Statewide Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Statewide Ford Lincoln
Great experience
by 09/18/2019on
Friendly and very accommodating. No high pressure, just helpful in every way. Had small problem with the a car and they took care of promptly and with no hassle. Extremely happy with our experiance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome customer service
by 04/01/2019on
I had been searching the east coast for a pre owned Honda Ridgeline. Van Wert had one traded in and they did everything in their power to help me make sure it was the right truck for me. That included emailing and texting me pictures and video of the vehicle. That professionalism and friendliness extended to accepting a down payment and finally delivery at their location!! Thank you for your service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Continued business
by 02/12/2019on
Detailed personal service was greatly appreciated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 12/13/2018on
Quick and easy sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 01/10/2017on
Dealing with Randy was very enjoyable and informative. He went through the car, interdused us to the staff and showed us around the dealership. I found that once there the car was just as described over the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience with car purchase
by 12/20/2016on
A very courteous, helpful, and professional dealership with a no pressure atmosphere. My thanks to the staff of Statewide Ford, and especially Logan Ruppert for the assistance in the purchase of my vehicle. I would absolutely visit again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase vehicle online
by 09/06/2016on
We purchased a used SUV sight unseen from Statewide Ford. Randy was exceptional and sent us pictures, and contacted my credit union to make sure they received all the required paperwork. We went on vacation during the purchase and they arranged with our hotel to have the necessary paperwork overnighted to us and picked back up. They arranged shipping (and didn't tack on any surcharge). They were a pleasure to deal with. We have our 2013 SUV and it is exactly as described and we couldn't be happier. They respond quickly to emails and he even returned my text when the dealership was closed! We wouldn't hesitate to purchase a another car from them. Outstanding customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, hassle free experience
by 05/10/2016on
All were very welcoming and not to pushy! Randy Custer heard what we desired and found the perfect for my wife and I. Thanks Staewide!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase
by 04/29/2016on
Very friendly sales personnel, excellent communications, worked hard to find what we were looking for. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/02/2016on
I purchased a used car for my daughter. Worked with Jackson who did a great job! No high pressure. Answered our question or got us an answer. Gave us a straight price. No games, nice people, I'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2013 F150
by 01/27/2016on
Jill Wood & Randy Custer both went that extra mile to make sure I was Pleased. Jill was on top of the internet customer service she replied to every email and question promptly with a friendly polite attitude which helped me to make the decision to drive from Sidney to Van Wert to purchase my Truck. Randy was friendly and very professional I did not feel pressured and he made the whole experience go smoothly. Thank you both for all your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Purchase (2013)
by 04/03/2015on
Professional and Friendly Team, Treated with Respect, Great Price, Feel I can trust them. Honor in a Handshake
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 02/09/2015on
Statewide Ford gave excellent customer service. I contacted them a few months ago describing what I was looking for. The very day they got the car in that fit my description, they contacted me. It was a stress-free process of trading in my old car and purchasing my new car. Fun environment and great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes