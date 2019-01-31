Very good service, didn't have to wait for someone to come and take my car, Although it is a new car, the service was a complete service with no issues. Yes, I would recommend anyone taking their car for the service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My only concern was that I made an appointment weeks in advance to have my vehicle repair work to start in the morning so that I would have my vehicle at the end of the day. I called the service dept. late in the day for an update and was told that it was not done. I had to call in the morning to find out that it was not even started the day before, would not be ready until the next day. It was not touched the first day, had yet to be touched the second day and would not be ready until the third day. I was not happy with this and told them to finish it by the end of the second day. It was finished and I picked it up at the end of the second day. If you cannot complete my service/repair by the end of the first day, then please say so and do not let it sit in the lot for over a day without touching it at all. Again, I made the appt. well ahead to make sure that my work would begin the first thing in the morning. With that said, they did a great job on the repair.
Since we have had David as our Service Manager we have had not one complaint about our service. Always truthful, helpful and approachable. He seems to understand that money doesn't grow on trees and attempts to approach repairs that makes the most sense for our family and dollar. We appreciate his approach and kindness very much - a nice change since our last survey.
At Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln they go out of their way to assist with any concerns or questions one may have We really like the General Manger there he is always very helpful / accommodating One very satisfied customer
Wonderful place to take my vehicle to. They will take care of you no matter what. The service department will go above and beyond. My service advisor really knows what he is talking about and makes sure that my vehicle gets taken care of in a timely manner. Thank you Derek and BTF family.
Concerns I expressed when I brought my car in were explained and answered at the end of the visit. I was pleased at the timely manner in which my car was serviced. I can in for brake pads and rotors were also put on without consulting me as to whether or not I could pay for them.
