Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
2775 S County Rd 25a, Troy, OH 45373
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1.7 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible Experience

by matt8527 on 04/23/2009

I recently found a car I wanted to buy here. I went to the dealership to purchase the car money in hand..I was told that the busted fog lamp was already fixed and replaced, when in all reality the part had not even came in yet. So I was obviously lied to. After getting the car thouroughly inspected the timing belt was due to be changed. Which is a pretty pricey and important thing that needs to be replaced. Showed the sales men the report of repairs that needed to be done before I felt I could pay the price they were asking for the car. He immediatley got rude and said : "dude do you want the car or not?" I felt that was pretty unprofessional. It didn't end there the conversation got pretty loud in front of customers. I also put a $300 deposit down to hold the car, they never offered my deposit back I had to call after driving an hour back home..so now they will be mailing me the deposit. I had the money in hand, they wouldnt help me out with the repairs on the car nor did they offer to sell me anything else on the lot. I was treated as though my business did not matter to them and I wasn't worth their time and I will never return to this lot. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
99 cars in stock
0 new73 used26 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for