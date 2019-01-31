service Rating

My only concern was that I made an appointment weeks in advance to have my vehicle repair work to start in the morning so that I would have my vehicle at the end of the day. I called the service dept. late in the day for an update and was told that it was not done. I had to call in the morning to find out that it was not even started the day before, would not be ready until the next day. It was not touched the first day, had yet to be touched the second day and would not be ready until the third day. I was not happy with this and told them to finish it by the end of the second day. It was finished and I picked it up at the end of the second day. If you cannot complete my service/repair by the end of the first day, then please say so and do not let it sit in the lot for over a day without touching it at all. Again, I made the appt. well ahead to make sure that my work would begin the first thing in the morning. With that said, they did a great job on the repair. Read more