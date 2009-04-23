1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently found a car I wanted to buy here. I went to the dealership to purchase the car money in hand..I was told that the busted fog lamp was already fixed and replaced, when in all reality the part had not even came in yet. So I was obviously lied to. After getting the car thouroughly inspected the timing belt was due to be changed. Which is a pretty pricey and important thing that needs to be replaced. Showed the sales men the report of repairs that needed to be done before I felt I could pay the price they were asking for the car. He immediatley got rude and said : "dude do you want the car or not?" I felt that was pretty unprofessional. It didn't end there the conversation got pretty loud in front of customers. I also put a $300 deposit down to hold the car, they never offered my deposit back I had to call after driving an hour back home..so now they will be mailing me the deposit. I had the money in hand, they wouldnt help me out with the repairs on the car nor did they offer to sell me anything else on the lot. I was treated as though my business did not matter to them and I wasn't worth their time and I will never return to this lot. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone Read more