5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I live in PA and my wife was online looking for minivans. We found a beautiful Honda Odyssey Elite at the dealership and I made a phone call. I spoke to a nice girl Stephanie, and she referred me to an amazing sales professional named Kevin. Kevin called me back within 15 minutes and we started discussing the Odyssey and the trade that I have. He quickly went to work on the numbers and with the information that I had given him, it was no more than 30 minutes that he was calling me back with some very solid numbers. We discussed over the phone and made a counter offer. He quickly talked to his managers and called me back within 10 minutes. We agreed on numbers pending wife approval. When I got home, I spoke to my wife and we both agreed on things. We spoke with Finance that evening and had everything wrapped up withing 30 minutes. We called the next morning and told them that we would be heading up to the dealership. We drove 4.5 hours to take this vehicle home. Kevin was waiting outside when we pulled in and we were greeted with a smile and a hand shake. He quickly went to work on signing some forms and getting us into the vehicle for a test drive. We came back and went over the the office and started the process. We were at the dealership for no more than an hour and we were on our way with our new vehicle. I have never had this good of an experience with buying a vehicle and delivery in all my time of buying vehicles. Kevin and his team went above and beyond and took much pride in this sale. We got in the vehicle with a full tank of fuel, and a extensive detail cleaning. I do not care where I live, Next time I am in the market, I will be checking their site before anywhere else. THese guys are amazing. Read more