Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
1020 W National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (67) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2018 ford explorer

by Skoldham on 01/31/2019

Colt Walden went above and beyond the call of duty to help me get my new car. He was great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
122 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Right the first time.

by rightontime on 05/15/2019

I was quickly attended to when I drove in to the service department. The service advisor handled my needs in one visit and was finished in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

First time service for new car

by AnnTrustee on 05/11/2019

Very good service, didn't have to wait for someone to come and take my car, Although it is a new car, the service was a complete service with no issues. Yes, I would recommend anyone taking their car for the service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The best around!

by Dylan James on 05/10/2019

Quick, easy, and painless. The Beau Townsend service team make me feel like family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Vehicle pick up

by 12crescent on 05/03/2019

It was very helpful that Beau Townsend service came to my home and left me a vehicle and took mine in for service, very pleased with the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Lori

by sharplori on 04/29/2019

The process was easy to drop off my car and wait in the comfortable waiting area. Service was performed in a timely manner and everyone was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great level of service!

by Focused on 04/27/2019

Got the same level of courtesy and service that I’ve come to expect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repair

by Frank Ford on 04/25/2019

My only concern was that I made an appointment weeks in advance to have my vehicle repair work to start in the morning so that I would have my vehicle at the end of the day. I called the service dept. late in the day for an update and was told that it was not done. I had to call in the morning to find out that it was not even started the day before, would not be ready until the next day. It was not touched the first day, had yet to be touched the second day and would not be ready until the third day. I was not happy with this and told them to finish it by the end of the second day. It was finished and I picked it up at the end of the second day. If you cannot complete my service/repair by the end of the first day, then please say so and do not let it sit in the lot for over a day without touching it at all. Again, I made the appt. well ahead to make sure that my work would begin the first thing in the morning. With that said, they did a great job on the repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Department

by MichaelL on 04/24/2019

All service taken care of and explained to me. They also washed my car. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Beau Townsend

by afordfamily on 04/23/2019

Since we have had David as our Service Manager we have had not one complaint about our service. Always truthful, helpful and approachable. He seems to understand that money doesn't grow on trees and attempts to approach repairs that makes the most sense for our family and dollar. We appreciate his approach and kindness very much - a nice change since our last survey.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford Edge Service

by wtinker on 04/22/2019

Prompt service and full attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

One Very Satisfied Customer

by RedWagon2018 on 04/17/2019

At Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln they go out of their way to assist with any concerns or questions one may have We really like the General Manger there he is always very helpful / accommodating One very satisfied customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Beau Townsend Service

by Tony728 on 04/12/2019

The work on my car was started on time and was done on time. All of the items listed on the "Works" package was completed and noted if there was an issue. The car was washed also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Customer Service Center

by Kimberly on 04/12/2019

Great customer service, along with timely repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Flawless

by David M on 04/10/2019

Professional, flawless experience from valet pickup to delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Happy with my service

by Jenny Richey on 04/10/2019

I dropped my car off on a Saturday to be looked at the next week and they ended up fitting me in and got my car fixed. They said since I use my car every day they wanted to get me back on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

joebbrumfield@gmail.com

by JoeBrumfield on 04/04/2019

I have been a customer since 2004. I trust your mantainance. I am a satisfied customer. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Hatchback17 on 04/04/2019

I was in and out, when dropping off my car and picking up a loaner vehical, in about 20 mins.. Same as when i picked up my car when i was finished.. I was very happy with the customer service..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Kylee rose on 03/28/2019

i always have great service when I go in, they go above and beyond on my vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Ford Dealership in Ohio

by ARNOLD S. on 03/25/2019

Wonderful place to take my vehicle to. They will take care of you no matter what. The service department will go above and beyond. My service advisor really knows what he is talking about and makes sure that my vehicle gets taken care of in a timely manner. Thank you Derek and BTF family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Dayton Jacksons

by ken/darlene on 03/25/2019

Service was fine and it was completed in a reasonable time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Servicing my car

by Sandyrrt on 03/25/2019

Concerns I expressed when I brought my car in were explained and answered at the end of the visit. I was pleased at the timely manner in which my car was serviced. I can in for brake pads and rotors were also put on without consulting me as to whether or not I could pay for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
613 cars in stock
333 new79 used201 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes