited this dealership to look at and test drive a Scion XB not ready to purchase for about a month. I explained all this to the salesman and he seemed fine with this. He took my information insuring me it was just for his records and he would keep it private. I specifically asked him if my credit would be pulled and he said no, I also specifically asked that it not be pulled yet because I didn't want a lot of unnecessary inquiries. I use a credit monitoring website and saw that it had been pulled and my score had dropped 6 points this was the only change other then total outstanding debt going down. I called and spoke with the sales manager who was apologetic and insured me I would be called back and it would be taken care of within a business day. I did not hear from them at all within the next business day. I called back again on the next business day and asked for the sales manager again as soon as I started to explain he transferred me to the sales man who had helped me who admitted I had specifically asked him not to pull my credit. He said he would look into it and call me back I left him with my fiancees phone number because I was at work, he called him back about 30 minutes later and started talking to him about a body kit he has asked about in the e-mail, he then had to explain our problem for the 4th time again he said he would look into it and call back we had not back from him by the end of the week. I called again today and spoke with the sales manager and explained for a 5th time. He pretty much told me he had a signed credit application and that this would not drop my score 6 points. I explained I work in lending in the financial industry and I know what it can do to my score. He said he will look into it and talk to the sales manager that was on duty that afternoon. I tried to leave my fiancees phone number and he refused to speak to him about this. My next call to them will be from my lawyer. I'm sick of dealing with these [violative content deleted] and recommend you don't even waste your time. Read more